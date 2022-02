for those slamming Naby today:Keita had an impressive 90% passing accuracy and completed a game high 12 final third passes. Alongside that, he also mucked in on the defensive side of things. Five tackles, four ball recoveries, and six duels won showed he has a bit of fight in him for these sorts of games.Couple those things with the fact he was constantly available and asking for the ball, and it seems like Liverpool have finally got the Naby Keita they want.