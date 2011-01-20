« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1503901 times)

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13160 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:18:59 pm
I don't think we need to waste any energy naming and shaming. Better things to do, surely. C'mon now - we're lucky to have a squad like this.

I'll name Crosby Nick as someone who ought to be ashamed at some of the jokes he tells.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline CanuckYNWA

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13161 on: Today at 01:45:01 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:21:34 pm
Echo the comments about the whole team's first half performance being sub par. Keita, like everyone else, was much better in the second half and looked like the Keita some of us all love.

This, dunno how you can shit on Keita and not 8 other players in that half. The only people who played even remotley well in that first half was Ibou who didnt put a foot wrong and Mane who was at least TRYING to do something with the service he was getting

Everyone else was 2/10 Virg, Thiago, Robbo, Trent and Keita they were all horrible so anyone who singles him out is pathetic. Because in the 2nd half he was back to his best, driving forward, pressing well, picking the right passes. Brilliant first time pass to Mane for the 3rd goal too
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,768
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13162 on: Today at 07:55:16 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:06:28 pm
I think the confidence Klopp showed Keita by not hooking him when last season he was hooked off at halftime will be a big boost for him.

I was saying this to myself at half time, I just thought give him 15 minutes without everyone shitting the bed around him and he'll be back. Well in Naby Lad.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13163 on: Today at 10:01:48 am »
Thiago was probably the player MOST responsible in the first half, because the drop off in terms of ball retention from his normal standards was colossal. I'm not sure it was any way worse compared to other players on the team, but it was a seismic drop off from his normal performance levels. And it's not surprising that when your controller loses it, the the team loses all control too.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,400
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13164 on: Today at 10:39:27 am »
That was a truly great bit of man management by Klopp last night.
He had Hendo ready to go but gave Naby a fair chance, which he took and grew into one of our best second half performances.
Logged

Online na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,387
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13165 on: Today at 12:39:03 pm »
thought he was excellent 2nd half getting in between the lines
Logged

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13166 on: Today at 01:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:39:27 am
That was a truly great bit of man management by Klopp last night.
He had Hendo ready to go but gave Naby a fair chance, which he took and grew into one of our best second half performances.


Yep. Klopp's superb man management was on full display last night. The talk with Jota at the end plus protecting the player in the post match interview.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13167 on: Today at 03:23:29 pm »
The ball for Mane though eh? There were a few moments of exquisite skill last night and that was right up there.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,596
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #13168 on: Today at 03:30:23 pm »
I think there are only two question marks for the CL final.
Keita or Henderson?
Matip or Konate?
Diaz starts over Jota and Firmino, surely?

Keita has done brilliantly to even put himself in the conversation.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 325 326 327 328 329 [330]   Go Up
« previous next »
 