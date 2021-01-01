« previous next »
Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1579039 times)

Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13880 on: Today at 08:49:51 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:45:49 am
Naby Keitas injury is genuine and there is concern around the severity of it. [Neil Jones]

The mere fact that there is speculation as to whether his injury is 'genuine' or not tells a story of it's own, and it is a Stephen King story rather then Enid Blyton.
Online tubby

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13881 on: Today at 08:50:46 am »
No chance the club offer him a new contract now, it would be absolute insanity.
Online robertobaggio37

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13882 on: Today at 08:52:46 am »
Wonder how the squad is taking all his injuries, surely you'd be pissed as a team mate to see him sidelined so often?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13883 on: Today at 08:53:44 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:45:49 am
Naby Keitas injury is genuine and there is concern around the severity of it. [Neil Jones]

Of course there is.
Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13884 on: Today at 08:57:14 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:52:46 am
Wonder how the squad is taking all his injuries, surely you'd be pissed as a team mate to see him sidelined so often?

RB94 RobertBaggio? One and the same from the other forum?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13885 on: Today at 08:59:21 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:28:43 am
Curious how Nunez's thread was shut immediately after people criticised him for headbutting a player right in front of the referee, and yet this thread is left open for people to post abuse and invent conspiracies about a player who had the temerity to be injured before a game. Kind of like how some players have similar or worse injury records that get ignored, even if they've won less with us.
Do you think he deserves a new contract and why?
Online robertobaggio37

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13886 on: Today at 09:05:40 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 08:57:14 am
RB94 RobertBaggio? One and the same from the other forum?

Must be some one else mate
Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13887 on: Today at 09:16:31 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 09:05:40 am
Must be some one else mate

Thanks  :)
Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13888 on: Today at 09:20:32 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:59:21 am
Do you think he deserves a new contract and why?

I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.
Online Legs

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13889 on: Today at 09:21:27 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:50:46 am
No chance the club offer him a new contract now, it would be absolute insanity.

Yeah you'd think so as its the right call for the club.

He isnt alone in this but with his and Ox contracts up its a no brainer.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13890 on: Today at 09:22:06 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:20:32 am
I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.
We have to replace him now in my opinion. Whether we sell now or renew, we'll make a huge loss on his transfer fee anyway.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13891 on: Today at 09:22:39 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:20:32 am
I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.

I wouldnt rule it out. We gave Mignolet and Phillips new contracts to protect their value.
Offline SMASHerano

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13892 on: Today at 09:24:54 am »
We're carrying too many players in the squad. Keita is one of those, I hope we don't extend his contract and replace him with a midfielder that can actually stay fit and contribute anything when we need him.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13893 on: Today at 09:34:07 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 08:45:49 am
Naby Keitas injury is genuine and there is concern around the severity of it. [Neil Jones]

Was he out with Covid previously or anything, of course we'll never know what it is I guess

I should add, time to move him on really, shame
Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13894 on: Today at 09:36:15 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:22:06 am
We have to replace him now in my opinion. Whether we sell now or renew, we'll make a huge loss on his transfer fee anyway.

I agree but we have left it VERY late in the window to identify a player who is both a good fit for us, as well as being available for transfer right now. It is not as simple as saying "Ah, he is a good player, let's get him in". Does the selling club have enough time to find their own replacement, and a few other questions etc.

Under Klopp and the management team, we are - generally speaking - highly organised in terms of transfer strategy. We identify our targets early and get them in quickly in order for them to gel with the squad in pre-season. It has been patently obvious for a while now that our midfield especially needs refreshing and has done for some time now. One wonders where the blind spot in this regard is within our management team - and by blind spot, I mean not acknowledging that our CM options are players who, for the most part, are injury prone and / or lack the necessary quality or consistent energy that younger players give you. I have heard it said that we do have numbers / options in the CM positions but, when you consider the dual points of quality and availability, it that actually true?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13895 on: Today at 09:48:25 am »
He must be casting envious eyes at his mate Sadio in Germany. He will also remember what it was like there. All a bit of a stroll compared to the blood and thunder of the Premier League.

Liverpool have to cut their losses on this bloke. He's been a continuous disappointment.
Offline Slippers

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13896 on: Today at 09:49:08 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:20:32 am
I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.

We might be able to pique the interest of some sort of medical research facility.
Online GreatEx

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13897 on: Today at 09:50:59 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:44:22 am
I thought Lovren was some man to go down with the black lung or croup on the morning of a game, but Naby is another level.  When he's not injured he's sick.

The other problem we have is his deputy is Ox, which is like bringing in your Alfa Romeo into the garage because it's broken down, only to be handed the keys of a Vauxhall Zafira. Which is already on fire.

:lmao been a while since we had some good gallows humour on here
Offline RedG13

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13898 on: Today at 09:52:22 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 09:20:32 am
I am genuinely interested to see any rationale supporting the notion of extending Keita's contract, bar one. The ONLY rationale that I can fathom is in order to get a fair transfer price for him. So, extend his contract by 1/2 years but purely in order to get 30-35m (should anyone value him anywhere near that) for him during the Summer 2023 transfer window (or the Jan 2023 one). If we do not extend his contract, then he either leaves for free next Summer, or we get a paltry sum for him in January.

I cannot think of any other reason at all to extend the contract - certainly not for his onfield contribution, that's for sure.
when he plays he a top class Midfielder with elite ball progression though pass, carrying and one of the best Presser in the team, it very hard to fine that all in one package in their prime and is super valuable but the contract would feel it would have be more club friendly then player friendly even in prime age years as his fitness is a huge issue.
IRC when he plays he has the Highest points per game of any MFer at Liverpool issue is he has have his minutes managed and having 2 Mfers for the same role that need that is very unideal.
Offline pathetic

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13899 on: Today at 09:53:46 am »
We should have got rid last summer. Now we're not getting anything for him (no transfer fee and no on the field contribution). A story that repeats itself with numerous of our players.
Online Fordy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13900 on: Today at 09:54:07 am »
Sell him.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13901 on: Today at 10:08:03 am »
Hard to keep up with this or other threads and since last nights result Ive not really wanted to. Can someone try and explain what is going on? I read that he fell over and got injured and now Im reading it could be serious. Must of been one heck of a fall if hes got a long term injury from it.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13902 on: Today at 10:09:57 am »
I love him when he is playing but he hardly ever is. Get rid of him. Im so sick of this now.
Online Sheer Magnetism

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13903 on: Today at 10:12:52 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:23:46 am
Abuse, really? Unless mods have been wiping the thread clean I'd say it's just people being fed up with Keita once again not being there when the chips are down. It's not abuse to say enough is enough, it's not abuse to say we should sell or run his contract down, it's not even abuse to joke about how he could do himself a 6-week injury sending a text or eating a bowl of cornflakes. Maybe a tad disrespectful on the latter :).
What do you mean by 'enough is enough'? Do you think Naby's getting injured on purpose? Would you say 'enough is enough' about Gomez or Ox? This is what I mean, there seems to be this anger directed at Keita where other players get sympathy.
Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13904 on: Today at 10:28:14 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:12:52 am
What do you mean by 'enough is enough'? Do you think Naby's getting injured on purpose? Would you say 'enough is enough' about Gomez or Ox? This is what I mean, there seems to be this anger directed at Keita where other players get sympathy.

Ox gets as much grief for his injury issues from Liverpool supporters as Keita does. Gomez doesn't but that is because he is 4th choice CB and even when fit is not everyone's 1st, 2nd or even 3rd choice CB.

Keita has played 25/18/10/23 leagues for using his 4 seasons at the club .. that is an average of 19 league games per season. For a player who we paid 53m for, and who was - in everyone's mind bearing in mind what we had seen of him at Leipzig - an absolute starter in our midfield, that is shocking. Plus, when he does play, his performances blow hot and cold.

I can fully appreciate the anger being directed at Naby .. and, when you hear the rumours that he is 'unhappy with his current situation', even more so.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13905 on: Today at 10:28:47 am »
The annoying this is nobody in their right minds would pay serious money for him right now. He'd improve plenty of teams if he was reliable, but he's proved again and again he's not.

Somebody else said it last night, but he's going to be a gamble for the team who buys him on a free.
Online Simplexity

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13906 on: Today at 10:42:25 am »
Imagine relying on Keita to do anything in 2022, should just get rid and be done with it. Provides us absolutely nothing.
Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13907 on: Today at 10:42:53 am »
@neiljonesgoal
Naby Keita to undergo a further scan on a muscle injury today, but the Liverpool midfielder looks to be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Make of that what you will.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13908 on: Today at 10:45:16 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 10:42:53 am
@neiljonesgoal
Naby Keita to undergo a further scan on a muscle injury today, but the Liverpool midfielder looks to be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Make of that what you will.

I think I might write into the club and ask if I can get a job as an injured player, seems we like paying them loads for doing nothing
Online harryc

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13909 on: Today at 10:46:50 am »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 10:42:53 am
@neiljonesgoal
Naby Keita to undergo a further scan on a muscle injury today, but the Liverpool midfielder looks to be facing another spell on the sidelines.

Make of that what you will.

Faking it, hes itching for a move.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13910 on: Today at 10:47:09 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 10:42:25 am
Imagine relying on Keita to do anything in 2022, should just get rid and be done with it. Provides us absolutely nothing.
There is no need to be emotional about it. He was signed to be a game changer and nobody can say that he has been in the last 5 years. The fact that we like a player doesn't mean that he is good enough for us.
Online grenny158

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13911 on: Today at 10:49:54 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:45:16 am
I think I might write into the club and ask if I can get a job as an injured player, seems we like paying them loads for doing nothing

Whilst you are at it, please let them know that I too am available. I am actually uninjured at the moment, but I can easily change that. I have fallen down before, I can do it again.
Online GreatEx

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13912 on: Today at 10:50:58 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:12:52 am
What do you mean by 'enough is enough'? Do you think Naby's getting injured on purpose? Would you say 'enough is enough' about Gomez or Ox? This is what I mean, there seems to be this anger directed at Keita where other players get sympathy.

Oh I would most definitely say that about Ox, probably would have said it 12 months ago. Not Joe, he's still young and has been kept out by a couple of major injuries rather than the constant unpredictability of Naby/Ox.

Don't know what your "injured on purpose" question is supposed to mean. How does that strengthen your case? It comes across as petulant. I'm not "angry" at Naby, I've just lost patience with him as a player and would like to see him replaced in this or the next window if possible, otherwise let go next summer on a free.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13913 on: Today at 10:54:26 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:50:58 am
Oh I would most definitely say that about Ox, probably would have said it 12 months ago. Not Joe, he's still young and has been kept out by a couple of major injuries rather than the constant unpredictability of Naby/Ox.

Don't know what your "injured on purpose" question is supposed to mean. How does that strengthen your case? It comes across as petulant. I'm not "angry" at Naby, I've just lost patience with him as a player and would like to see him replaced in this or the next window if possible, otherwise let go next summer on a free.
Like I said, there's no need to be emotional. £52m for a player that's this injury prone and that hasn't lived up to the lofty expectations is not a great investment. Nobody can deny that.
