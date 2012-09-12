Every time he is injured he becomes the answer to all our issues.



Although thats probably true for most injured players 😂



So, prior to the 3-3 against brighton, where he started but went off well before the concession of the 3 goals, in Keita's last 16 starts we had scored 51 goals and conceeded 8. To me that suggests we are a much better side with him in the team, but offensively and defensively - it's just his injury record. But Thiago's much longer, and more consistent, injury problems haven't stopped most of this forum from the day we bought him from claiming he was the answers to our MF woes creatively, so I think it a little unfair to pick out only Naby as being prone to that