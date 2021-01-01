Naby coming in last minute changed things considerably for us so it was not surprising he started slow.



Nick and Neil above hit the nail on the head - we lost a lot of shape when Hendo and Naby lad went off - very noticably as well, which shut a few of the bellwhiffs in front of me who were baying for him to be taken off when I poiinted it out.



Still can't get why people look at players in isolation in each area. Individually you can pick holes in every player in every position, but getting the right mix is what it's all about. Our back four shows this as does the midfield. they have to compliment and dovetail each other. We could have an all-out creative and attacking midfielder, but we have to have balance there as well otherwise holes appear where you don't want them (like yesterday) Would rather have someone like Naby that can do everything well, rather than one player who can do one thing superbly.