Weird that Ox came on at the same time with Keita, was completely anonymous, but his thread nowhere to be seen. Not that there's anything wrong with that. Players coming on for 20 mins and not being able to change the game shouldn't be criticized.



Looks like for some people the only way for Keita not to be criticized is come off the bench, score a banger to win us the game . You're asking for a peak Gerrard.



I think the issue is that Chamberlain has shown improvement this season as he is afforded more game time. Keita on the other hand is still playing on his unfulfilled promise, I cant say that he has improved at all since his time here.The frustrating thing about Keita is that, as an ex teammate of his once said, needs to be treated differently. In that he needs to be in a perfect environment for him to succeed, both mentally and physically (I think the word used is that he is a bit sensitive). He often succumbs to minor injuries, and are unable to play through the pain, something that Wijnaldum alluded to in an interview as he explained how he was able to push through pain barriers while some midfielders at Liverpool couldnt handle it. You could argue he could have been talking about Thiago also, but from what I read at the time, seems that this is most likely pointed at the likes of Keita.Think he is what you would call a luxury footballer, in more ways than one. He has shown he has the qualities of an all action footballer, if his brain engages. But on recent evidence, seeing him pull out of recovery sprints and allowing players to run past him seems to be indicative of him trying not to get injured again. Hes not all there, hes just hesitating in key defensive moments more and more often.Something has to give here. Think he would do much better in a less demanding league, and I think a loan would probably be in the cards if we get new midfield reinforcements this summer. I just cant see him ever becoming a star in the PL.