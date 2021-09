Yeah, I thought he was great last night. With Hendo as the number 8, it's obvious what his role was in that midfield. As Roy said, it's the Gini role - he was one of the critical reasons for how we played in the first half. Goals not his fault, more a collective thing of both the defense dropping and midfield being too high.



Would still like to see him in the 8 role with Thiago and Fab playing behind. But suspect we might not see that with our other options in midfield.