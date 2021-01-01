« previous next »
Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1473208 times)

« Reply #12880 on: Yesterday at 01:57:47 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:42:19 am
It's amazing to me that anyone singles out Keita or Thiago as being anything other than superb last night. The Blood Red podcast summed it up perfectly (the Echo one) post match - there's one guy on that who doesn't give you the impression he has much genuine insight into the game, and he slated most of the side that'd put in a 3-1 away win that could have literally seen us rack up a cricket score, away from home, in a European Cup quarter final 1st leg. Then right after his contribution, an older fella comes on who underlines just how good he was. Football eh?

Keita, particularly in the 1st half, was pretty excellent last night, and not in numbers or anything subtle, just in terms of the eye test. He missed his chances - maybe it was down to that.

always floors me reading / hearing post-game comments.  you almost always get 100%-opposite opinions of a player's performance -- even from 2 people sat next to each other watching the game (i.e. exact same POV).

I think what happens is when a player does something particularly good or bad, it sticks in people's minds and they for some reason tune out whatever else the guy does in the 90 minutes and represents their total contribution.

completely weird. but happens 100% of the time.
« Reply #12881 on: Yesterday at 02:36:51 pm »
I thought Keita was better than Thiago yesterday. The latter was fine, but he had a few sloppy and potentially dangerous turnovers. Keita was really solid, but also creative. His headers weren't exactly Jota-esque of course...

Still think Henderson will play against City, thanks to his experience. If we expect an open game with ManC attacking a lot, Henderson is excellent. Against lower defenses like yesterday, Keita is better in tight spaces.
« Reply #12882 on: Yesterday at 02:38:29 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:36:51 pm
I thought Keita was better than Thiago yesterday. The latter was fine, but he had a few sloppy and potentially dangerous turnovers. Keita was really solid, but also creative.

Still think Henderson will play against City, thanks to his experience. If we expect an open game with ManC attacking a lot, Henderson is excellent. Against lower defenses like yesterday, Keita is better in tight spaces.

Man City condense the pitch like us, though, leaving much less room and players have to have quick reactions and trust their technique.  Think Henderson struggles in that kind of scenario and I'd 100% have Keita ahead of him in this one.
« Reply #12883 on: Yesterday at 03:39:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:38:29 pm
Man City condense the pitch like us, though, leaving much less room and players have to have quick reactions and trust their technique.  Think Henderson struggles in that kind of scenario and I'd 100% have Keita ahead of him in this one.
ah jeez, thanks for that. I just had a flashback to the Chelsea away game when Hendo and Millie were running around like headless chickens for huge parts of the game.  no hope for any good sleep for me in the next few days.
« Reply #12884 on: Yesterday at 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 02:36:51 pm

Still think Henderson will play against City, thanks to his experience. If we expect an open game with ManC attacking a lot, Henderson is excellent. Against lower defenses like yesterday, Keita is better in tight spaces.

Don't think theres much chance of an open game.. it'll be fast paced but also pretty grind-y in midfield with City giving us no time. Worth remembering they don't need to do anything in the game (0-0 is fine for them) so they'll set out to control it without much risk, as they tend to do these days anyway
« Reply #12885 on: Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:02:20 pm
Don't think theres much chance of an open game.. it'll be fast paced but also pretty grind-y in midfield with City giving us no time. Worth remembering they don't need to do anything in the game (0-0 is fine for them) so they'll set out to control it without much risk, as they tend to do these days anyway

I think Hendo probably starts this game but this is why it should be Keita and Thiago along with Fab. 
« Reply #12886 on: Yesterday at 06:22:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:13:38 am
This gets said after an ever increasing number of his performances, doesn't it?

Naby has always been brilliant to be honest, rarely had bad games. Problem was he couldnt stay fit and get consistent games so people would forget about all his good games when he had one bad game or moment in a game

Now that hes playing consistently people see how good he is regularly
« Reply #12887 on: Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm »
He's similar to Thiago in that he'll bring superb technique to the midfield but with that comes a very slight risk of giving up big chances, simply because they both back themselves implicitly and play on the edge. You can have a workmanlike, pedestrian midfield that plays safe, or you can have progressive, brave interplay with a risk. It's almost impossible to maintain both, unless you're barca with xavi and iniesta. Think I'm right in saying he hasn't yet started against City...

giving Hendo 60 to tire them out and then bringing him on seems like a decent tactic but personally I'd play him and Thiago from the start and slap our balls on the table.

Fuck it, we're the better team...
« Reply #12888 on: Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm
I think Hendo probably starts this game but this is why it should be Keita and Thiago along with Fab.

Agreed. Henderson has become a little bit of a problem in these sorts of games. Klopp feels he needs to play him I imagine. But wed probably be better off with the same midfield that started yesterday.
« Reply #12889 on: Today at 12:36:18 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
Agreed. Henderson has become a little bit of a problem in these sorts of games. Klopp feels he needs to play him I imagine. But wed probably be better off with the same midfield that started yesterday.

This isnt the thread for it but saving Hendo to come on at around the 60 minute mark might not be a bad idea.  Hes changed a couple of games coming on from the bench this year. 
« Reply #12890 on: Today at 02:02:24 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm
I think Hendo probably starts this game but this is why it should be Keita and Thiago along with Fab.

I don't think it "should" be that. Without getting into details about how everyone's better when Hendo plays around them, there is a different type of "security" on the pitch when Hendo's there. He's the engine for the big games, the motivator, and the captain.

Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm
Agreed. Henderson has become a little bit of a problem in these sorts of games.

 :o
