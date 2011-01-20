Interesting stat and article on EOTK

Naby is one of the highest points accummulator of players with 50+ Prem games





on 50+ games, Arjen Robben remains the untouchable leader (2.58)

then:

Laporte 2.54

Keita 2.47

Zinchenko 2.46

Foden 2.46

Bernardo 2.42

Sane 2.41

many other guardiola players



top player for non-super dominant club prob...

Fábio Aurélio 2.06



I do not like the Non-super dominant club tag on Aurelio.

I was wondering about some of the other LFC players stats on this average points per game under Klopp



His record when on the pitch has always been very good. Obviously he's been injured lots and he's also not been trusted at points which mean he's been on the pitch less. That's not to say he's been passed over the whole time he's been here (for example he played against Chelsea in the first half of the 19/20 season when most of our midfielders were fit) but he's had times clearly out of favour. And he's probably had times where he's not been trusted for the bigger games (where we're likely to lose points). So for example, Klopp's midfield selection against Chelsea early this year continues to baffle me.