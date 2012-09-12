« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1390635 times)

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
  • Belfast Red
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12080 on: Yesterday at 12:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  3, 2022, 05:09:36 pm
Keita is as consistent as any of our midfielders bar Fabinho right now, at least as much as Thiago, who gets injured as often, creates less and continually gives the ball away. Unfortunately, a lot of people made their minds up about him in his first season.

Reminds me a lot of Hendo's first five years here, much of which involved people saying he needed to be upgraded and/or dropped for Can along with the captaincy.
My goodness
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,577
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12081 on: Yesterday at 12:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January  3, 2022, 05:09:36 pm
Keita is as consistent as any of our midfielders bar Fabinho right now, at least as much as Thiago, who gets injured as often, creates less and continually gives the ball away. Unfortunately, a lot of people made their minds up about him in his first season.

Reminds me a lot of Hendo's first five years here, much of which involved people saying he needed to be upgraded and/or dropped for Can along with the captaincy.

Wow

 :o

Very rarely seen Keita do anything at Liverpool.

Get that some still want him to be the player he apparently was in Germany, but it's not happened and doesn't look like it's going to.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,298
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12082 on: Yesterday at 01:17:06 pm »
Putting aside the injuries which he can't help I think Keita has put in decent performances and when he has put in bad performances other midfielders have been equally as poor. In the Real Madrid game last season Klopp could have taken off any of the midfielders because I thought they all were poor but Keita was the one taken off and was given all the stick for the poor performances when the team collective stunk from front to back.

I guess you can label Keita a flop because given the outlay he should have established himself as a regular first-team player by now but I definitely don't buy into the notion he has been bad. Also, there have been times when Keita has been overlooked and not on merit. Henderson (for me) is on a shocking 3 game run where his play is actually detrimental to the team and Keita isn't being picked ahead of him and I suspect that is down to leadership than form.

People are looking for all-action midfield displays when what we need in midfield is control and when Keita has started this season I think he has given that. We have taken the league 17 times but have left the lead slip too many times. Creation is a problem controlling games is the problem. I think we have won far more than we've lost when Keita has started games and we've conceded far fewer goals. I can't say I'm that bothered about the negative opinions because Gini was also an underrated player whilst he was here as well but some fans are now jumping on the Gini bandwagon now that he has left.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:19:54 pm by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,735
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12083 on: Yesterday at 01:20:32 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:17:06 pm
Putting aside the injuries which he can't help I think Keita has put in decent performances and when he has put in bad performances other midfielders have been equally as poor. In the Real Madrid game last season Klopp could have taken off any of the midfielders because I thought they all were poor but Keita was the one taken off and was given all the stick for the poor performances when the team collective stunk from front to back.

I guess you can label Keita a flop because given the outlay he should have established himself as a regular first-team player by now but I definitely don't buy into the notion he has been bad. Also, there have been times when Keita has been overlooked and not on merit. Henderson (for me) is on a shocking 3 game run where his play is actually detrimental to the team and Keita isn't being picked ahead of him and I suspect that is down to leadership than form.

People are looking for all-action midfield displays when what we need in midfield is control and when Keita has started this season I think he has given that. I can't say I'm that bothered about the negative opinions because Gini was also an underrated player whilst he was here as well but some fans are now jumping on the Gini bandwagon now that he has left.

He hasnt been bad, he has been pretty good. But i dont believe he has a future here because we cannot rely on him at all.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,298
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12084 on: Yesterday at 01:22:42 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 01:20:32 pm
He hasnt been bad, he has been pretty good. But i dont believe he has a future here because we cannot rely on him at all.

The injuries have been a problem. No argument there. I think the 2 points dropped against Brighton is a direct result of Keita pulling up from a hamstring because there was little cover on the bench and Ox was coming in cold.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12085 on: Yesterday at 01:27:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 01:17:06 pm
Putting aside the injuries which he can't help I think Keita has put in decent performances and when he has put in bad performances other midfielders have been equally as poor. In the Real Madrid game last season Klopp could have taken off any of the midfielders because I thought they all were poor but Keita was the one taken off and was given all the stick for the poor performances when the team collective stunk from front to back.

I guess you can label Keita a flop because given the outlay he should have established himself as a regular first-team player by now but I definitely don't buy into the notion he has been bad. Also, there have been times when Keita has been overlooked and not on merit. Henderson (for me) is on a shocking 3 game run where his play is actually detrimental to the team and Keita isn't being picked ahead of him and I suspect that is down to leadership than form.

People are looking for all-action midfield displays when what we need in midfield is control and when Keita has started this season I think he has given that. We have taken the league 17 times but have left the lead slip too many times. Creation is a problem controlling games is the problem. I think we have won far more than we've lost when Keita has started games and we've conceded far fewer goals. I can't say I'm that bothered about the negative opinions because Gini was also an underrated player whilst he was here as well but some fans are now jumping on the Gini bandwagon now that he has left.
He definitely hasn't been bad mate just not as good as expected. I'll even go as far as saying that he's the 2nd most talented player in our squad just behind Thiago if we are looking at technique.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:31:49 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12086 on: Yesterday at 02:48:17 pm »
 I suspect I'm in a significant minority here and this post will get some grief but here goes...

He's been good enough for us, and the statistics bear this out, that he should be starting most games when fit. The fact that he doesn't, and gets hooked when things have gone wrong when other players don't (why the same midfield started the 2nd half against Chelsea I have no idea), is odd. These two things can't, I don't think, simply be explained by his actual on pitch performances.

That's not to say he's always been good when on the pitch. He was awful against Real Madrid, but then so were several others players, including other CMs. But it is to say he consistently offers more, both with and without the ball, than most of our other CMs.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 34
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12087 on: Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm »
Weird that Ox came on at the same time with Keita, was completely anonymous, but his thread nowhere to be seen. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Players coming on for 20 mins and not being able to change the game shouldn't be criticized.

Looks like for some people the only way for Keita not to be criticized is come off the bench, score a banger to win us the game . You're asking for a peak Gerrard.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12088 on: Yesterday at 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:48:17 pm
I suspect I'm in a significant minority here and this post will get some grief but here goes...

He's been good enough for us, and the statistics bear this out, that he should be starting most games when fit. The fact that he doesn't, and gets hooked when things have gone wrong when other players don't (why the same midfield started the 2nd half against Chelsea I have no idea), is odd. These two things can't, I don't think, simply be explained by his actual on pitch performances.

That's not to say he's always been good when on the pitch. He was awful against Real Madrid, but then so were several others players, including other CMs. But it is to say he consistently offers more, both with and without the ball, than most of our other CMs.

I agree with you.
Logged

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12089 on: Yesterday at 03:12:37 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:48:17 pm
I suspect I'm in a significant minority here and this post will get some grief but here goes...

He's been good enough for us, and the statistics bear this out, that he should be starting most games when fit. The fact that he doesn't, and gets hooked when things have gone wrong when other players don't (why the same midfield started the 2nd half against Chelsea I have no idea), is odd. These two things can't, I don't think, simply be explained by his actual on pitch performances.

That's not to say he's always been good when on the pitch. He was awful against Real Madrid, but then so were several others players, including other CMs. But it is to say he consistently offers more, both with and without the ball, than most of our other CMs.

Very reasonable.
Logged
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,021
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12090 on: Yesterday at 03:45:52 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm
You're asking for a peak Gerrard.

At this stage I'd settle for a peak Spearing...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,064
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12091 on: Yesterday at 04:06:31 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm
Weird that Ox came on at the same time with Keita, was completely anonymous, but his thread nowhere to be seen. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Players coming on for 20 mins and not being able to change the game shouldn't be criticized.

Looks like for some people the only way for Keita not to be criticized is come off the bench, score a banger to win us the game . You're asking for a peak Gerrard.

It's not weird.  AOC played really crucial parts in our trophies under Klopp, and before his nasty knee injury he was a key component of the midfield, so he has credit in the bank.  Keita hasn't really justified his price tag or reputation with us at all, and has been a bit-part player in his time here.  I was one of many who were really excited about him joining but he's just not lit things up as expected, and the manager clearly doesn't trust him as much as other midfield options with less talent.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,590
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12092 on: Yesterday at 07:16:18 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 02:48:45 pm
Weird that Ox came on at the same time with Keita, was completely anonymous, but his thread nowhere to be seen. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Players coming on for 20 mins and not being able to change the game shouldn't be criticized.

Looks like for some people the only way for Keita not to be criticized is come off the bench, score a banger to win us the game . You're asking for a peak Gerrard.

I think the issue is that Chamberlain has shown improvement this season as he is afforded more game time. Keita on the other hand is still playing on his unfulfilled promise, I cant say that he has improved at all since his time here.

The frustrating thing about Keita is that, as an ex teammate of his once said, needs to be treated differently. In that he needs to be in a perfect environment for him to succeed, both mentally and physically (I think the word used is that he is a bit sensitive). He often succumbs to minor injuries, and are unable to play through the pain, something that Wijnaldum alluded to in an interview as he explained how he was able to push through pain barriers while some midfielders at Liverpool couldnt handle it. You could argue he could have been talking about Thiago also, but from what I read at the time, seems that this is most likely pointed at the likes of Keita.

Think he is what you would call a luxury footballer, in more ways than one. He has shown he has the qualities of an all action footballer, if his brain engages. But on recent evidence, seeing him pull out of recovery sprints and allowing players to run past him seems to be indicative of him trying not to get injured again. Hes not all there, hes just hesitating in key defensive moments more and more often.

Something has to give here. Think he would do much better in a less demanding league, and I think a loan would probably be in the cards if we get new midfield reinforcements this summer. I just cant see him ever becoming a star in the PL.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:18:07 pm by Bend It Like Aurelio »
Logged

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,564
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12093 on: Yesterday at 07:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:16:18 pm
I think the issue is that Chamberlain has shown improvement this season as he is afforded more game time. Keita on the other hand is still playing on his unfulfilled promise, I cant say that he has improved at all since his time here.

The frustrating thing about Keita is that, as an ex teammate of his once said, needs to be treated differently. In that he needs to be in a perfect environment for him to succeed, both mentally and physically (I think the word used is that he is a bit sensitive). He often succumbs to minor injuries, and are unable to play through the pain, something that Wijnaldum alluded to in an interview as he explained how he was able to push through pain barriers while some midfielders at Liverpool couldnt handle it. You could argue he could have been talking about Thiago also, but from what I read at the time, seems that this is most likely pointed at the likes of Keita.

Think he is what you would call a luxury footballer, in more ways than one. He has shown he has the qualities of an all action footballer, if his brain engages. But on recent evidence, seeing him pull out of recovery sprints and allowing players to run past him seems to be indicative of him trying not to get injured again. Hes not all there, hes just hesitating in key defensive moments more and more often.

Something has to give here. Think he would do much better in a less demanding league, and I think a loan would probably be in the cards if we get new midfield reinforcements this summer. I just cant see him ever becoming a star in the PL.

I'd love to see how Wijnaldum would get on playing with a pulled hamstrung or an adductor injury. We often heard the same lazy criticisms of Sturridge and comparisons to Suarez.

Some players are just naturally more robust than others, but when Suarez did get an actual injury (like the meniscus tear before the World Cup) he did take a break. There are no super human players playing on through torn muscles, and if they try they'll likely make the injury worse.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12094 on: Yesterday at 09:49:01 pm »
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,601
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12095 on: Yesterday at 10:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 02:48:17 pm
I suspect I'm in a significant minority here and this post will get some grief but here goes...

He's been good enough for us, and the statistics bear this out, that he should be starting most games when fit. The fact that he doesn't, and gets hooked when things have gone wrong when other players don't (why the same midfield started the 2nd half against Chelsea I have no idea), is odd. These two things can't, I don't think, simply be explained by his actual on pitch performances. 

Its very hard to objectively argue with this - hes either become not trusted for reasons were not party to (fitness, off pitch behavior, mentality, inter squad relationships?! who knows) or is subject to a hierarchy of selection or both. Because it isnt performance related.

As for this forum  the venom directed at him on here is massively out of step with his performances to the extent that its laughable  - but theres always a player whose getting scapegoated at any given time  but then this is the forum that slated Hendrson relentlessly during his first 5+ years (often by posters with high post counts / established reputations) so I wouldnt worry about it
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12096 on: Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm »
He offers some qualities that the likes of Henderson and Milner can only dream of, but he's so far failed to deliver on the basics for a midfielder in a Klopp system. Hence why he divides the fanbase, some see a player superior to some of the ones starting, others see a player failing to deliver what's required to take us to an even higher level compared to those preferred ahead of him in not any team but a Klopp team, including a 36 year old Milner. Personally, I'm in the latter camp.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:56 pm by Bjornar »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12097 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Bjornar on Yesterday at 11:21:23 pm
He offers some qualities that the likes of Henderson and Milner can only dream of, but he's so far failed to deliver on the basics for a midfielder in a Klopp system. Hence why he divides the fanbase, some see a player superior to some of the ones starting, others see a player failing to deliver what's required to take us to an even higher level compared to those preferred ahead of him in a Klopp team, including a 36 year old Milner. Personally, I'm in the latter camp.

What are Henderson and Milner currently offering that is required from a Klopp midfielder that he isnt? Interested to hear your answer if youre in the latter camp.
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12098 on: Today at 12:17:35 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:25:39 pm
What are Henderson and Milner currently offering that is required from a Klopp midfielder that he isnt? Interested to hear your answer if youre in the latter camp.

More resilient, depandable and better tactical fits, less brittle, and overall potentially better suited to give us that balance between solidity and threat which we're not able to find at the moment. Admittedly more "basic" and less subtle and technical as well, which I personally don't think is that big a negative but a big part of what I mean when I think that those who want Keita to start every game are judging him by the wrong standard.

Anyway, what does "currently offering" mean? Last few weeks, when we've had disappointing results? I don't think we should be basing our decisions too much on that, and part of the reason we've been able to do so well under Klopp is that we've avoided short termism. Milner and especially Henderson are proven CL and PL winners, Keita has been on the periphery throughout all of that, and yet you have posters who just cannot believe it every time he doesn't start.

On the other hand Keita gets a lot of over the top criticism as well, I'll admit. Clearly a good player, potentially a great one.

And yes, Milner is getting old now, the shouts for Henderson to start getting phased out as well isn't going to happen for a good while however.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:20:38 am by Bjornar »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12099 on: Today at 12:54:42 am »
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 12:17:35 am
More resilient, depandable and better tactical fits, less brittle, and overall potentially better suited to give us that balance between solidity and threat which we're not able to find at the moment. Admittedly more "basic" and less subtle and technical as well, which I personally don't think is that big a negative but a big part of what I mean when I think that those who want Keita to start every game are judging him by the wrong standard.

Anyway, what does "currently offering" mean? Last few weeks, when we've had disappointing results? I don't think we should be basing our decisions too much on that, and part of the reason we've been able to do so well under Klopp is that we've avoided short termism. Milner and especially Henderson are proven CL and PL winners, Keita has been on the periphery throughout all of that, and yet you have posters who just cannot believe it every time he doesn't start.

On the other hand Keita gets a lot of over the top criticism as well, I'll admit. Clearly a good player, potentially a great one.

And yes, Milner is getting old now, the shouts for Henderson to start getting phased out as well isn't going to happen for a good while however.

Currently as in this season, Milner is 36 as you say currently is the only way we should be judging him as at that age he is prone to dropping off in terms of all the things you praise him about much faster. They are all CL and Pl winners, you didnt actually answer my question just sidestepped it, what makes them tactically better in the current roles we are playing them at, and again I use current because roles can differ from season to season as can tactical shapes, before I would have said they are more robust and better adept to covering for our full backs for example, maybe more stamina, better at tracking runs, but all of that doesnt ring true this season.

What my eyes and the stats tell me though is that they do average less tackles, less interceptions and are generally lesser players when pressing the opposition, Henderson averages more passes yet far more prone to being pressed on the ball, less composed and doesnt have the quick feet or dribbling to evade opposition midfielders or defenders like  Keita does.

Henderson still has a lot to offer, Milner on the other hand Im bewildered every time I see him start ahead of Naby, and for good reason, nearly every performance against a big side has been an average or bad one and he has lost a lot of the qualities that used to make him dependable even just a couple seasons ago, which isnt a surprise he is 36, Gerrard was a much much better player than him and even he was on the wane and in the states by that time in his career.
Logged

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12100 on: Today at 01:18:44 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:42 am
They are all CL and Pl winners, you didnt actually answer my question just sidestepped it

Well, not on purpose. Out of interest, a (genuine) counter-question: what do you think Keita is currently offering that means he should be starting in a Klopp midfield ahead of the alternatives?
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12101 on: Today at 01:46:07 am »
Quote from: Bjornar on Today at 01:18:44 am
Well, not on purpose. Out of interest, a (genuine) counter-question: what do you think Keita is currently offering that means he should be starting in a Klopp midfield ahead of the alternatives?
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:54:42 am
What my eyes and the stats tell me though is that they do average less tackles, less interceptions and are generally lesser players when pressing the opposition, Henderson averages more passes yet far more prone to being pressed on the ball, less composed and doesnt have the quick feet or dribbling to evade opposition midfielders or defenders like  Keita does.

I'll go further though and point out Naby is averaging a goal or assist every 175 minutes and averages considerably more tackles than anyone else in the squad. It is too early in the season to form firm conclusions as to who's 'better' but those numbers hardly point at someone who isn't contributing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 298 299 300 301 302 [303]   Go Up
« previous next »
 