I even time stamped the video for you. Keita doesn't react in the 5 seconds after the Milan long ball. It's not his job to 'mark' Saelemaekers but he needs to first begin to track back and then read the situation and take up a position to prevent the pass. He's the only Liverpool player not showing any urgency. The gap that is left is the result of the Naby being too high up the pitch.



Or is the gap due to other players and our defenders being too deep? I even posted what Klopp said about this, you and Funky Gibbons don't want to listen.Klopp said '"We showed only one picture from the first half where we showed the boys, Here, the last line was too deep. Here, midfield, we need an eight who is pushing up in the challenge and then the other two have to adapt."He wanted his defense and no. 8 to push up, not drop deep. What he fixed during HT was the exact opposite of what you are saying.