Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12760 on: March 12, 2022, 04:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March 12, 2022, 04:14:01 pm
Fair play to the lad, he's put in some consistent and solid performances.

Not always eye catching, but we're asking him to do a role which probably curbs his natural instincts and he's doing it and doing it well.

Can't really ask for much more when you sacrifice your normal game, for the benefit of the team as a whole.
Agree on all points. He is playing within himself and is putting in great performances.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12761 on: March 12, 2022, 05:16:19 pm »
He's doing a very solid job. Nothing flash just solid.

Can't get too hopeful just yet because this is usually when the injury hits.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12762 on: March 12, 2022, 05:25:57 pm »
Decent performance from him again.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12763 on: March 12, 2022, 05:46:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 12, 2022, 02:32:53 pm
Hes so good defensively  no idea why he got taken off - should start vs Arsenal

I think for rest of the season, Keita and Thiago's fitness needs to be managed.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12764 on: March 12, 2022, 05:48:07 pm »
Mature performance from Keita today. One bad pass aside, shut down Brighton's right hand side.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12765 on: March 12, 2022, 09:31:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 12, 2022, 02:32:53 pm
Hes so good defensively  no idea why he got taken off - should start vs Arsenal
Klopp basically rotated Him and Thiago in the same role for fitness. They have only played 30 minutes together in the MF. I would love to see both them start a game together, maybe it will happen Wednesday
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12766 on: March 12, 2022, 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on March 12, 2022, 05:48:07 pm
Mature performance from Keita today. One bad pass aside, shut down Brighton's right hand side.
Probably one of the worst passes of the season though ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12767 on: March 12, 2022, 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on March 12, 2022, 04:14:01 pm
Fair play to the lad, he's put in some consistent and solid performances.

Not always eye catching, but we're asking him to do a role which probably curbs his natural instincts and he's doing it and doing it well.

Can't really ask for much more when you sacrifice your normal game, for the benefit of the team as a whole.

Would love to see him alongside Fabinho and Thiago, he'd have a little more license then. And pretty sure we will in the next round of the CL assuming they're all fit.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12768 on: March 12, 2022, 09:47:16 pm »
I think Klopp is now managing him perfectly. He is rarely starting two games a week and when he does start he is being brought off on 60 minutes. This means he can run himself into the ground and not pull anything and have enough recovery time for the next game he plays.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12769 on: March 12, 2022, 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on March 12, 2022, 05:46:47 pm
I think for rest of the season, Keita and Thiago's fitness needs to be managed.

It's been a few games in a row where Keita will play 60 minutes and be replaced by Thiago then the next game just the opposite.  Thiago gets 60 minutes and Keita replaces him for the last 30. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12770 on: March 12, 2022, 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 12, 2022, 09:44:40 pm
Would love to see him alongside Fabinho and Thiago, he'd have a little more license then. And pretty sure we will in the next round of the CL assuming they're all fit.
Seen that Midfield for 30 minutes so far this season irc, Burnley could not get the ball and had an Xg of .01 against that MF.
It wont shock me if that the MF on Wed considering Hendo could be the 6 at the weekend with reserves in the FA Cup and players about to get international games.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12771 on: March 12, 2022, 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on March 12, 2022, 09:49:44 pm
It's been a few games in a row where Keita will play 60 minutes and be replaced by Thiago then the next game just the opposite.  Thiago gets 60 minutes and Keita replaces him for the last 30.
It a very good way to Manage them.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12772 on: March 12, 2022, 10:33:10 pm »
He had a great ¡No pasaran! moment down near the corner flag in the 2nd half
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12773 on: March 13, 2022, 09:13:45 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 12, 2022, 10:28:56 pm
Seen that Midfield for 30 minutes so far this season irc, Burnley could not get the ball and had an Xg of .01 against that MF.
It wont shock me if that the MF on Wed considering Hendo could be the 6 at the weekend with reserves in the FA Cup and players about to get international games.

Leaving aside the issue of leaving Henderson out for the biggest games it's our best midfield I reckon. Perhaps lacks a little pace.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12774 on: March 13, 2022, 11:07:56 am »
Interesting how we lost a bit more control of the game when he came off. Hes so important to us controlling games it seems, more often than not we dictate play with him in midfield than not.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12775 on: March 13, 2022, 12:33:13 pm »
I still think Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson is our best midfield but (for me) Keita is 4th in line and that includes cup finals or make or break crunch matches.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12776 on: March 13, 2022, 12:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 13, 2022, 09:13:45 am
Leaving aside the issue of leaving Henderson out for the biggest games it's our best midfield I reckon. Perhaps lacks a little pace.

Yes agree lack of pace is what I can see as the only downside possibly.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12777 on: March 13, 2022, 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 13, 2022, 12:47:20 pm
Yes agree lack of pace is what I can see as the only downside possibly.

All 3 are quicker than Henderson on the turn or just in anticipating whats needs to happen defensively when hes an 8
As a non 6 in our system the only thing Henderson does better than Keita is head the ball
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12778 on: March 13, 2022, 11:51:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 13, 2022, 02:26:25 pm
All 3 are quicker than Henderson on the turn or just in anticipating whats needs to happen defensively when hes an 8
As a non 6 in our system the only thing Henderson does better than Keita is head the ball
Keita has never played 6 here irc. Thiago is probably 3rd choice if Fabinho and Hendo couldnt go there.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12779 on: March 13, 2022, 11:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 13, 2022, 09:13:45 am
Leaving aside the issue of leaving Henderson out for the biggest games it's our best midfield I reckon. Perhaps lacks a little pace.
Hendo didn't play as a 8 vs Inter, I'm guessing that was for tactical reasons. Hendo has fixed the duels issues as 8 it seems in the 2nd half but his inability to not drift wide and play under pressure as an 8 is an issue in some games. Him Not starting doesn't mean he not going to play that game either. Also Captain doesnt need to start every game or even the big ones.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12780 on: Yesterday at 10:31:52 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on March 13, 2022, 11:51:16 pm
Keita has never played 6 here irc. Thiago is probably 3rd choice if Fabinho and Hendo couldnt go there.

You might've misread my post - I said non-6... Henderson is clearly the better 6 and a better passer from deep etc
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12781 on: Yesterday at 03:05:31 pm »
Well done for reaching 100 appearances. Got there in end.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12782 on: Yesterday at 08:00:13 pm »
Quietly had a very good season for us, some wonderful performances and sublime goals
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12783 on: Yesterday at 08:48:15 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 10:31:52 am
You might've misread my post - I said non-6... Henderson is clearly the better 6 and a better passer from deep etc
Yea I agree with that. I misread the post my bad.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12784 on: Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:00:13 pm
Quietly had a very good season for us, some wonderful performances and sublime goals

Lets not get carried away. If he can add a few yellow cards then maybe there's something to get excited about.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12785 on: Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Lets not get carried away. If he can add a few yellow cards then maybe there's something to get excited about.

Or do what they Brighton keeper did - toughness and no cards!!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12786 on: Today at 01:55:24 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 08:55:39 pm
Lets not get carried away. If he can add a few yellow cards then maybe there's something to get excited about.

Seriously, until he leaves his foot in on a few tackles, jury on Naby remains out...
