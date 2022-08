Such a shame the way this has all panned out. I remember watching him in a live Leipzig pre-season training session after we'd signed him & that weird 'no you can't have him for another year' transfer.



He hasn't quite been the player we thought we were getting from those highlight reels with Leipzig. We've had glimpses of him breaking forward and scoring goals, but it seemed to me, by the time he got here the fire had not exactly gone out but was no longer the raging inferno it was at Leipzig.