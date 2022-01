Posting way too much in here so one last thought then I’ll leave it to others



I do think the effect he’d have on the team was over stated before he came (by me and many others) and he hasn’t lived up to that billing and that’s affected perceptions now.

But he has also produced at an elite level when he’s played and I’ll debate that with anyone



A more interesting set of questions is why he isn’t played more, trusted or whatever when he has performed at a higher level than others, especially this season.

I do think there’s some interesting football/system stuff to look at (and it has fuck all do with him ‘getting stuck in’)

A valid criticism of him is that he tends to play the same way whatever else is happening and that he relentlessly presses on the front foot - this means there have been games where the team hasn’t been compact and he’s been played round. This is the minority of his games but we’ve definitely had games where he’s been part of a pressing front 4 and then there’s a huge gap to the back 6

I also think he’s not getting picked to start sometimes because we’re setting up to ‘tilt’ the formation in midfield to allow Trent to get higher with the supporting midfielder that side even higher - as Keita plays from the left more often im not sure Klopp wants him and that set up in the same eleven in tougher fixtures



Anyway time to step out of this one and let you have at it … but it would be good if the critics of him could point to football criticisms that are relevant rather than ‘he cost too much ‘ ‘get rid’ and ‘shit house’ that would probably help their arguments … who knows