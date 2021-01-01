« previous next »
If Jurgen was as impressed by Naby then surely Naby, Thiago and Fabinho will be the perfect midfield for Milan on Tuesday night.

Pretty sure the captain is going to start.
I think this too, which will be unfortunate, we cant expect Keita to hit his best form here when if he does play a series of good games hes out of the team for players who have been underperforming, Keita for m has been really good this season, his metrics are starting to look similar to the Keita as first bought as well, high amount of tackles, probably the most reliable passer in the midfield in terms of passing percentages, his cut out the dribbling but thats in line from what Klopp wants from his midfielders. He played a great cameo against Leicester then the next week was on the bench with Milner and Henderson starting in front of him.
There's a balance to this, I think. Keita's greatest enemy is his fitness. You play him for a series of matches and his body lets him down. On the other hand, Klopp looks at the squad and sees that his minutes can be managed - a bit like Thiago - so he's taken out of the first XI. While some might not love Henderson his presence in the side isn't really hurting results but it does preserve more injury-prone footballers in the long run.
I thought he played well to be fair - is it just me or has he gained a lot of weight (in a good way)? Looked very robust and almost a few inches taller!
He had a superb game, totally expect him not to play against Inter though, I think our midfield will be rotated quite a bit now, we've got Ox, Milner, Elliot, Jones all waiting to get game time too. I might even go as far as to suggest I reckon Milner will play midweek instead of Hendo and Jones/Thiago instead of Keita.

He did pretty well I thought. Neat in possession, reasonably quick to snuff out danger and a nice pot on goal in the first half.
Looked like he was lacking confidence and responding poorly to being pressed in the first 60 minutes.
Didn't challenge wholeheartedly for the ball. Looked nervous and gave the ball away a lot.
Then once Burnley tired and stopped pressing, he had a good last third of the game.

Maybe Burnley is too physical an opponent for him to thrive against.
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Today at 07:35:11 pm
Looked like he was lacking confidence and responding poorly to being pressed in the first 60 minutes.
Didn't challenge wholeheartedly for the ball. Looked nervous and gave the ball away a lot.
Then once Burnley tired and stopped pressing, he had a good last third of the game.

Maybe Burnley is too physical an opponent for him to thrive against.

:lmao how dumb can one post(er) be
Quote from: the first available number at the end, starting with 1 on Today at 07:35:11 pm
Looked like he was lacking confidence and responding poorly to being pressed in the first 60 minutes.
Didn't challenge wholeheartedly for the ball. Looked nervous and gave the ball away a lot.
Then once Burnley tired and stopped pressing, he had a good last third of the game.

Maybe Burnley is too physical an opponent for him to thrive against.
you know this is the Keita thread, right?

https://tbrfootball.com/6-duels-won-12-final-third-passes-naby-keita-was-outstanding-at-burnley/

Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:42:51 pm
you know this is the Keita thread, right?

https://tbrfootball.com/6-duels-won-12-final-third-passes-naby-keita-was-outstanding-at-burnley/

Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.

Not just this game

https://mobile.twitter.com/WhoScored/status/1491381867085455360
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:36:45 pm
:lmao how dumb can one post(er) be
Name calling because someone has a different opinion only reflects poorly on your own decorum.
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 08:42:51 pm
you know this is the Keita thread, right?

https://tbrfootball.com/6-duels-won-12-final-third-passes-naby-keita-was-outstanding-at-burnley/

Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.
These stats look impressive when they've been cherry picked. The majority of tackles he attempted, he didn't commit enough, and didn't actually win the ball back.
And passes in the final third just means we were dominating possession. He wasn't actually creating any chances. A lot of the time i the first hour, he was taking longer than necessary deciding who to pass to, giving the Burnley players more time to get in position.
Although that shot on goal he had was pretty good.

This is a widely used stats site in the FPL community and it has Keita down for 4 tackles, of which 0 ended up with Liverpool gaining possession of the ball. Compare that to previous games in the season, like Norwich, Spurs and the home game against Burnley in August, where he was much more successful.
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/defense/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

Here you can see his goal/shot creation stats for the match, which is 0:
https://fbref.com/en/players/f25c8e3a/matchlogs/2021-2022/gca/Naby-Keita-Match-Logs

In general we lost the ball a lot in the first hour and allowed Burnley several dangerous counter attacks. They actually had more shots on target than we did. And if it hadn't been for Alisson's world class keeping, the result might have been very different. We had problems creating big chances from open play, and our passing game wasn't flowing like it is when the team is in top form. Still, being able to win ugly is an important ability to have.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:53:18 pm
Someone to take the role that Henderson had before his physicality started to wane.  Maybe hard runner isn't the right way of putting it, but we could definitely do with more dynamism in midfield, there's not really much speed in there at all apart from AOC, and he's lost a step with all his injuries.
Who did this for the World Cup winning Spain/ Pep Barca?, Germany/Bayern World cup/CL teams?
You just need somebody who can also dribble though the MF and Pass. Elliott, Jones, Keita, Thiago all can do that.
