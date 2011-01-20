« previous next »
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 01:03:56 pm
Fairly certain we will be called into action on the City minute mark midweek. We have the players now to make changes and inject energy into matches when the opposition tires.
KevLFC

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 01:43:10 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on February 19, 2022, 11:19:33 pm
He had 3 Tackles today and won 4 out of 6 Ground Duels. Henderson had 0 Tackles, 3 out of 4 Ground Diels. Ox Had 2 Tackles 3 out 6 Ground Duels. Thiago didnt have a tackle and won 2 out of 4 Ground duels.


Ok he probs won the ball ahead of an attacker or intercepted one. I rather see a nastier snide side. At Lepzig he got sent off a few times. He never looks like getting booked for us. There was a 50/50 at one point yesterday but didn't want to go in. It almost cost a goal but because our defence is good they sniffed it out. Passing is fine mostly but needs to show more belief with it
Suareznumber7

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 02:58:14 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on February 20, 2022, 01:43:10 pm
Ok he probs won the ball ahead of an attacker or intercepted one. I rather see a nastier snide side. At Lepzig he got sent off a few times. He never looks like getting booked for us. There was a 50/50 at one point yesterday but didn't want to go in. It almost cost a goal but because our defence is good they sniffed it out. Passing is fine mostly but needs to show more belief with it

Why?  To put the team under pressure?
KevLFC

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 03:08:57 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 20, 2022, 02:58:14 pm
Why?  To put the team under pressure?

No but take a yellow or a foul for the team. See Atletico Madrid earlier on in the season. I've seen Milner take a few out, a nastier side doesn't mean getting sent off or conceading free kicks on edge of the box
RyanBabel19

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 03:14:12 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on February 20, 2022, 03:08:57 pm
No but take a yellow or a foul for the team. See Atletico Madrid earlier on in the season. I've seen Milner take a few out, a nastier side doesn't mean getting sent off or conceading free kicks on edge of the box

Might wanna have a look around the team in that case mate, quite bizarre to pick out Keita in particular when as a team we do not do this... as in you'll be lucky to find 3 reds who consistently do this!! It would be like criticising Virgil for not making enough last ditch slide tackles... doesn't fit our set up or his playstyle
mattD

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 03:16:44 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on February 20, 2022, 09:13:26 am
After coming on and helping change the match in our favour against Inter, has he now gone back to being shite...........?

As said above, it fits the narrative.

All that cognitive bias is overwhelming a lot of folk at the moment.
afc turkish

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 03:36:37 pm
Quote from: mattD on February 20, 2022, 03:16:44 pm
As said above, it fits the narrative.

All that cognitive bias is overwhelming a lot of folk at the moment.

Doesn't commit enough violent fouls. That's not cognitive bias, is it?
newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 04:19:38 pm
He should tackle like McTominay does.
SamLad

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 20, 2022, 05:54:01 pm
so now he's not snide enough, doesn't foul often enough or nastily enough.

jesus what's next ...
- he doesn't fit our system coz ties his boots all wrong?
- he can't follow coaching instructions coz he made a right turn without signaling when driving away from the AXA?
- he's not disciplined enough coz he puts his left arm in his warm up jacket before his right?

fukking hell.
harleydanger

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 08:23:02 am
Didnt eat the eggs Carol cooked.

Not hard enough.

Naby that is, the eggs were quite runny.

Get rid.
Topwings!

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 08:50:24 am
It's quite unfair to single out Naby.   There were a lot of changes in the team and obviously he has been in and out of the team due to injuries/regular changes in midfield personnel.  He puts in a decent shift whenever he plays, like all our players.   When things don't work out, it's quite possibly the tactics or opposition lifting their game.  It's also ridiculous to criticise players when you've just won 3-1 and gaining three points on your closest rival.
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 09:08:34 am
Quote from: Topwings! on February 21, 2022, 08:50:24 am
It's quite unfair to single out Naby.   There were a lot of changes in the team and obviously he has been in and out of the team due to injuries/regular changes in midfield personnel.  He puts in a decent shift whenever he plays, like all our players.   When things don't work out, it's quite possibly the tactics or opposition lifting their game.  It's also ridiculous to criticise players when you've just won 3-1 and gaining three points on your closest rival.

It's ridiculous criticism. He wasn't great but he wasn't bad either, he was just 'okay'. I rewatched the game and the team created two clear cut chances in the first half and restricted the opposition to very little. It wasn't a bad first-half performance that should have seen them building on a 2-0 lead in the second half.
El Lobo

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 09:15:52 am
Quote from: KevLFC on February 20, 2022, 01:43:10 pm
Ok he probs won the ball ahead of an attacker or intercepted one. I rather see a nastier snide side. At Lepzig he got sent off a few times. He never looks like getting booked for us. There was a 50/50 at one point yesterday but didn't want to go in. It almost cost a goal but because our defence is good they sniffed it out. Passing is fine mostly but needs to show more belief with it

Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.

I've always thought getting booked/sent off were negatives but I'm absolutely fascinated by the idea that one of our players 'doesn't look like getting booked for us'. I wonder if Bournemouth would swap us Jefferson Lerma for Nat Phillips as a Naby replacement, he always looks like getting booked (and does).
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 09:23:29 am
I just find it weird knocking a player who will almost certainly be a big part of the run-in. We saw midweek the impact Keita had from the bench vs Milan and if nothing else he will also allow Thiago to rest because no way on this earth is Thiago starting every game.
Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 11:51:40 am
Quote from: spider-neil on February 21, 2022, 09:23:29 am
I just find it weird knocking a player who will almost certainly be a big part of the run-in. We saw midweek the impact Keita had from the bench vs Milan and if nothing else he will also (?) Thiago to rest because no way on this earth is Thiago starting every game.

Seems to be missing a word here. Allow? Put? Lay?
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 11:55:56 am
Quote from: Sangria on February 21, 2022, 11:51:40 am
Seems to be missing a word here. Allow? Put? Lay?

Allow.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 21, 2022, 05:07:37 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on February 20, 2022, 01:43:10 pm
Ok he probs won the ball ahead of an attacker or intercepted one. I rather see a nastier snide side. At Lepzig he got sent off a few times. He never looks like getting booked for us. There was a 50/50 at one point yesterday but didn't want to go in. It almost cost a goal but because our defence is good they sniffed it out. Passing is fine mostly but needs to show more belief with it

dutchkop

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 23, 2022, 10:39:00 am
Interesting stat and article on EOTK
Naby is one of the highest points accummulator of players with 50+ Prem games


Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor

on 50+ games, Arjen Robben remains the untouchable leader (2.58)
then:
Laporte 2.54
Keita 2.47
Zinchenko 2.46
Foden 2.46
Bernardo 2.42
Sane 2.41
many  other  guardiola players

top player for non-super dominant club prob...
Fábio Aurélio 2.06

I do not like the Non-super dominant club tag on Aurelio.
I was wondering about some of the other LFC players stats on this average points per game under Klopp
afc turkish

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 23, 2022, 12:31:53 pm
How low does he rank on the Willing to Put a Foot In charts?

That's what really matters...
amir87

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 23, 2022, 12:36:42 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February 23, 2022, 12:31:53 pm
How low does he rank on the Willing to Put a Foot In charts?

That's what really matters...

He was second from bottom. The last place went to Oscar Pistorius.
newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 23, 2022, 12:42:30 pm
Quote from: amir87 on February 23, 2022, 12:36:42 pm
He was second from bottom. The last place went to Oscar Pistorius.

willing to put two feet in surely?

(And a couple of bullets too)
Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
February 23, 2022, 02:47:01 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on February 23, 2022, 10:39:00 am
Interesting stat and article on EOTK
Naby is one of the highest points accummulator of players with 50+ Prem games


Duncan Alexander
@oilysailor

on 50+ games, Arjen Robben remains the untouchable leader (2.58)
then:
Laporte 2.54
Keita 2.47
Zinchenko 2.46
Foden 2.46
Bernardo 2.42
Sane 2.41
many  other  guardiola players

top player for non-super dominant club prob...
Fábio Aurélio 2.06

I do not like the Non-super dominant club tag on Aurelio.
I was wondering about some of the other LFC players stats on this average points per game under Klopp

His record when on the pitch has always been very good. Obviously he's been injured lots and he's also not been trusted at points which mean he's been on the pitch less. That's not to say he's been passed over the whole time he's been here (for example he played against Chelsea in the first half of the 19/20 season when most of our midfielders were fit) but he's had times clearly out of favour. And he's probably had times where he's not been trusted for the bigger games (where we're likely to lose points). So for example, Klopp's midfield selection against Chelsea early this year continues to baffle me.
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:24:09 am
Quote
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/naby-keita-liverpool-23190663


Naby Keita has sent Liverpool a contract message they might not be able to ignore
Naby Keita has the third-best points-per-game average in Premier League history

Julian Wards first summer as Liverpools sporting director is certain to involve some very high-profile decisions.

Kopites will be keeping a very close eye on the contract situations of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

The Reds long-established front three are all out of contract at the end of next season, so unless they renew then they will need to be sold this year if the club is to receive a fee.

But the strikers arent the only members of Jurgen Klopps squad who will be in that position at the end of 2021/22.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlains current deals also expire in the summer of 2023, and they feel far more at risk of being moved on by Liverpool.

While they undoubtedly have their strengths, both have struggled with injuries during their time with the Reds and have rarely been able to show their best form on a consistent basis.

However, an interesting statistic has been revealed which makes a very strong case that Liverpool should retain Keitas services.

Among players with at least 50 Premier League appearances, the Guinean has averaged the third most points-per-game.

His record of 2.47 equates to 94 points over a 38-match season and isnt too far behind the overall leader Arjen Robben (on 2.58) or runner-up Aymeric Laporte (2.54).

When Keita has featured in the league, Liverpool have won 51 matches and lost just five times.

Two of the defeats were in dead rubber matches after the title had been secured in 2019/20, two were last season  including the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa  meaning he has been beaten just once in a match with fans present (at Leicester in December).

The great shame in this is that Keita has only made 66 league appearances for the club, when prior to the match with Leeds United they have played 139 times during his time in England.

And as he has made just 40 starts, the former RB Leipzig midfielder hasnt been in Klopps XI for even one third of the possible matches.

There is one interesting aspect of those 40 starts though: his record is even better.

The nature of the points-per-match statistics mean that all appearances are included. For instance, Keita played the final minute of the Reds 3-0 win at Elland Road in September and picked up three points towards his personal record as a result.

This hardly seems fair when comparing stats of different players, yet Liverpool have won 33, drawn five and lost just two of the Premier League matches which Keita has started.

That averages out at a remarkable 2.60 points-per-game, or 99 for a full campaign. With a record as strong as this, shouldnt the club be doing everything they can to hang onto the player?

All statistics can sometimes tell you what you want rather than provide a truly accurate picture.

Keita sceptics would point out he hasnt started too often in the massive league games. He has been in the XI for just nine matches against the Premier Leagues big six or Everton when the Reds have played them 43 times since the beginning of 2018/19.


There is more to life at Liverpool than the Premier League too, as much as the league title was memorably described as the clubs bread and butter by Bill Shankly.

Keita was selected for Champions League knockout away games against Barcelona and Real Madrid, surprisingly so in the eyes of many supporters, and didnt last beyond 41 minutes in either match.


But his record in the league clearly deserves respect. Liverpools goal difference per 90 minutes has been 0.57 better with Keita in the team compared to when he has been on the bench or in the stands.

He seems to make the team better on a consistent basis. Whether thats enough reason for the Reds to retain his services in the long term remains to be seen though.

Over to you, Julian.


Really good stats despite the (relatively) small sample size.
RedG13

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:35:29 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:24:09 am
Really good stats despite the (relatively) small sample size.
His issue is availability. I would prefer to keep him on like a 2 year extension idk if Naby would agree to that though.
The Club will have much more info on medical status to make this decision, I would think the Club highly values his performances on the pitch.
It pretty clear he an elite Mfer when he plays.
Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 09:54:32 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:35:29 am
His issue is availability. I would prefer to keep him on like a 2 year extension idk if Naby would agree to that though.
The Club will have much more info on medical status to make this decision, I would think the Club highly values his performances on the pitch.
It pretty clear he an elite Mfer when he plays.


I'd call him a footballer, but mofo works too.
SamLad

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 03:04:57 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:24:09 am
Really good stats despite the (relatively) small sample size.
my initial reaction to that is
(a) yes, too small a sample size to really mean anything
(b) to what extent can that stat be influenced by whoever else was in our team that day and who the oppo was?
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 05:02:31 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:04:57 pm
my initial reaction to that is
(a) yes, too small a sample size to really mean anything
(b) to what extent can that stat be influenced by whoever else was in our team that day and who the oppo was?

50 games is a decent sample size and when you factor in minutes per points (rather than games per point) the amount actually goes up. Saying who was also in the team is neither here nor there because that can be leveled at any player.
SamLad

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 05:27:40 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:02:31 pm
50 games is a decent sample size and when you factor in minutes per points (rather than games per point) the amount actually goes up. Saying who was also in the team is neither here nor there because that can be leveled at any player.
yeah ...but ...erm ...well ...ok  :)

(still don't like the stat. )
JasonF

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 06:42:48 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:02:31 pm
50 games is a decent sample size and when you factor in minutes per points (rather than games per point) the amount actually goes up. Saying who was also in the team is neither here nor there because that can be leveled at any player.

You've got to factor in that some people have never seen him have a good game or even make a tackle. Also we only play him in games against the shite where we're supposed to win every time so actually 2.47 points per game is a terrible return.
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:14:47 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:42:48 pm
You've got to factor in that some people have never seen him have a good game or even make a tackle.

That's their problem, not Keita's.

Quote from: JasonF on Today at 06:42:48 pm
Also we only play him in games against the shite where we're supposed to win every time so actually 2.47 points per game is a terrible return.

I was actually going to post the number of times Keita has featured against the traditional top 6 (Arsenal, City, Manu, Chelsea, Spurs) but I thought, fuck it, why bother? 3 points are 3 points so gives a fuck who Keita has appeared against. It's also worth noting Liverpool has a better record playing the big team (Chelsea especially) with Keita then when he doesn't play.
spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Today at 07:19:41 pm
Keita appearances in the league

https://www.premierleague.com/players/12316/Naby-Ke%C3%AFta/stats

66 games 51 wins

