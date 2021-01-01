« previous next »
Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 06:45:12 am
Why does he play LCM and Henderson RCM? On paper it should be the other way round. And certainly according to the usual narrative it should be the other way round. Is Keita more tactically disciplined than Henderson?
Dree

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:01:59 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 12:55:48 am
I thought we lost control of the middle of the park when Keita and Henderson went off.

Yeah those subs almost cost us the game as we just surrender the midfield with Milner and someone like Elliot on.

Was impressed by Keita though, hes looking more reliable these days.
harleydanger

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:45:10 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:45:12 am
Why does he play LCM and Henderson RCM? On paper it should be the other way round. And certainly according to the usual narrative it should be the other way round. Is Keita more tactically disciplined than Henderson?

I think because Henderson has years of experience covering Trent. Which is the space every team targets against us.
Crosby Nick

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:57:01 am
I thought he did really well. Struggled initially but Chelsea just started the better. But then he was snapping into challenges and we pressed them aggressively in midfield.

Think we lost a bit of control after he and Hendo went off.
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:57:01 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:57:01 am
I thought he did really well. Struggled initially but Chelsea just started the better. But then he was snapping into challenges and we pressed them aggressively in midfield.

Think we lost a bit of control after he and Hendo went off.

I think Klopp wanted to win the game in normal time but it backfired. I think we were lucky to get away with it and I was begging for penalties.
Kennys from heaven

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:03:00 pm
Naby coming in last minute changed things considerably for us so it was not surprising he started slow.

Nick and Neil above hit the nail on the head - we lost a lot of shape when Hendo and Naby lad went off - very noticably as well, which shut a few of the bellwhiffs in front of me who were baying for him to be taken off when I poiinted it out.

Still can't get why people look at players in isolation in each area. Individually you can pick holes in every player in every position, but getting the right mix is what it's all about. Our back four shows this as does the midfield. they have to compliment and dovetail each other. We could have an all-out creative and attacking midfielder, but we have to have balance there as well otherwise holes appear where you don't want them (like yesterday) Would rather have someone like Naby that can do everything well, rather than one player who can do one thing superbly.
Crosby Nick

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:20:44 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:57:01 am
I think Klopp wanted to win the game in normal time but it backfired. I think we were lucky to get away with it and I was begging for penalties.

Hes done the double midfield sub a few times recently. Worked for us in other games and gives fresher legs. In a different scenario that would have been Thiago coming off and Keita (and Milner still presumably) coming on and we probably would have kept out shape a bit better.

I did think from when Diaz went off especially that Id settle for penalties. Felt they were the more threatening for most of extra time. But we stood firm.
Sharado

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 12:22:35 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 08:57:01 am
I thought he did really well. Struggled initially but Chelsea just started the better. But then he was snapping into challenges and we pressed them aggressively in midfield.

Think we lost a bit of control after he and Hendo went off.

100%. Thought both Elliot and Milner were never quite in the game, and as you've said above by the time Diaz went off it was definitely us hanging on for the pens.
afc turkish

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:24:35 pm
All of the above comments may be true, but the only thing that matters is whether Naby made any violent tackles.

The rest is all just Salah dressing...
redwillow

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:32:07 pm
Can see why he wasnt going to start yesterday. Would have been good off the bench for the last 20 but i wasn't overly impressed with him
newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 01:40:36 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 01:32:07 pm
Can see why he wasnt going to start yesterday. Would have been good off the bench for the last 20 but i wasn't overly impressed with him

No one cares.
redwillow

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 02:58:50 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:40:36 pm
No one cares.

why did you reply then?
newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 03:10:29 pm
Quote from: redwillow on Yesterday at 02:58:50 pm
why did you reply then?

Well, for starters - I can multitask. I can reply and also let you know that no one cares. These things aren't mutually exclusive.
redwillow

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 03:10:29 pm
Well, for starters - I can multitask. I can reply and also let you know that no one cares. These things aren't mutually exclusive.

But for you to reply indicates you care
El Lobo

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:04:37 pm
He's either an uncaring carer or a caring uncarer
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:07:50 pm
I thought Keita played well. Each to their own. Keita and Kante were having a mini battle in the middle of the park. A little unrealistic to think we would dominate them from start to finish as they are a very good team. In fact, I hope we don't have to play them again this season.
afc turkish

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:04:37 pm
He's either an uncaring carer or a caring uncarer

Doesn't go in hard enough on his replies, though, Newterp.

Soft, just like Naby...
newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:28:56 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:18:09 pm
Doesn't go in hard enough on his replies, though, Newterp.

Soft, just like Naby...

should have called him a fuckface outright and gotten a ban. That would show those board statkeepers.
thaddeus

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:32:40 pm
I thought we won the midfield battle and Naby was a big part of that.  We had more possession and 11 corners to their 2 - for me that supports what I saw with my eyes.  Chelsea's chances mostly came from early balls into the channels in what was a very obvious tactic to exploit our full-backs pushing up, particularly Trent.

Everyone talks up Kante but Naby at least matched him yesterday and arguably got the better of him, yet there's people on here having a dig at Naby  :butt
newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:35:35 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:32:40 pm


Everyone talks up Kante but Naby at least matched him yesterday and arguably got the better of him, yet there's people on here having a dig at Naby  :butt

You know it. You should see the 16 conclusions from F365 - where they say Keita did nothing in the game. Amazing stupidity.
DelTrotter

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 04:36:08 pm
He was excellent, must have been a weird position to be in not starting a final and that disappointment then suddenly you're out there. After the subs was the only time I didn't really feel we were in control anymore.
Judge Red

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
Kante for me only came into the game as an influence once Naby went off. That in itself speaks volumes.
number 168

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 05:16:31 pm
The Naby we bought and the Naby we have seem to be two completely different players. He is so disciplined now that he does his job superbly, simple and effective, controlling his desire to run with the ball and take risks which were hallmarks of his Bundesliga days. I hope that we get to see some of the old Naby when he is alongside Thiago and Fabinho.
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 06:43:55 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 04:35:35 pm
You know it. You should see the 16 conclusions from F365 - where they say Keita did nothing in the game. Amazing stupidity.

Stop reading the shite F365 a while ago. Clueless nonsense.
BeepBeepImAJeep

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm
Thought he was pretty good. Grew into the game and battled hard physically which isn't always his strength. We lost some control when he and Henderson went off.

PaulF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Quote from: Judge Red on Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
Kante for me only came into the game as an influence once Naby went off. That in itself speaks volumes.
Yes. Many have said how effective Kante is against us. I thought they kept Salah quiet, but us doing the same to Kante evens it out
Us Vs them in Paris anyone?
harleydanger

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:06:24 pm
Yes. Many have said how effective Kante is against us. I thought they kept Salah quiet, but us doing the same to Kante evens it out
Us Vs them in Paris anyone?

Last team I want to play in a final.

CanuckYNWA

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 02:27:35 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm
Last team I want to play in a final.

I for some reason fear Chelsea more than CIty. 5 at the back vs really good teams just seems to really cut us open more than any formation and combine that with the quality Chelsea has and its always a hard fought battle against them

Where as City I feel we can carve them open at times and get alot more clear cut chances. I also think Chelsea are defensively way better than City

Hopefully we dont have to come up against Chelsea in the CL and someone knocks them out
