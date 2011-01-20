« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13160 on: May 3, 2022, 11:26:41 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on May  3, 2022, 11:18:59 pm
I don't think we need to waste any energy naming and shaming. Better things to do, surely. C'mon now - we're lucky to have a squad like this.

I'll name Crosby Nick as someone who ought to be ashamed at some of the jokes he tells.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13161 on: May 4, 2022, 01:45:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on May  3, 2022, 10:21:34 pm
Echo the comments about the whole team's first half performance being sub par. Keita, like everyone else, was much better in the second half and looked like the Keita some of us all love.

This, dunno how you can shit on Keita and not 8 other players in that half. The only people who played even remotley well in that first half was Ibou who didnt put a foot wrong and Mane who was at least TRYING to do something with the service he was getting

Everyone else was 2/10 Virg, Thiago, Robbo, Trent and Keita they were all horrible so anyone who singles him out is pathetic. Because in the 2nd half he was back to his best, driving forward, pressing well, picking the right passes. Brilliant first time pass to Mane for the 3rd goal too
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13162 on: May 4, 2022, 07:55:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on May  3, 2022, 11:06:28 pm
I think the confidence Klopp showed Keita by not hooking him when last season he was hooked off at halftime will be a big boost for him.

I was saying this to myself at half time, I just thought give him 15 minutes without everyone shitting the bed around him and he'll be back. Well in Naby Lad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13163 on: May 4, 2022, 10:01:48 am »
Thiago was probably the player MOST responsible in the first half, because the drop off in terms of ball retention from his normal standards was colossal. I'm not sure it was any way worse compared to other players on the team, but it was a seismic drop off from his normal performance levels. And it's not surprising that when your controller loses it, the the team loses all control too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13164 on: May 4, 2022, 10:39:27 am »
That was a truly great bit of man management by Klopp last night.
He had Hendo ready to go but gave Naby a fair chance, which he took and grew into one of our best second half performances.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13165 on: May 4, 2022, 12:39:03 pm »
thought he was excellent 2nd half getting in between the lines
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13166 on: May 4, 2022, 01:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on May  4, 2022, 10:39:27 am
That was a truly great bit of man management by Klopp last night.
He had Hendo ready to go but gave Naby a fair chance, which he took and grew into one of our best second half performances.


Yep. Klopp's superb man management was on full display last night. The talk with Jota at the end plus protecting the player in the post match interview.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13167 on: May 4, 2022, 03:23:29 pm »
The ball for Mane though eh? There were a few moments of exquisite skill last night and that was right up there.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13168 on: May 4, 2022, 03:30:23 pm »
I think there are only two question marks for the CL final.
Keita or Henderson?
Matip or Konate?
Diaz starts over Jota and Firmino, surely?

Keita has done brilliantly to even put himself in the conversation.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13169 on: May 4, 2022, 04:06:30 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on May  4, 2022, 03:30:23 pm
I think there are only two question marks for the CL final.
Keita or Henderson?
Matip or Konate?
Diaz starts over Jota and Firmino, surely?

Keita has done brilliantly to even put himself in the conversation.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13170 on: May 4, 2022, 04:34:58 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May  4, 2022, 04:06:30 pm


Diaz starting isn't a question more of a statement.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13171 on: Yesterday at 03:49:58 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on May  4, 2022, 03:30:23 pm
I think there are only two question marks for the CL final.
Keita or Henderson?
Matip or Konate?
Diaz starts over Jota and Firmino, surely?

Keita has done brilliantly to even put himself in the conversation.
I would think Keita starts over Henderson, you want players who can play on a half turn and though a press vs Madrid plus Keita can take Modric out of the game. Matip or Konate Would lean Matip as he been 1st choice all year but maybe the matchup is better for Konate
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13172 on: Yesterday at 06:39:32 am »
If Madrids midfield can still do to us what theyve done to us the last 2 times we played them, its gotta be Keita. Theres no guarantees that Fab, Thiago, Keita can beat a press, see the 1st half on Tuesday, but if they cant no one else in the squad would fare better.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13173 on: Yesterday at 08:53:49 am »
Personally, I would start Keita in the CL final but even if he doesn't start I think the subs will be equally as important.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13174 on: Yesterday at 10:19:59 am »
Diaz starts both finals, I think no supporter would argue otherwise. Keita starts both for me as well, for reasons already stated by others, but there's an argument to starting Hendo too. It's a much greater toss-up between Matip and Konate probably.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13175 on: Yesterday at 10:20:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on May  4, 2022, 03:30:23 pm
I think there are only two question marks for the CL final.
Keita or Henderson?
Matip or Konate?
Diaz starts over Jota and Firmino, surely?

Keita has done brilliantly to even put himself in the conversation.

I think Konate is the form player and offers that aerial threat. Madrid aren't the biggest team around and this could give us an edge on set pieces and corners. They do seem to concede from corners and I would back Ibou to thunder in and get a goal if the delivery is right and he's allowed to build up some momentum.

I think it's a tough choice for the rest. We'll have to see what happens in the remaining games, who's in the best form and hopefully no further injuries. Bobby appears to be coming back but it's still unclear if he'll be in the best shape by then.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13176 on: Yesterday at 10:37:27 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:53:49 am
Personally, I would start Keita in the CL final but even if he doesn't start I think the subs will be equally as important.

I think Klopp will see how the next 4 matches go and decide. My main worry is without Henderson I dont know where the leadership and orchestration is coming from. VVD as a defender couldnt offer leadership further up the pitch.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13177 on: Yesterday at 10:45:20 am »
Henderson will surely start in Paris. You don't go into such an Everest moment without the club skipper leading you out.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13178 on: Yesterday at 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Yesterday at 10:20:41 am
I think Konate is the form player and offers that aerial threat. Madrid aren't the biggest team around and this could give us an edge on set pieces and corners. They do seem to concede from corners and I would back Ibou to thunder in and get a goal if the delivery is right and he's allowed to build up some momentum.

I think it's a tough choice for the rest. We'll have to see what happens in the remaining games, who's in the best form and hopefully no further injuries. Bobby appears to be coming back but it's still unclear if he'll be in the best shape by then.
I really miss Matips passing and drives from the back when we play Konate. It adds a bit to our problem of playing out from the back under pressure, just like using Jota in the center does. Konates passing is fine, but not as good as Matip. But yeah, Konate is a real beast on set pieces.

Keita should play IMO. The one who really struggled against Villareal was Thiago, but I think that was a one off

Good problems though! The best squad weve had.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13179 on: Yesterday at 10:56:03 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:37:27 am
I think Klopp will see how the next 4 matches go and decide. My main worry is without Henderson I dont know where the leadership and orchestration is coming from. VVD as a defender couldnt offer leadership further up the pitch.

Simple solution: Just ask Milner to keep warming up through the whole 90 mins, running along the side of the pitch, like a linesman. Barking orders and instructions at everyone, and also, if needed, sledging the opposition.

Kinell, Kostas!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13180 on: Yesterday at 11:19:46 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 10:37:27 am
I think Klopp will see how the next 4 matches go and decide. My main worry is without Henderson I dont know where the leadership and orchestration is coming from.

I genuinely don't know what this means in terms of what effect he has on the pitch ... not just your post but anyone says this about Henderson and leadership in our team.
So take Man City away for example - we were under the kosh from minute 1, what difference did Henderson's leadership qualities on the pitch make? and especially from a footballing point of view - to me he has one of the biggest drop offs from his level when we're in control to when we're pressed 

As others have said this is one of the most 'leadership qualities' group you're ever likely to see in a team, with the exception of Virgil who clearly organises the line, I don't think not having any one of them in particular out there matters from a character/application point of view

By the way I don't really mind who starts the final in that slot - personally I'd pick Keita, think he's clearly better in the role, but its going to make less of a difference vs Madrid than it would City

(edit - I mean leadership 'on the pitch' not off it ... he a great captain as a leader of the club)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13181 on: Yesterday at 11:29:14 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 08:53:49 am
Personally, I would start Keita in the CL final but even if he doesn't start I think the subs will be equally as important.

Yeah, with Madrid you have to beat them once, then you have to beat their Mad Crazy Ridiculous Comeback (tm) bit as well, for that I might use Diaz, Firmino and Konate personally. Unless Konate starts.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13182 on: Yesterday at 11:06:26 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:19:46 am
I genuinely don't know what this means in terms of what effect he has on the pitch ... not just your post but anyone says this about Henderson and leadership in our team.
So take Man City away for example - we were under the kosh from minute 1, what difference did Henderson's leadership qualities on the pitch make? and especially from a footballing point of view - to me he has one of the biggest drop offs from his level when we're in control to when we're pressed 

As others have said this is one of the most 'leadership qualities' group you're ever likely to see in a team, with the exception of Virgil who clearly organises the line, I don't think not having any one of them in particular out there matters from a character/application point of view

By the way I don't really mind who starts the final in that slot - personally I'd pick Keita, think he's clearly better in the role, but its going to make less of a difference vs Madrid than it would City

(edit - I mean leadership 'on the pitch' not off it ... he a great captain as a leader of the club)

I dont think anyones referring to every single game when talking about leadership qualities

It may not always be seen but Hendersons leadership was highlighted recently iirc it was Robbo mentioning it and he talked about Hendo pressing and being on the front foot from the first whistle and the rest of the side taking note and following suit. If you go into a game and see your captain fired up and taking the game to the opposition from the very first kick then it's hard, especially for a side like ours, not to imagine the other lads not following suit. These are the kinds of things people are referring to, he does it very often and look hard enough and it's visible. He has his flaws, he's not been at his absolute best this season and whether the leadership is enough to go ahead of the qualities Keita (or any other option) bring is down to opinion but Hendersons qualities in leading the side are something that we should definitely appreciate. The lads refer to his ability as a captain and leader a lot and he's shown it on numerous occasions
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13183 on: Yesterday at 11:48:36 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 11:06:26 pm
I dont think anyones referring to every single game when talking about leadership qualities

It may not always be seen but Hendersons leadership was highlighted recently iirc it was Robbo mentioning it and he talked about Hendo pressing and being on the front foot from the first whistle and the rest of the side taking note and following suit. If you go into a game and see your captain fired up and taking the game to the opposition from the very first kick then it's hard, especially for a side like ours, not to imagine the other lads not following suit. These are the kinds of things people are referring to, he does it very often and look hard enough and it's visible. He has his flaws, he's not been at his absolute best this season and whether the leadership is enough to go ahead of the qualities Keita (or any other option) bring is down to opinion but Hendersons qualities in leading the side are something that we should definitely appreciate. The lads refer to his ability as a captain and leader a lot and he's shown it on numerous occasions

I'd counter it that we've also seen Hendo lose his head in these big games recently for whatever reason. The ManC home game might have been his worst 45 minutes that I can remember in a LFC shirt in that first half. I think that would be a bit demoralizing for his teammates, no? Basically I don't think it's as cut and dry as people are making it out to be, as far as what leadership means. More focus should be on that Klopp and his coaching staff are going to put the players in the best possible position to win and if that means Keita instead of Henderson or Henderson instead of Keita then so be it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13184 on: Yesterday at 11:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:45:20 am
Henderson will surely start in Paris. You don't go into such an Everest moment without the club skipper leading you out.
There leaders everywhere in the team, If he not starting it because for the best for tactically which is fine. I sure he wants to start but if he not and doing the Hendo Shuffle at the end of the night, I think everybody will be happy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13185 on: Yesterday at 11:55:21 pm »
I reckon it comes down to who is fittest and best on the very day and oh that day will tremble to begin
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13186 on: Today at 08:16:21 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:48:36 pm
I'd counter it that we've also seen Hendo lose his head in these big games recently for whatever reason. The ManC home game might have been his worst 45 minutes that I can remember in a LFC shirt in that first half. I think that would be a bit demoralizing for his teammates, no? Basically I don't think it's as cut and dry as people are making it out to be, as far as what leadership means. More focus should be on that Klopp and his coaching staff are going to put the players in the best possible position to win and if that means Keita instead of Henderson or Henderson instead of Keita then so be it.

I cant remember clearly what happened in terms of 'losing his head' but if it's him not having a good 45 then i'd argue it could be demoralising but really it would be more of a we need to step up, the attitude in our side would be farrrr from, oh well the captains not having a good game, why bother!! Could imagine that at Man U right now though :lmao

I also wouldn't class a bad 45 mins as losing your head, Stevie vs Man U was losing your head, Tottenhams antics vs Chelsea in the middle of a title race was losing your head.

In all honesty I think there are arguments for either of them starting and just think Klopp will know what will work best for the side. Not particuarly worried about which of them starts.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13187 on: Today at 08:32:09 am »
Yes that's exactly right. But it works both ways. If Henderson giving the ball away over 1/4 of the times he gets it doesn't overly demoralise then neither does Henderson pressing hard and running lots mean world class players, well drilled by Klopp about what to do, think to themselves, 'ah ok I need to press hard and run lots too'. It's a nonsense.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13188 on: Today at 08:33:56 am »
A year is a long time in football. Last season Keita was hooked off at half time vs Real Madrid. A year on Keita is in the conversation for starting the final of the CL. He may not start but he is definitely in the conversation. An amazing turnaround for Naby.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13189 on: Today at 08:44:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:33:56 am
A year is a long time in football. Last season Keita was hooked off at half time vs Real Madrid. A year on Keita is in the conversation for starting the final of the CL. He may not start but he is definitely in the conversation. An amazing turnaround for Naby.

Have to agree. The best part is we have options. When it comes to the final there may be players carrying knocks etc so it is great to be in a position where there are other options. For me personally I would start Henderson. It will be his 3rd CL final and I think experience is massive in these games. I think Vinicius against Trent would benefit Henderson out on the right hand side as well.
