« Reply #11080 on: Yesterday at 11:40:06 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on September 21, 2021, 10:12:13 pm
Klopp says Naby Keita hurt himself 'kicking the grass' in the first half, but says they are not too concerned about the injury.


Injured in a coup de grass...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11081 on: Yesterday at 11:54:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:44:29 am
He's a lovely player when everything's going the team's way, but doesn't add much when it isn't. His performance last night was similar to one he put in a couple of seasons ago in the same competition (at Wolves perhaps). Surrounded by younger, more inexperienced players than himself, it was the younger, more inexperienced players who got things moving, not Keita.

Perhaps he's injured again and back on the couch for a stretch. That can never be good news. But thankfully it wasn't Curtis Jones who hobbled off.

Yeah, I think a player of his purported quality should be running a game like the one last night. Not necessarily in terms of scoring or creating chance after chance, but in a case of just visually looking a level or two above and being in charge of things. He just meandered through the first half, not doing much wrong but not being very productive either. He looked like he couldn't really be bothered, and as has been noticed his slowness at times makes him look like a complete passenger.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #11082 on: Yesterday at 12:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:54:16 am
Yeah, I think a player of his purported quality should be running a game like the one last night. Not necessarily in terms of scoring or creating chance after chance, but in a case of just visually looking a level or two above and being in charge of things. He just meandered through the first half, not doing much wrong but not being very productive either. He looked like he couldn't really be bothered, and as has been noticed his slowness at times makes him look like a complete passenger.


I do wonder of the team shape didn't help matters last night. Particularly in the 1st half. Keita and AOC both seemed off the pace. Always a yard or so away from where they should be. It improved in the 2nd half and I think our all round midfield performance did. I just wonder how much of that improvement was personnel driven versus changes in shape at half-time.
« Reply #11083 on: Yesterday at 12:18:17 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 11:54:16 am
Yeah, I think a player of his purported quality should be running a game like the one last night. Not necessarily in terms of scoring or creating chance after chance, but in a case of just visually looking a level or two above and being in charge of things. He just meandered through the first half, not doing much wrong but not being very productive either. He looked like he couldn't really be bothered, and as has been noticed his slowness at times makes him look like a complete passenger.

I think Keita will always have games like this, but it doesn't overly concern me. I think there are separate horses for different courses and he's not going to be the main man in this one scenario. I think he feeds off the energy of others rather than creates it for himself.

Still love him though.
« Reply #11084 on: Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm »
People really can't wait to put the boot in.  Pretty amazing really. 
« Reply #11085 on: Yesterday at 12:22:49 pm »
Re: the injury, Klopp said in the press conference:

"Half-time we had to change because Naby had kicked the grass, little cut sort of thing I think, I mean we are not too concerned, but had to change".

Sounds relatively minor to me, 3 months max.
« Reply #11086 on: Yesterday at 12:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm
People really can't wait to put the boot in.  Pretty amazing really.

I'm not sticking the boot in, but if you're a senior player in a cup tie playing with other youngsters and fringe players who are looking to prove a point, walking around the pitch and not really impacting play from someone of Keita's alleged quality is at least worth a discussion.
« Reply #11087 on: Yesterday at 12:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm
People really can't wait to put the boot in.  Pretty amazing really.

Not really, off the back of his cameo the weekend and with his current form since the start of the season, he should have really stood out last night. He did but for the wrong reasons. Could have been due to kicking the ground or the midfield setup, or both or neither. I did see him holding his ankle a bit during the game so maybe that was the reason but even when he has been 100% fit, his energy levels seem to deplete quite quickly and it's very noticeable when he gets ran past and he tries to catch up. Still a huge fan and would love to see him get an extended run in the team but he's not ahead of Fab, Henderson or Thiago so perhaps impact sub is probably where you will get maximum impact from him for now.
« Reply #11088 on: Yesterday at 01:02:01 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 11:21:48 am
Was he trying too hard to cover for/help Jones?

That's the role of the 8 in our team, they drop in to cover advancing fullbacks and are basically workhorses plugging gaps.  Jones was the best player on the park as a 6, just styled over everyone in midfield and Keita was average at best, I thought.
« Reply #11089 on: Yesterday at 01:12:28 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:19:24 pm
People really can't wait to put the boot in.  Pretty amazing really. 

Who is sticking the boot in?
« Reply #11090 on: Yesterday at 01:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 01:12:28 pm
Who is sticking the boot in?

It's a classic RAWK problem this. People massively overstate valid criticism of a players performance with a lack of support or something. Happens all the time. A reminder, always, that the internet and real life are not the same things.
« Reply #11091 on: Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm »
Probably the most technically gifted midfielder at the club, he's just been very unfortunate with injuries.
« Reply #11092 on: Yesterday at 02:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:49:02 pm
Probably the most technically gifted midfielder at the club, he's just been very unfortunate with injuries.

When did we sell Thiago?
« Reply #11093 on: Yesterday at 02:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Yesterday at 02:04:26 pm
When did we sell Thiago?
Thiago is a world class playmaker, Naby is great between the lines, beating players etc, two different types of midfielder
« Reply #11094 on: Yesterday at 04:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:30:14 pm
Thiago is a world class playmaker, Naby is great between the lines, beating players etc, two different types of midfielder

Thiago can do that as well. He has afterall played as a 6,8 and 10 numerous times in his career.
« Reply #11095 on: Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 12:25:09 pm
I'm not sticking the boot in, but if you're a senior player in a cup tie playing with other youngsters and fringe players who are looking to prove a point, walking around the pitch and not really impacting play from someone of Keita's alleged quality is at least worth a discussion.

Don't think he was even scheduled to start until the day of the game - Milner was - seems very likely he was told to look after himself given he'll almost certainly start at the weekend
Also your use of alleged is some quality snide here ...... I mean the one thing that's not remotely in question with Keita is his quality
« Reply #11096 on: Yesterday at 06:17:44 pm »
Cant believe people actually give a fuck about a league cup game

Just hope he is fit for the weekend
« Reply #11097 on: Yesterday at 06:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:30:14 pm
Thiago is a world class playmaker, Naby is great between the lines, beating players etc, two different types of midfielder

Aside from that Jan-Feb period when the whole team struggled, Thiago has shown his class when he's played.

Keita's moments have been so fleeting.
« Reply #11098 on: Yesterday at 07:20:05 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 06:17:44 pm
Cant believe people actually give a fuck about a league cup game

It wasn't just any old league cup game to be fair.

Liverpool were playing.
« Reply #11099 on: Today at 08:46:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
Don't think he was even scheduled to start until the day of the game - Milner was - seems very likely he was told to look after himself given he'll almost certainly start at the weekend
Also your use of alleged is some quality snide here ...... I mean the one thing that's not remotely in question with Keita is his quality

There are levels, and to some on here his quality is otherworldly. It isn't. I like him but have tempered my expectations from him personally. If his quality isn't remotely in question, you wouldn't be making an excuse as to why he didn't play well. Players with the level of quality you are talking about shouldn't be excused because they were drafted in late. And I hardly believe Klopp and his staff would tell a player to take it easy; try telling that to someone like Oxlade-Chamberlain who is visibly trying his fucking best and trying too hard to get back into some form.

« Reply #11100 on: Today at 08:54:08 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 06:08:46 pm
Don't think he was even scheduled to start until the day of the game - Milner was - seems very likely he was told to look after himself given he'll almost certainly start at the weekend
Also your use of alleged is some quality snide here ...... I mean the one thing that's not remotely in question with Keita is his quality


I think he had a poor game, though it's possible some of it was affected by an early injury and then him holding back a little bit to avoid worsening anything. I doubt anyone in the staff would have told him to just jog around and take it easy. Big question marks over Naby in terms of his injury record but also his ability to fit into the team and add some dynamism and flair. Right now, our top 3 are easy picks and he's got some way to go tactically and on form to be an automatic selection. Lets hope we see a much better effort from him against Brentford.
« Reply #11101 on: Today at 04:52:15 pm »
As soon as you saw him in the line up on Tuesday we knew deep down he was getting injured. I didn't think he'd get injured kicking the floor.

Let's hope it's just one game he misses. I won't be surprised if it's more.
« Reply #11102 on: Today at 04:54:07 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:52:15 pm
As soon as you saw him in the line up on Tuesday we knew deep down he was getting injured. I didn't think he'd get injured kicking the floor.

I guess the grass was just too turf for him
« Reply #11103 on: Today at 05:03:49 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 04:54:07 pm
I guess the grass was just too turf for him
[insert rye comment here]
« Reply #11104 on: Today at 05:09:31 pm »
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 08:54:08 am

I think he had a poor game, though it's possible some of it was affected by an early injury and then him holding back a little bit to avoid worsening anything. I doubt anyone in the staff would have told him to just jog around and take it easy. Big question marks over Naby in terms of his injury record but also his ability to fit into the team and add some dynamism and flair. Right now, our top 3 are easy picks and he's got some way to go tactically and on form to be an automatic selection. Lets hope we see a much better effort from him against Brentford.

Hes totally different to the top 3 and hes very rarely played as a deeper CM for us. Worth noting that the top 3 havent started the season as our first choice, weve played 2 from 3 with an AM - which is absolutely how we should set up for most teams and I think pretty clearly now why we didnt buy another deeper lying CM

« Reply #11105 on: Today at 05:58:15 pm »
Out for the weekend.

"Naby probably not. Its not a serious thing but we have to wait until the pain settles, pretty much. We will see about that."

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/444455-lfc-fitness-latest-jurgen-klopp-provides-update-on-six-players

