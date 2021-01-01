« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1453780 times)

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12760 on: Yesterday at 04:16:30 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm
Fair play to the lad, he's put in some consistent and solid performances.

Not always eye catching, but we're asking him to do a role which probably curbs his natural instincts and he's doing it and doing it well.

Can't really ask for much more when you sacrifice your normal game, for the benefit of the team as a whole.
Agree on all points. He is playing within himself and is putting in great performances.
Logged

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12761 on: Yesterday at 05:16:19 pm »
He's doing a very solid job. Nothing flash just solid.

Can't get too hopeful just yet because this is usually when the injury hits.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,137
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12762 on: Yesterday at 05:25:57 pm »
Decent performance from him again.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12763 on: Yesterday at 05:46:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:32:53 pm
Hes so good defensively  no idea why he got taken off - should start vs Arsenal

I think for rest of the season, Keita and Thiago's fitness needs to be managed.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12764 on: Yesterday at 05:48:07 pm »
Mature performance from Keita today. One bad pass aside, shut down Brighton's right hand side.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12765 on: Yesterday at 09:31:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 02:32:53 pm
Hes so good defensively  no idea why he got taken off - should start vs Arsenal
Klopp basically rotated Him and Thiago in the same role for fitness. They have only played 30 minutes together in the MF. I would love to see both them start a game together, maybe it will happen Wednesday
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,348
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12766 on: Yesterday at 09:42:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:48:07 pm
Mature performance from Keita today. One bad pass aside, shut down Brighton's right hand side.
Probably one of the worst passes of the season though ;D
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12767 on: Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Stubbins on Yesterday at 04:14:01 pm
Fair play to the lad, he's put in some consistent and solid performances.

Not always eye catching, but we're asking him to do a role which probably curbs his natural instincts and he's doing it and doing it well.

Can't really ask for much more when you sacrifice your normal game, for the benefit of the team as a whole.

Would love to see him alongside Fabinho and Thiago, he'd have a little more license then. And pretty sure we will in the next round of the CL assuming they're all fit.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12768 on: Yesterday at 09:47:16 pm »
I think Klopp is now managing him perfectly. He is rarely starting two games a week and when he does start he is being brought off on 60 minutes. This means he can run himself into the ground and not pull anything and have enough recovery time for the next game he plays.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,644
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12769 on: Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:46:47 pm
I think for rest of the season, Keita and Thiago's fitness needs to be managed.

It's been a few games in a row where Keita will play 60 minutes and be replaced by Thiago then the next game just the opposite.  Thiago gets 60 minutes and Keita replaces him for the last 30. 
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12770 on: Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:44:40 pm
Would love to see him alongside Fabinho and Thiago, he'd have a little more license then. And pretty sure we will in the next round of the CL assuming they're all fit.
Seen that Midfield for 30 minutes so far this season irc, Burnley could not get the ball and had an Xg of .01 against that MF.
It wont shock me if that the MF on Wed considering Hendo could be the 6 at the weekend with reserves in the FA Cup and players about to get international games.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12771 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 09:49:44 pm
It's been a few games in a row where Keita will play 60 minutes and be replaced by Thiago then the next game just the opposite.  Thiago gets 60 minutes and Keita replaces him for the last 30.
It a very good way to Manage them.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12772 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
He had a great ¡No pasaran! moment down near the corner flag in the 2nd half
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 09:13:45 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:28:56 pm
Seen that Midfield for 30 minutes so far this season irc, Burnley could not get the ball and had an Xg of .01 against that MF.
It wont shock me if that the MF on Wed considering Hendo could be the 6 at the weekend with reserves in the FA Cup and players about to get international games.

Leaving aside the issue of leaving Henderson out for the biggest games it's our best midfield I reckon. Perhaps lacks a little pace.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 11:07:56 am »
Interesting how we lost a bit more control of the game when he came off. Hes so important to us controlling games it seems, more often than not we dictate play with him in midfield than not.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,485
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 12:33:13 pm »
I still think Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson is our best midfield but (for me) Keita is 4th in line and that includes cup finals or make or break crunch matches.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 12:47:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:13:45 am
Leaving aside the issue of leaving Henderson out for the biggest games it's our best midfield I reckon. Perhaps lacks a little pace.

Yes agree lack of pace is what I can see as the only downside possibly.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,070
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12777 on: Today at 02:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:47:20 pm
Yes agree lack of pace is what I can see as the only downside possibly.

All 3 are quicker than Henderson on the turn or just in anticipating whats needs to happen defensively when hes an 8
As a non 6 in our system the only thing Henderson does better than Keita is head the ball
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12778 on: Today at 11:51:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:26:25 pm
All 3 are quicker than Henderson on the turn or just in anticipating whats needs to happen defensively when hes an 8
As a non 6 in our system the only thing Henderson does better than Keita is head the ball
Keita has never played 6 here irc. Thiago is probably 3rd choice if Fabinho and Hendo couldnt go there.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 