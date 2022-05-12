« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
May 12, 2022, 10:44:01 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on May 12, 2022, 10:39:29 am
In fairness to Yorky he used to write exactly that sort of stuff about Henderson

It's the endless seeking for perfection. I can't help it. It comes from being a Liverpool fan.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
May 12, 2022, 11:00:47 am
Vital part of the squad but just hasn't developed into the type of player i think we'd hoped. It happens.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
May 13, 2022, 08:01:32 am
Any news whether he'll be okay for the weekend?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
May 13, 2022, 08:13:16 am
Quote from: spider-neil on May 13, 2022, 08:01:32 am
Any news whether he'll be okay for the weekend?
Sure I saw he trained yesterday, so should be fine
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Naby Keita Watch
May 15, 2022, 08:58:04 am
Decent first half. I still think there is more to come from Keita (injuries permitting). The Under Pressure podcast we digging into the stats for Keita and basically Keita dribbling stats went down as his interceptions and tackles stats went up and now the dribbles stats are increasing again. Basically, Keita took a step back learning to be Gini now he has got that part of his game down he is now being Liepzig Keita again (more carries through midfield) but with a better defencive foundation.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:23:55 pm
Players looked nervous the first half which is understandable but they all were aggressive except for Naby. Wish he had the ego of
top players because he got the quality. Don't know its the pressure or me just being harsh on him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:29:17 pm
The man better have the game of his life next weekend.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:32:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:29:17 pm
The man better have the game of his life next weekend.

He has the quality to be our Thiago in the final but does he have the personality and aggression? I'm not so sure which is why I wouldn't be surprised if Milner starts the final
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:40:46 pm
Quote from: ac on Today at 06:32:38 pm
He has the quality to be our Thiago in the final but does he have the personality and aggression? I'm not so sure which is why I wouldn't be surprised if Milner starts the final

That would be horrible.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:05:33 pm
Naby's redemption game in the CL final. Dragged off at Half time in the last games against both Madrids hopefully third time lucky. Needs to go full on Man City in the semi final pressing against Madrid's midfield.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:49:16 pm
Unfortunately Keita has played more average games for us,  than he has powerful performances when he's selected.  Don't think I will have high hopes of him helping us dominate the midfield against Madrid (really hope I am proven wrong though)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:59:28 pm
Going ot be honest: I am petrified of starting Keita against Madrid.

It always seems to be that there is a chance of him just tototally letting his defensive game to pot once in a while, such that an entire half of football just collapses.
Maybe a bias....

But cant shake the feeling that he should not be starting against Madrid, would be a huge risk.
Would rather even Milner. Or if we want to go more offensive then Curtis or Elliot.

Crazy I know, but just something about the way Keita is perceived by me (pretty sure it is something ridiculous and irrational from me).
But if Fab and Thiago are not100% we are not exactly spoint for choice....
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:37:25 pm
We need to have Keita to have the game of his Liverpool career next week.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:38:05 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 07:59:28 pm
Going ot be honest: I am petrified of starting Keita against Madrid.

It always seems to be that there is a chance of him just tototally letting his defensive game to pot once in a while, such that an entire half of football just collapses.
Maybe a bias....

But cant shake the feeling that he should not be starting against Madrid, would be a huge risk.
Would rather even Milner. Or if we want to go more offensive then Curtis or Elliot.

Crazy I know, but just something about the way Keita is perceived by me (pretty sure it is something ridiculous and irrational from me).
But if Fab and Thiago are not100% we are not exactly spoint for choice....


Doesn't matter if Keita starts the game or not he will have a huge role to play.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 10:08:00 pm
We need the Naby from the first half of the FA Cup semi final on Saturday. The Ive literally never seen a better half of pressing from any player, Naby. He was fine today. But without Thiago we need lots more.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 10:09:34 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:08:00 pm
We need the Naby from the first half of the FA Cup semi final on Saturday. The Ive literally never seen a better half of pressing from any player, Naby. He was fine today. But without Thiago we need lots more.

Manu away
Inter away
Benfica away
Villarreal away (second half)

Have been Naby's best performances this season
