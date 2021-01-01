« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13560 on: Yesterday at 03:44:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 03:41:17 pm
Problem is i would like to know what Keita is going to do different than in the last 4 years.

What he did last year was nearly good enough, especially in the big games, if we had more faith in him above Milner at times last season(Chelsea) I think we would have fared better overall.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13561 on: Yesterday at 03:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:44:46 pm
What he did last year was nearly good enough, especially in the big games, if we had more faith in him above Milner at times last season(Chelsea) I think we would have fared better overall.

Naby was generally excellent last season, I have no idea why Jurgen preferred Milner and even Carvalho yesterday, unless his illness was more severe than we think and he wanted to save him for United?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13562 on: Yesterday at 03:55:42 pm »
If he's been ill I imagine he's barely trained, and if he's barely trained it doesn't make much sense to chuck him back in considering his injury history, does it? Doesn't mean the manager doesn't trust him or preferred Milner.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13563 on: Yesterday at 03:56:09 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 03:53:11 pm
Naby was generally excellent last season, I have no idea why Jurgen preferred Milner and even Carvalho yesterday, unless his illness was more severe than we think and he wanted to save him for United?

Carvahlo made sense at the time we were chasing a goal, dont know why Milner started instead though hes not half as good a midfielder at this point.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13564 on: Yesterday at 04:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:44:46 pm
What he did last year was nearly good enough, especially in the big games, if we had more faith in him above Milner at times last season(Chelsea) I think we would have fared better overall.

I really like Keita and for me he would be one of the main choices in midfield but he has been terrible in terms of availability and when he is available either Klopp doesnt trust him enough or the medical team may think he needs to be fully right to avoid breaking down.

The talk of offering him a new contract seems baffling.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13565 on: Yesterday at 04:06:58 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:43:31 pm
Keita, Ox should just leave at this point. The manager doesn't trust either, so i see there being no benefit of either being here. If Keita signs a new deal I imagine it's to protect his value.

Keita started 19 games across the PL and CL last year. This included the CL opener against AC Milan, both legs of the QF against Benfica, the 2nd leg of the SF against Villarreal, and he was warming up in case Thiago couldn't start the final against Real Madrid. He also started the LC final against Chelsea and the FA Cup SF against Man City, and not to mention starts away in PL against Man Utd and Spurs. But apparently Klopp doesnt trust him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13566 on: Yesterday at 04:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:06:58 pm
Keita started 19 games across the PL and CL last year. This included the CL opener against AC Milan, both legs of the QF against Benfica, the 2nd leg of the SF against Villarreal, and he was warming up in case Thiago couldn't start the final against Real Madrid. He also started the LC final against Chelsea and the FA Cup SF against Man City, and not to mention starts away in PL against Man Utd and Spurs. But apparently Klopp doesnt trust him.
He was good last season but he's meant to be at peak now and be a starter. That obviously won't happen because of his injury record.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13567 on: Yesterday at 04:39:34 pm »
Two games guys.....two games
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13568 on: Yesterday at 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:55:42 pm
If he's been ill I imagine he's barely trained, and if he's barely trained it doesn't make much sense to chuck him back in considering his injury history, does it? Doesn't mean the manager doesn't trust him or preferred Milner.

He was training for a couple of days before fulham and missed out due to not enough sessions - I would guess he trained all last week too. (though news was tight)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13569 on: Yesterday at 05:54:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:36:27 pm
He was good last season but he's meant to be at peak now and be a starter. That obviously won't happen because of his injury record.

When was his last injury out of interest? He played a full pre-season and has been ill. Some players are allowed the luxury of catching an illness, but not Keita. We're 2 games in, one of which he was back on the bench (who knows if he was deemed match fit or just there in case of emergency due to low numbers) and people are talking like he's been out for months.

He had decent appearance numbers last season, Klopp says he's in the best shape of his life and we're offering him a new deal.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 07:04:17 pm »
Mel Reddy on Skysports saying hes unhappy with his current situation at Anfield. Apparently talks have been halted and hes considering his future.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 07:08:18 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 07:04:17 pm
Mel Reddy on Skysports saying hes unhappy with his current situation at Anfield. Apparently talks have been halted and hes considering his future.

Id imagine were more unhappy with his situation with him being constantly unavailable.  Good job hes not on a pay as you play contract or hed be getting next to no pay.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm »
I can see him winding down his deal and going on a free. He is obviously a good player, but he hasn't shown it nearly enough at Liverpool. The glimpses we've had have been encouraging, and last season he was putting it together more for us, so we would all have been happy to see him sign a new deal.

But the closer we get to January, the more likely he will wait to see what his options are. There will be plenty of clubs who will like to take him on I'm sure, including some big ones on the continent. If he goes he will probably move to an easier league, stay fitter, and show something closer to the form that made us go in for him in the first place.

I expect this one to pan out something like that, but you never know. If it does we will need to sign two midfielder between now and the end of next summer's transfer window, as a bit of a midfield rebuild will be needed.

In the meantime, and as long as Keita is a red, we support him and hope he does well for us.
