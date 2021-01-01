Gerry Byrne played 87 minutes and then another 30 minutes extra time with a broken collar bone in the 65 final. Keita needs to to watch the match tomorrow morning and realize how lucky he is and he doesn't know he is born..



I've played 80 minutes with a broken ankle and scored, it means fuck all in the grand scheme of things. Going by your reckoning the entire team at Liverpool deserves slating because they all go down with reactions disproportionate to the challenges they've got sometimes, you could talk about Gerry Byrne after each and every one of those but i'm sure you dont!! Every single team in football does it. It makes no difference to getting hit in the facewhich he did. He could have not gone down to be honest, but the way their players were getting away with 90% of their dirty play, I dont blame Naby