Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:50:13 pm
The keeper actually managed to put fingertips to it, just... Inch inward and he might have saved it. Perfect shot, checkmate.

You're going blind grandad, he didn't get anywhere near it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
I like how we are managing him, starting a game then starting on the bench the next game.

If we continue that pattern then he will be starting the City match with the high octane football

Great goal today.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:22:40 pm


Thats his first goal at the Kop end isnt it?

Id be cartwheeling with my shirt off, adding a knee slide and then jumping into the first row if Id scored that as my first Kop end goal, not playing it cool.  ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Keks why would you want to scare the young kiddies on the Kop with your top off?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:58:59 pm
You're going blind grandad, he didn't get anywhere near it.
He did. Watch the spin of the ball.

Though yeah, I'm going blind in reality... ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:01:29 pm
Keks why would you want to scare the young kiddies on the Kop with your top off?

 ;D

If Mos is a yellow card then its a definite red card offence and 6 game ban for me.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Loved the celebration, that's the first time I've seen Naby not smiling strangely 🤣
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 02:34:41 pm
I even time stamped the video for you. Keita doesn't react in the 5 seconds after the Milan long ball. It's not his job to 'mark' Saelemaekers but he needs to first begin to track back and then read the situation and take up a position to prevent the pass. He's the only Liverpool player not showing any urgency. The gap that is left is the result of the Naby being too high up the pitch.

Or is the gap due to other players and our defenders being too deep? I even posted what Klopp said about this, you and Funky Gibbons don't want to listen.

Klopp said '"We showed only one picture from the first half where we showed the boys, Here, the last line was too deep. Here, midfield, we need an eight who is pushing up in the challenge and then the other two have to adapt."

He wanted his defense and no. 8 to push up, not drop deep. What he fixed during HT was the exact opposite of what you are saying.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Re: Naby Keita Watch
What's the real best caption for that image??

"That wasn't even that good."
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:11:45 pm
Or is the gap due to other players and our defenders being too deep? I even posted what Klopp said about this, you and Funky Gibbons don't want to listen.

Klopp said '"We showed only one picture from the first half where we showed the boys, Here, the last line was too deep. Here, midfield, we need an eight who is pushing up in the challenge and then the other two have to adapt."

He wanted his defense and no. 8 to push up, not drop deep. What he fixed during HT was the exact opposite of what you are saying.
He also wanted us to be more compact  and specifically mentioned the last 10 or 15 minutes when we conceded;

Quote

With 10 or 15 minutes where we lost a little bit the plot, whatever. We were not compact enough anymore, we got carried away with our own football, pretty much, and made it then complicated  which we shouldnt have done  in our possession. Last line slightly too deep; midfield didnt close the gaps anymore and stuff like this. So they could pass through, they scored two goals. In a moment like this, obviously the game can be decided but not tonight because we could adjust in half-time and did that
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Brilliant Naby Lad. The KeitaHaters can fuck off.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:25:23 pm
He also wanted us to be more compact  and specifically mentioned the last 10 or 15 minutes when we conceded;

Midfield didn't close the gaps as in they didn't push up as a collective. Being compact for Klopp is for the defense and midfield to push up and reduce the gaps between them. It has nothing to do with Keita being high as you claim.

However, if you are a Mourinho fan and want players deeper, you continue to scapegoat him. Klopp doesn't believe in that kind of defending. It should be obvious by now, as Klopp's been here for a few years now, but no.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:33:01 pm
Brilliant Naby Lad. The KeitaHaters can fuck off.



Exactly. Kiss Me Keita.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 07:33:01 pm
Brilliant Naby Lad. The KeitaHaters can fuck off.



:thumbup
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:35:28 pm
Midfield didn't close the gaps as in they didn't push up as a collective. Being compact for Klopp is for the defense and midfield to push up and reduce the gaps between them. It has nothing to do with Keita being high as you claim.
So Henderson and Fabinho should be level with Keita and ahead of the ball? That'll plug those gaps between midfield and defence.

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:35:28 pm
However, if you are a Mourinho fan and want players deeper, you continue to scapegoat him. Klopp doesn't believe in that kind of defending. It should be obvious by now, as Klopp's been here for a few years now, but no.
Ha ha Klopp specifically said he wanted the midfield to be more compact in the last ten to fifteen minutes, does that make him a Mourinho fan too? I saw our mdfield getting compact and narrow plenty of times today too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Brilliant player. Hope it's the first of a few this season
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:22:40 pm


Boss goal, boss celebration, boss player.

Stay fit Naby lad. We know what you are capable of
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:43:07 pm
So Henderson and Fabinho should be level with Keita and ahead of the ball? That'll plug those gaps between midfield and defence.
Ha ha Klopp specifically said he wanted the midfield to be more compact in the last ten to fifteen minutes, does that make him a Mourinho fan too? I saw our mdfield getting compact and narrow plenty of times today too.

They should be level granted the last line were also higher. That's how we've been pressing and played plenty of teams offside.

Klopp's style of defending is the absolute opposite if what you want Keita to do, being compact does NOT mean being deeper - you keep throwing that word as if it means what you are implying - it does not. We were compact today, because we pushed up as a team, we did that in the 2nd half against Milan as well.

I give up. I'll keep enjoying his performances while you keep complaining about him. Thanks, but no thanks.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:49:11 pm
I give up. I'll keep enjoying his performances while you keep complaining about him. Thanks, but no thanks.
Keep complaining about him? I merely said he was caught too high on one goal, exactly the same as what the manager said too.

I also said That doesnt make him responsible for the goal but it contributed.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:53:19 pm
Keep complaining about him? I merely said he was caught too high on one goal, exactly the same as what the manager said too.

I also said That doesnt make him responsible for the goal but it contributed.

Klopp said Keita was too high for the goal? This is Everton level mental gymnastics
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:54:40 pm
Klopp said Keita was too high for the goal? This is Everton level mental gymnastics
He said we needed be more compact.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:49:11 pm
They should be level granted the last line were also higher. That's how we've been pressing and played plenty of teams offside.

Klopp's style of defending is the absolute opposite if what you want Keita to do, being compact does NOT mean being deeper - you keep throwing that word as if it means what you are implying - it does not. We were compact today, because we pushed up as a team, we did that in the 2nd half against Milan as well.

I give up. I'll keep enjoying his performances while you keep complaining about him. Thanks, but no thanks.
Have you actually watched the goal? The ball is played over our midfield, bypassing Henderson. Both Henderson and Fabinho get goal side of the ball and get compact so their not easy to play through. Keita has jogged back and hasn't got goalside of the ball which leaves the Milan player free to run at the defence. If you think Fabinho and Henderson should be jogging back with Keita and staying the wrong side of the ball then we'd be conceding five goals a game.

Where have I said being compact means being deep? 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:53:19 pm
Keep complaining about him? I merely said he was caught too high on one goal

Was that why he wasn't celebrating?
