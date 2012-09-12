Klopp says Naby Keita hurt himself 'kicking the grass' in the first half, but says they are not too concerned about the injury.
He's a lovely player when everything's going the team's way, but doesn't add much when it isn't. His performance last night was similar to one he put in a couple of seasons ago in the same competition (at Wolves perhaps). Surrounded by younger, more inexperienced players than himself, it was the younger, more inexperienced players who got things moving, not Keita. Perhaps he's injured again and back on the couch for a stretch. That can never be good news. But thankfully it wasn't Curtis Jones who hobbled off.
Yeah, I think a player of his purported quality should be running a game like the one last night. Not necessarily in terms of scoring or creating chance after chance, but in a case of just visually looking a level or two above and being in charge of things. He just meandered through the first half, not doing much wrong but not being very productive either. He looked like he couldn't really be bothered, and as has been noticed his slowness at times makes him look like a complete passenger.
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
People really can't wait to put the boot in. Pretty amazing really.
Was he trying too hard to cover for/help Jones?
Who is sticking the boot in?
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Probably the most technically gifted midfielder at the club, he's just been very unfortunate with injuries.
When did we sell Thiago?
Thiago is a world class playmaker, Naby is great between the lines, beating players etc, two different types of midfielder
I'm not sticking the boot in, but if you're a senior player in a cup tie playing with other youngsters and fringe players who are looking to prove a point, walking around the pitch and not really impacting play from someone of Keita's alleged quality is at least worth a discussion.
Cant believe people actually give a fuck about a league cup game
Don't think he was even scheduled to start until the day of the game - Milner was - seems very likely he was told to look after himself given he'll almost certainly start at the weekend Also your use of alleged is some quality snide here ...... I mean the one thing that's not remotely in question with Keita is his quality
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
As soon as you saw him in the line up on Tuesday we knew deep down he was getting injured. I didn't think he'd get injured kicking the floor.
I guess the grass was just too turf for him
I think he had a poor game, though it's possible some of it was affected by an early injury and then him holding back a little bit to avoid worsening anything. I doubt anyone in the staff would have told him to just jog around and take it easy. Big question marks over Naby in terms of his injury record but also his ability to fit into the team and add some dynamism and flair. Right now, our top 3 are easy picks and he's got some way to go tactically and on form to be an automatic selection. Lets hope we see a much better effort from him against Brentford.
