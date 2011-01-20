You've got to factor in that some people have never seen him have a good game or even make a tackle.
That's their problem, not Keita's.
Also we only play him in games against the shite where we're supposed to win every time so actually 2.47 points per game is a terrible return.
I was actually going to post the number of times Keita has featured against the traditional top 6 (Arsenal, City, Manu, Chelsea, Spurs) but I thought, fuck it, why bother? 3 points are 3 points so gives a fuck who Keita has appeared against. It's also worth noting Liverpool has a better record playing the big team (Chelsea especially) with Keita then when he doesn't play.