People really can't wait to put the boot in. Pretty amazing really.



Not really, off the back of his cameo the weekend and with his current form since the start of the season, he should have really stood out last night. He did but for the wrong reasons. Could have been due to kicking the ground or the midfield setup, or both or neither. I did see him holding his ankle a bit during the game so maybe that was the reason but even when he has been 100% fit, his energy levels seem to deplete quite quickly and it's very noticeable when he gets ran past and he tries to catch up. Still a huge fan and would love to see him get an extended run in the team but he's not ahead of Fab, Henderson or Thiago so perhaps impact sub is probably where you will get maximum impact from him for now.