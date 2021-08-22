Can take a lot of positives out of the performance even if the result didn't go as planned. Some commenting that perhaps Naby should have started, but I think this was always going to be a taxing fixture and Naby is pencilled to play 2 games in a week for Guinea. That would mean Chelsea, and then 2 world cup qualifiers in Africa, in those humid conditions about 27-30C heat and including all the travel etc. and then about 5-6 days to recover before Leeds. Given his injury record, probably wise to sit this one out. Sure, Naby possibly could have made a difference and given us the edge to score in the 2nd half but overall on balance, we need Naby fit for the whole season, not just 1 game, and we should have plenty of firepower in the squad to win a game against 10-man Chelsea without Naby. As we've seen in the past, Guinea absolutely do not look after him at all, and we can't rely on them to do the right thing for his longer term fitness.



We needed Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago to get some minutes and they did. When fully fit, I'd say that is our starting midfield 3 with Naby a close 4th and then Ox and Harvey after that.