Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  Legacy Fan
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11720 on: November 7, 2021, 05:31:39 pm
Guinea have form for doing this. They played him in the ANC in 2019 when he was injured and he paid the price. He needs to put his foot down and look after himself.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,939
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11721 on: November 7, 2021, 08:32:06 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on November  7, 2021, 05:31:39 pm
Guinea have form for doing this. They played him in the ANC in 2019 when he was injured and he paid the price. He needs to put his foot down and look after himself.
That wasn't down to Guinea, but more down to Put (that fucking tit of a coach). He ruined him.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
  • Italians do it better
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11722 on: November 7, 2021, 08:37:48 pm
What I would give for a healthy Naby. Were a different side with him.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,443
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11723 on: November 7, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on November  7, 2021, 08:37:48 pm
What I would give for a healthy Naby. Were a different side with him.

He is a great player but not sure he is that influential.
Online Lastrador

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,398
  • Italians do it better
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11724 on: November 7, 2021, 08:49:07 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on November  7, 2021, 08:40:45 pm
He is a great player but not sure he is that influential.
For this side, right now, I think he is. Our whole pressing and intensity goes up a notch whenever hes on the pitch, that alone would warrant his inclusion, that coupled with his quality on the ball and cutting edge makes him transformative, imo.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,443
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11725 on: November 7, 2021, 08:51:53 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on November  7, 2021, 08:49:07 pm
For this side, right now, I think he is. Our whole pressing and intensity goes up a notch whenever hes on the pitch, that alone would warrant his inclusion, that coupled with his quality on the ball and cutting edge makes him transformative, imo.

Maybe, but his influence hasnt been long or consistent enough to claim that. But he is a top player and I agree he could be very important.

But he is injured a lot, so yeah, tough shit for us.
Offline harryc

  • ane ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,618
  • We All Live in a Red and a White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11726 on: November 7, 2021, 08:56:57 pm
Every time he is injured he becomes the answer to all our issues.

Although thats probably true for most injured players 😂
Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,516
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11727 on: November 8, 2021, 11:03:45 am
Quote from: Lastrador on November  7, 2021, 08:49:07 pm
For this side, right now, I think he is. Our whole pressing and intensity goes up a notch whenever hes on the pitch, that alone would warrant his inclusion, that coupled with his quality on the ball and cutting edge makes him transformative, imo.

Yeah agree - but also Elliott did the same thing .. having them both out at the same time is a real blow - we're set up to have a high pressing 8 and we don't have one
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11728 on: November 8, 2021, 05:05:54 pm
We need Keita and Milner back. Hopefully, both players had grade 1 hamstring tears and are back after the international break.
Offline Scottymuser

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11729 on: November 8, 2021, 07:35:36 pm
Quote from: harryc on November  7, 2021, 08:56:57 pm
Every time he is injured he becomes the answer to all our issues.

Although thats probably true for most injured players 😂


So, prior to the 3-3 against brighton, where he started but went off well before the concession of the 3 goals, in Keita's last 16 starts we had scored 51 goals and conceeded 8.  To me that suggests we are a much better side with him in the team, but offensively and defensively - it's just his injury record.  But Thiago's much longer, and more consistent, injury problems haven't stopped most of this forum from the day we bought him from claiming he was the answers to our MF woes creatively, so I think it a little unfair to pick out only Naby as being prone to that
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,557
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11730 on: November 8, 2021, 07:41:26 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on November  8, 2021, 07:35:36 pm

So, prior to the 3-3 against brighton, where he started but went off well before the concession of the 3 goals, in Keita's last 16 starts we had scored 51 goals and conceeded 8.  To me that suggests we are a much better side with him in the team, but offensively and defensively - it's just his injury record.  But Thiago's much longer, and more consistent, injury problems haven't stopped most of this forum from the day we bought him from claiming he was the answers to our MF woes creatively, so I think it a little unfair to pick out only Naby as being prone to that

Yep. Thiago has been just as unreliable and boy, do we need him now more than ever. He's been average thus far on his comeback but he's always slow to get back to full fitness
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline KirkVanHouten

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,011
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11731 on: December 16, 2021, 10:10:51 pm
Good to have him back, he adds something we don't really get from our other midfielders. Thought him coming on improved us a lot.
Online DelTrotter

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11732 on: December 16, 2021, 10:11:21 pm
Took over when he come on, would be awesome to see him and Thiago start together.
Online Knight

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11733 on: December 16, 2021, 10:12:35 pm
Ox can struggle against low blocks, he needs space to drive into and when he doesnt get it its not clear what he offers. Keita is happier in tight areas. Good to have him back this evening.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11734 on: December 16, 2021, 10:23:34 pm
We played better 2nd half when he came on, the passing and movement was much quicker and Newcastle struggled.

I hope he starts against Spurs.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,043
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11735 on: December 16, 2021, 10:29:08 pm
His dynamism is incredible; when he gets the ball and suddenly feints and springs forward like he's wearing seven league boots
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online Gods_Left_Boot

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11736 on: December 16, 2021, 10:34:13 pm
Excellent when he came on, we completely regained control of the midfield after struggling for the first part of the second half..
September 12, 2012:Truth today, justice tomorrow.

Oliver Kay ‏@OliverKayTimes
Those who've campaigned for the truth on Hillsborough were once a suppressed minority. Now the minority are those left clinging to the lies.

My idea was to build Liverpool into a bastion of invincibility. Napoleon had that idea. He wanted to conquer the bloody world.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11737 on: December 17, 2021, 09:07:58 am
Glad he is back. He came on and played well. I personally think Keita has played well all season.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11738 on: December 17, 2021, 09:09:20 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 16, 2021, 10:11:21 pm
Took over when he come on, would be awesome to see him and Thiago start together.

It's interesting we lost control when Keita went off in the Brighton game and regained control when Keita came on in the Newcastle game.
Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,658
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11739 on: December 17, 2021, 09:17:00 am
If Fabi is unavailable, I'd like it if we played Hendo, Keita and Thiago against Spurs.
Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,275
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11740 on: December 17, 2021, 09:18:53 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 17, 2021, 09:17:00 am
If Fabi is unavailable, I'd like it if we played Hendo, Keita and Thiago against Spurs.

Kloop may want to ease Keita back after a hamstring injury. I think it will be Milner, Thiago, and Henderson (if the game goes ahead at all).
Online mrantarctica

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,573
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11741 on: December 17, 2021, 09:45:36 am
Quote from: spider-neil on December 17, 2021, 09:18:53 am
Kloop may want to ease Keita back after a hamstring injury. I think it will be Milner, Thiago, and Henderson (if the game goes ahead at all).

Augustus Kloop ?  ;D

I think Keita will be eased back but it also depends on this COVID situation as well.  I'd have thought we go pretty strong in all our league games and rest a few players in cup games. Hence, pretty strong team to face Spurs and then quite a few changes against Leicester in the EFL cup. Could easily play a midfield of Tyler, Naby and Milner in the game for instance
Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,129
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11742 on: December 17, 2021, 09:55:58 am
He was absolutely sensational when he came on imo. Probably the best 20 mins or so I've seen him have for us.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online smutchin

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11743 on: December 17, 2021, 10:15:31 am
Quote from: Sharado on December 17, 2021, 09:55:58 am
He was absolutely sensational when he came on imo. Probably the best 20 mins or so I've seen him have for us.

He was great. Looked really sharp. My favourite moment was when he got involved with a strong physical challenge and it was the Newcastle player who ended up on the deck, not him. I really worry when I see him in those kind of moments, because you just dread him pulling up lame. But he seemed to just shrug it off. Brilliant.

Hopefully there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make him more resilient. Would be wonderful to see him getting an extended run of fitness.
Online Brandy Mull of Kintyre

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,571
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11744 on: December 17, 2021, 10:24:59 am
Quote from: Sharado on December 17, 2021, 09:55:58 am
He was absolutely sensational when he came on imo. Probably the best 20 mins or so I've seen him have for us.

Best game I've seem him have for us is the Mancs away this season, he was really good last night though. Just stay fit Naby ffs.
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11745 on: December 17, 2021, 10:25:39 am
Really does add something a little different to our midfield. So calm in tight spaces and has the ability to turn on a sixpence and play a cute pass to open up the play.
Online Bergersleftpeg

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11746 on: December 17, 2021, 10:39:53 am
Love the through balls and the little shimmy and change of pace to create some space for himself. No thunder bastard though so 9/10 must try harder.  :D
Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,043
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11747 on: December 17, 2021, 12:45:57 pm
Quote from: Sharado on December 17, 2021, 09:55:58 am
He was absolutely sensational when he came on imo. Probably the best 20 mins or so I've seen him have for us.
Not aimed at you in particular, people seem to say something similar to his after every game he plays. It just seems like he's underestimated by many, who are then surprised at what they see from him. And who then forget again before his next game. Rinse and repeat.
Basicallly he's a great player
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,606
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11748 on: December 17, 2021, 12:47:37 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on December 17, 2021, 09:18:53 am
Kloop may want to ease Keita back after a hamstring injury. I think it will be Milner, Thiago, and Henderson (if the game goes ahead at all).

Augustus Kloop?

edit: damn it, Mrantarctica... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,516
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11749 on: December 17, 2021, 12:54:47 pm
Quote from: smutchin on December 17, 2021, 10:15:31 am
Hopefully there has been a lot of work going on behind the scenes to make him more resilient. Would be wonderful to see him getting an extended run of fitness.

You'd hope... in his defence starting him a few days after he was stretchered off probably wasn't the best idea.
He was fit for a decent chunk of time before that so hopefully he can stay that way - he's in our strongest XI imo
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,716
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11750 on: December 17, 2021, 04:12:17 pm
Quote from: Sharado on December 17, 2021, 09:55:58 am
He was absolutely sensational when he came on imo. Probably the best 20 mins or so I've seen him have for us.

That wasn't my impression when I read this, although you're certainly not alone in posting it. It made me look again at the last 20 minutes.

He was certainly trying things and being positive. But he practically lost the ball every time he had it. There were a couple of long range shots in there, which is what we like to see. But neither was much good. They certainly weren't "sensational". His dribbles and one-twos, without exception, also came to nothing. And although he pressed enthusiastically he wasn't able to nick the ball or even disrupt Newcastle's progression.

The lad was sensational against Manchester U, but last night? I don't think so.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11751 on: December 17, 2021, 04:47:56 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 17, 2021, 04:12:17 pm
That wasn't my impression when I read this, although you're certainly not alone in posting it. It made me look again at the last 20 minutes.

He was certainly trying things and being positive. But he practically lost the ball every time he had it. There were a couple of long range shots in there, which is what we like to see. But neither was much good. They certainly weren't "sensational". His dribbles and one-twos, without exception, also came to nothing. And although he pressed enthusiastically he wasn't able to nick the ball or even disrupt Newcastle's progression.

The lad was sensational against Manchester U, but last night? I don't think so.

He looked more powerful and direct.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,716
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11752 on: December 17, 2021, 05:59:02 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December 17, 2021, 04:47:56 pm
He looked more powerful and direct.

He certainly looked like he wanted to try things (as did Oxlade Chamberlain). He did also look more muscular, which was interesting.

But if anyone can be bothered to look again in full at his contribution I'd be amazed if they still concluded that he was successful in what he tried to do, let alone "absolutely sensational."
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Cormack Snr

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,019
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11753 on: Today at 07:14:55 pm
Rolled around on the deck today after a slight tap on the head after getting carried off with a bruise earlier in the season. Not a Liverpool player and Shit out just before their goal, Big let down..
Online Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,043
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11754 on: Today at 07:16:48 pm
All the weirdos are out tonight. It's like weirdo Christmas when we lose points
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,410
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #11755 on: Today at 07:20:00 pm
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:14:55 pm
Rolled around on the deck today after a slight tap on the head after getting carried off with a bruise earlier in the season. Not a Liverpool player and Shit out just before their goal, Big let down..

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
