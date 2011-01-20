I think Klopp will see how the next 4 matches go and decide. My main worry is without Henderson I dont know where the leadership and orchestration is coming from.



I genuinely don't know what this means in terms of what effect he has on the pitch ... not just your post but anyone says this about Henderson and leadership in our team.So take Man City away for example - we were under the kosh from minute 1, what difference did Henderson's leadership qualities on the pitch make? and especially from a footballing point of view - to me he has one of the biggest drop offs from his level when we're in control to when we're pressedAs others have said this is one of the most 'leadership qualities' group you're ever likely to see in a team, with the exception of Virgil who clearly organises the line, I don't think not having any one of them in particular out there matters from a character/application point of viewBy the way I don't really mind who starts the final in that slot - personally I'd pick Keita, think he's clearly better in the role, but its going to make less of a difference vs Madrid than it would City(edit - I mean leadership 'on the pitch' not off it ... he a great captain as a leader of the club)