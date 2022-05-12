Going ot be honest: I am petrified of starting Keita against Madrid.



It always seems to be that there is a chance of him just tototally letting his defensive game to pot once in a while, such that an entire half of football just collapses.

Maybe a bias....



But cant shake the feeling that he should not be starting against Madrid, would be a huge risk.

Would rather even Milner. Or if we want to go more offensive then Curtis or Elliot.



Crazy I know, but just something about the way Keita is perceived by me (pretty sure it is something ridiculous and irrational from me).

But if Fab and Thiago are not100% we are not exactly spoint for choice....

