« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1388381 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,803
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12040 on: Today at 07:18:09 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:19:09 pm

he reminds me a bit of Raul Meireles who also had a quite a habit of jumping out of 50/50 situations.


Didn't he? All those hard man tatts and, in reality, he was butter.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12041 on: Today at 07:30:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:13:13 pm
I've always thought if he was trusted he would be selected, he was quite a major signing at the time. But for games of this nature he often does get left on the bench, so you have to think there is a reason for it. I personally think in games like this it's better bring Keita on later on. Though I would prefer to gives subs longer than what they usually get.

I get that but then surely it's a bit unfair to use him to defend other players as it appeared when discussing Milner. If i'm wrong by all means call me out and i'll happily hold my hands up and admit fault but the 'If other players had raised their own game we wouldn't have to be playing Milner so often. But they haven't so here we are' comes across as a not doing enough type viewpoint.

I agree in a way on the trust part as Klopp seems to go with his tried and trusted CMs in a lot of big games but if you dont fall into that category does it necessarily mean you haven't raised your game significantly? Again I might be completely wrong and you may not have been including Keita in that other post but to me it seemed to be aimed at the likes of Keita and Ox and seems a bit unfair on the balance of things
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,935
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12042 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:30:49 pm
I get that but then surely it's a bit unfair to use him to defend other players as it appeared when discussing Milner. If i'm wrong by all means call me out and i'll happily hold my hands up and admit fault but the 'If other players had raised their own game we wouldn't have to be playing Milner so often. But they haven't so here we are' comes across as a not doing enough type viewpoint.

I agree in a way on the trust part as Klopp seems to go with his tried and trusted CMs in a lot of big games but if you dont fall into that category does it necessarily mean you haven't raised your game significantly? Again I might be completely wrong and you may not have been including Keita in that other post but to me it seemed to be aimed at the likes of Keita and Ox and seems a bit unfair on the balance of things

I watched Keita a lot when he was still playing in Germany and was really excited about him coming here in the beginning. In normal circumstances you would expect a player like him to be coming into his prime now. Now, of course he's had injuries which haven't helped him and I totally understand it's hard for players making the initial adjustment. I just feel he hasn't kicked on like he could have done here. He had all the assests (still does), but like all our midfielders (and footballers generally) he has negative points as well. I do think by now he should have been replacing some of the older players we have, but as I've said before for whatever reason they don't always select him for these games. There has to be a reason for that from their point of view. That is what I am saying.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12043 on: Today at 07:56:57 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:37:05 pm
I watched Keita a lot when he was still playing in Germany and was really excited about him coming here in the beginning. In normal circumstances you would expect a player like him to be coming into his prime now. Now, of course he's had injuries which haven't helped him and I totally understand it's hard for players making the initial adjustment. I just feel he hasn't kicked on like he could have done here. He had all the assests (still does), but like all our midfielders (and footballers generally) he has negative points as well. I do think by now he should have been replacing some of the older players we have, but as I've said before for whatever reason they don't always select him for these games. There has to be a reason for that from their point of view. That is what I am saying.

I fully hear that viewpoint and that is a more rounded way of putting it than what was claimed in the other thread.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,203
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12044 on: Today at 08:53:51 pm »
We can expect him back earliest of the 3 players right?

Guinea isn't favored to advance?

That said - with our luck and his - he will be injured or come back with Covid.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12045 on: Today at 09:11:50 pm »
All the talk about rotation and having strength in depth when generally if a manager can start the same XI every game that they feel is their best then they will.  Has Keita lived up to his price tag?  Probably not.  Has that been his fault or are there other influences outside his control?   Probably a bit of both.  When we signed Naby Trent wasn't Trent, Salah wasn't Salah, the way we played was not the way we play now, the possibility of signing Fabinho was probably unknown, etc etc.  Circumstances change and what that means for the players in your squad changes as well for better or worse.  I'd even say he's been more a victim of circumstance in how other things have developed than his actual play.  He's never been terrible and I agree that he's just an easy scapegoat because of the price tag more than anything else.

With that said if the manager is consistently picking a past it Milner over Keita for any other reason than Covid then the jig is up.  Same thing should be said in the Ox thread.  I'd even say Jones as well but since he's just coming back from an eye injury then I guess you can give him a pass for now.  People complaining about lack of investment don't want to deal with the fact that there has to be available minutes to buy someone for.  Keita should be a good example for why this is important but instead you get a lot of the usual suspects running rampant now through threads saying over and over we haven't spent as if player #30 was going to change something....
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,203
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12046 on: Today at 09:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:11:50 pm
All the talk about rotation and having strength in depth when generally if a manager can start the same XI every game that they feel is their best then they will.  Has Keita lived up to his price tag?  Probably not.  Has that been his fault or are there other influences outside his control?   Probably a bit of both.  When we signed Naby Trent wasn't Trent, Salah wasn't Salah, the way we played was not the way we play now, the possibility of signing Fabinho was probably unknown, etc etc.  Circumstances change and what that means for the players in your squad changes as well for better or worse.  I'd even say he's been more a victim of circumstance in how other things have developed than his actual play.  He's never been terrible and I agree that he's just an easy scapegoat because of the price tag more than anything else.

With that said if the manager is consistently picking a past it Milner over Keita for any other reason than Covid then the jig is up.  Same thing should be said in the Ox thread.  I'd even say Jones as well but since he's just coming back from an eye injury then I guess you can give him a pass for now.  People complaining about lack of investment don't want to deal with the fact that there has to be available minutes to buy someone for.  Keita should be a good example for why this is important but instead you get a lot of the usual suspects running rampant now through threads saying over and over we haven't spent as if player #30 was going to change something....

Jones is 21 - he's being eased into this team - I don't agree that he should be lumped in here. That said - the one attribute he may be lacking is real speed (not the standard yes everyone at the top level is fast).
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12047 on: Today at 09:22:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:11:50 pm
With that said if the manager is consistently picking a past it Milner over Keita for any other reason than Covid then the jig is up.  Same thing should be said in the Ox thread.  I'd even say Jones as well but since he's just coming back from an eye injury then I guess you can give him a pass for now.  People complaining about lack of investment don't want to deal with the fact that there has to be available minutes to buy someone for.  Keita should be a good example for why this is important but instead you get a lot of the usual suspects running rampant now through threads saying over and over we haven't spent as if player #30 was going to change something....

I'm arriving at the same conclusion. Sadly Ox and Keita is not the bench we are looking for. As already mentioned, the amount of game time Milner gets tells its own story. Really hoped Ox could recapture some of his form, but it just doesn't seem to be happening. There is a great player somewhere in Naby, I just don't think its with Liverpool, and probably not in the PL.

Curtis has a golden chance now to try and cement a his future.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12048 on: Today at 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:19:50 pm
Jones is 21 - he's being eased into this team - I don't agree that he should be lumped in here. That said - the one attribute he may be lacking is real speed (not the standard yes everyone at the top level is fast).

Yeah, that's bullshit.  Jones played more minutes than Milner last season and Milner certainly hasn't gotten better this year.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12049 on: Today at 09:26:18 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:22:35 pm
I'm arriving at the same conclusion. Sadly Ox and Keita is not the bench we are looking for. As already mentioned, the amount of game time Milner gets tells its own story. Really hoped Ox could recapture some of his form, but it just doesn't seem to be happening. There is a great player somewhere in Naby, I just don't think its with Liverpool, and probably not in the PL.

Curtis has a golden chance now to try and cement a his future.

Klopp picking Milner isn't really a sign of anything. Maybe he wanted an old head on the pitch as Klopp wouldn't be on the touchline. Well, that backfired as it was Milner's rush of blood that lead to the freekick.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,203
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12050 on: Today at 09:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:23:39 pm
Yeah, that's bullshit.  Jones played more minutes than Milner last season and Milner certainly hasn't gotten better this year.

It's really not bullshit just because you deign it so. He's clearly being eased in - but with a reasonable role and amount of time available. He started the season with a concussion, then the eye injury and covid. He was mixed in when available. But he's not going to be thrown in against Chelsea away to start after almost 6 weeks out. Doesn't really matter that he played more minutes than Milner last year. Whoop-dee fucking do.

If he wasn't being eased in - he'd have been thrown in immediately in this game.

« Last Edit: Today at 09:37:28 pm by newterp »
Logged

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12051 on: Today at 09:35:54 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:26:18 pm
Klopp picking Milner isn't really a sign of anything. Maybe he wanted an old head on the pitch as Klopp wouldn't be on the touchline. Well, that backfired as it was Milner's rush of blood that lead to the freekick.

I disagree. Surely if Keita became the £50m midfield maestro we though he was going to be, he'd have played yesterday. Klopp picked Ox over Milner in midfield before his horrendous injuries. I think Klopp is actually picking Milner on merit at the moment, which isn't good news. It's a bit concerning that we have to rely on someone who is 36 tomorrow and who's clearly lost a couple of yards in a crunch match that might have kept us with a sniff of a title.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12052 on: Today at 09:40:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:32:34 pm
It's really no bullshit just because you deign it so. He's clearly being eased in - but with a reasonable role and amount of time available. He started the season with a concussion, then the eye injury and covid. He's not going to be thrown in against Chelsea away to start. Doesn't really matter that he played more minutes than Milner last year. Whoop-dee fucking do.

If he wasn't being eased in - he'd have been thrown in immediately.

He's being eased back from injury which is why I said it's understandable to not lump him in for this one specific game. But aside from that you don't play over 1000 minutes as a 20 year old and then play less the following year because a 36 year old is a better option if you are to have a future at a club worth anything.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,424
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12053 on: Today at 09:42:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:35:52 pm
Pretty much every game Keita has started this season he has done well.
Spot on.

Apart from AC Milan, Att Madrid, Brighton and Spurs hes been brilliant in every game hes started.

Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,203
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12054 on: Today at 09:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:40:49 pm
He's being eased back from injury which is why I said it's understandable to not lump him in for this one specific game. But aside from that you don't play over 1000 minutes as a 20 year old and then play less the following year because a 36 year old is a better option if you are to have a future at a club worth anything.

He already has 608 minutes for us this season between all comps. He will pick up another 300 this coming month most likely. He will probably be over 1600 or more this season if he can stay healthy.
Logged

Offline mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,148
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12055 on: Today at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:42:40 pm
Spot on.

Apart from AC Milan, Att Madrid, Brighton and Spurs hes been brilliant in every game hes started.

 ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,904
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12056 on: Today at 09:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 09:40:49 pm
He's being eased back from injury which is why I said it's understandable to not lump him in for this one specific game. But aside from that you don't play over 1000 minutes as a 20 year old and then play less the following year because a 36 year old is a better option if you are to have a future at a club worth anything.

Taking into account his concussion, Covid and detached retina how many games has he missed leading to the need to play a 36 year old?
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12057 on: Today at 10:19:58 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:57:23 pm
Taking into account his concussion, Covid and detached retina how many games has he missed leading to the need to play a 36 year old?

I already prefaced it but we'll see as the season goes on.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12058 on: Today at 11:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:42:40 pm
Spot on.

Apart from AC Milan, Att Madrid, Brighton and Spurs hes been brilliant in every game hes started.



I thought Keita was excellent in the Atletico away match capped with a great goal. He was bypassed twice because he wasn't backed up when he went to close down. The goals conceded in that game was a collective fuck up and if people want to put the blame solely on Keita that's their problem. He was excellent in the Brighton game and we went to pieces when he pulled up with a hamstring injury.

Bringing up AC Milan and Spurs is just reaching. What did he do wrong in those games?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:05:51 pm by spider-neil »
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12059 on: Today at 11:12:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:57:23 pm
Taking into account his concussion, Covid and detached retina how many games has he missed leading to the need to play a 36 year old?

what? a detached retina? who?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,289
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12060 on: Today at 11:13:04 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 11:12:20 pm
what? a detached retina? who?

Jones.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,191
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #12061 on: Today at 11:34:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 07:30:49 pm
I get that but then surely it's a bit unfair to use him to defend other players as it appeared when discussing Milner. If i'm wrong by all means call me out and i'll happily hold my hands up and admit fault but the 'If other players had raised their own game we wouldn't have to be playing Milner so often. But they haven't so here we are' comes across as a not doing enough type viewpoint.

I agree in a way on the trust part as Klopp seems to go with his tried and trusted CMs in a lot of big games but if you dont fall into that category does it necessarily mean you haven't raised your game significantly? Again I might be completely wrong and you may not have been including Keita in that other post but to me it seemed to be aimed at the likes of Keita and Ox and seems a bit unfair on the balance of things

Ah, not you as well. It's not about trust, it's about the KIND of midfield Klopp wants to put out in any given game. Keita will never be a Henderson or a Fabinho or a Wijnaldum; that's not his game. If Klopp decides that a functional, power, firefighting midfield is needed then he won't select Kieta. If he thinks more finesse and a more vertical game is needed he will choose him.

Then if the original deployment hasn't worked he might bring him on to see if an injection of alternative style will do any good. Often it won't because of the nature of the game, especially by the mid/late 2nd half. And thus the player brought on get's ripped to shreds by fans who can't even see what's goin on. 

People going on about trust are talking through their hat, as usual. People like to construct narratives that seem to join the dots and then stick with them, regardless of the reality.

As explained before Keita was bought by the club before the big changes in midifeld deployment really settled. His lack of playing time when fit is an issue of clashing styles more than any lack of ability on his part. Same applied to Lallana, who was once a go-to player for Klopp but whose game became unsuitable to the new midifeld approach.

If someone is desperate to get rid of Keita (not saying you are, but it seems to be such a bizarrely popular opinion here) then an argument thay can put forward that would make some sense is that Klopp has to decide on the sort of midifled he wants to deploy the majority of the time. Then, if there are players that don't fit that template, who are on big wages or who may have a high residual value, then it might be better to make hay and cash in on that value/saved wages, in order to repurpose it for some other need.

At least that argument would make some degree of sense, even if it doesn't tally with Kloppo's thinking.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 297 298 299 300 301 [302]   Go Up
« previous next »
 