Its not just his fitness, I think his decision making has improved markedly this season. He used to have a few brain farts every game, unnecessary mistakes. Maybe he was a bit desperate and was trying to impress too much. Now he plays regularly and plays more calmly. I think he makes the least amount of mistakes of all our CMs recently.

Hes also focusing more on defense and possession, rather than creating chances with every touch. Thiagos creativity lessens the burden on the other CMs.



He's improved considerably, but for me he's still very error ridden in some of his play. I saw him give away the ball cheaply numerous times and he looked out of position and lacked impact on the press at times. I think when all the players are fit and rested, Hendo definitely starts with the other 2 ahead of him. That being said, its just good to see Naby last more than 2 games nowadays. Hopefully he can have a strong finish to the season because that'll do his confidence a world of good. I imagine it must have taken a bit of a hammering when he was injured all the time.