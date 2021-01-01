« previous next »
« Reply #13640 on: Today at 11:18:58 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:55:42 pm
He's taking the piss after four injury-ridden and inconsistent seasons.

This. 
« Reply #13641 on: Today at 11:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 11:08:58 pm
You must have absolutely despised Oxlade Chamberlain for getting a new contract while extra inconsistent during his recovery from the horrific ligament injuries, the piss-taker

It wont be the same terms I dont think?
« Reply #13642 on: Today at 11:20:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:12:00 pm
Ox is a different case. He was a key player before his knee injury - helped us get to a Champions League final and started many games in our 19-game winning streak in 19/20.

Ah yeah, so different, because Keita wasn't trying to help us get to Champions League finals or partake in any periods of good form.

Quote from: red vinyl on Today at 11:18:11 pm
Voila

What the fuck am I missing? Do you two think Keita has voluntarily chosen to sometimes be unavailable? Why are you guys acting like he's a twat?


Maybe you angry guys should read what the clubs mouthpiece has put out this evening, before you judge Keita a piss taker
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:51:57 pm
Neil Jones@neiljonesgoal·4m
Little chance of Naby Keita leaving Liverpool in this window.
Club held face-to-face talks with the midfielder's agent earlier this month, and relationship is good. Plan is still for an extension to be agreed.
« Reply #13643 on: Today at 11:25:59 pm »
Youre the one missing the point here, a fit and maturing Naby would suit where we are going in style of play, thats why we bought him no?
« Reply #13644 on: Today at 11:27:05 pm »
Read that before, nothing new to add.
« Reply #13645 on: Today at 11:33:39 pm »
I wonder how many of the more unforgiving takes on Keita in here still stem from the sky-high expectations that surrounded his arrival?

I remember genuinely thinking we had signed a midfielder who was the complete package and would go on to be the best in the world. The anticipation of waiting a whole season for him to arrive. The stats being shared on RAWK that showed him as being elite on pretty much every metric. Keita might be the most I've been excited for a transfer, to be honest.

So even though he's been one of my favourite players to watch when he's on form, the fact that he's not consistently reached those (probably unattainable) expected levels means that it's easier to feel underwhelmed, and magnify any perceived faults through that lens.

Otherwise it seems strange that someone who has been at worst a useful squad player in the best Liverpool team of my lifetime is sometimes turned against so readily.
