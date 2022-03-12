Fair play to the lad, he's put in some consistent and solid performances.Not always eye catching, but we're asking him to do a role which probably curbs his natural instincts and he's doing it and doing it well.Can't really ask for much more when you sacrifice your normal game, for the benefit of the team as a whole.
Hes so good defensively
no idea why he got taken off - should start vs Arsenal
Mature performance from Keita today. One bad pass aside, shut down Brighton's right hand side.
I think for rest of the season, Keita and Thiago's fitness needs to be managed.
Would love to see him alongside Fabinho and Thiago, he'd have a little more license then. And pretty sure we will in the next round of the CL assuming they're all fit.
It's been a few games in a row where Keita will play 60 minutes and be replaced by Thiago then the next game just the opposite. Thiago gets 60 minutes and Keita replaces him for the last 30.
Seen that Midfield for 30 minutes so far this season irc, Burnley could not get the ball and had an Xg of .01 against that MF.It wont shock me if that the MF on Wed considering Hendo could be the 6 at the weekend with reserves in the FA Cup and players about to get international games.
Leaving aside the issue of leaving Henderson out for the biggest games it's our best midfield I reckon. Perhaps lacks a little pace.
Yes agree lack of pace is what I can see as the only downside possibly.
All 3 are quicker than Henderson on the turn or just in anticipating whats needs to happen defensively when hes an 8 As a non 6 in our system the only thing Henderson does better than Keita is head the ball
Keita has never played 6 here irc. Thiago is probably 3rd choice if Fabinho and Hendo couldnt go there.
You might've misread my post - I said non-6... Henderson is clearly the better 6 and a better passer from deep etc
Quietly had a very good season for us, some wonderful performances and sublime goals
Lets not get carried away. If he can add a few yellow cards then maybe there's something to get excited about.
