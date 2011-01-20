Echo the comments about the whole team's first half performance being sub par. Keita, like everyone else, was much better in the second half and looked like the Keita some of us all love.



This, dunno how you can shit on Keita and not 8 other players in that half. The only people who played even remotley well in that first half was Ibou who didnt put a foot wrong and Mane who was at least TRYING to do something with the service he was gettingEveryone else was 2/10 Virg, Thiago, Robbo, Trent and Keita they were all horrible so anyone who singles him out is pathetic. Because in the 2nd half he was back to his best, driving forward, pressing well, picking the right passes. Brilliant first time pass to Mane for the 3rd goal too