I wonder how many of the more unforgiving takes on Keita in here still stem from the sky-high expectations that surrounded his arrival?



I remember genuinely thinking we had signed a midfielder who was the complete package and would go on to be the best in the world. The anticipation of waiting a whole season for him to arrive. The stats being shared on RAWK that showed him as being elite on pretty much every metric. Keita might be the most I've been excited for a transfer, to be honest.



So even though he's been one of my favourite players to watch when he's on form, the fact that he's not consistently reached those (probably unattainable) expected levels means that it's easier to feel underwhelmed, and magnify any perceived faults through that lens.



Otherwise it seems strange that someone who has been at worst a useful squad player in the best Liverpool team of my lifetime is sometimes turned against so readily.