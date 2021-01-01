« previous next »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:59:46 am
"Naby, lad! Your game was top notch!"
"Merci, Hendo, et toi aussi. Et le jeu de jeune Harvey? C'est magnifique!"
"What's he say, skip?"
"He says you were boss, Harvey"
"Cheers, Naby. You were boss an all, and the skipper, too"
"Cheers Harvey, you put a top, top shift in"

;D
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:55:36 am
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
They ended up pretty close to the same on the heat maps. Hendo job was the Holding MF more covering zone 14 more but Keita was dropping to carry the ball from the defense. It was super pretty super clear 4231 with salah as the striker from the inside right position
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:37:08 am
They ended up pretty close to the same on the heat maps. Hendo job was the Holding MF more covering zone 14 more but Keita was dropping to carry the ball from the defense. It was super pretty super clear 4231 with salah as the striker from the inside right position

Thanks.
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:55:36 am
Match of the day were saying that Henderson was the holding midfielder and was deepest. I thought Keita was deepest. I need to look a the heat map/average position for both players.
Hendo was a 6. Naby was more of an 8. Slightly less advanced than Elliott
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:59:46 am
"Naby, lad! Your game was top notch!"
"Merci, Hendo, et toi aussi. Et le jeu de jeune Harvey? C'est magnifique!"
"What's he say, skip?"
"He says you were boss, Harvey"
"Cheers, Naby. You were boss an all, and the skipper, too"
"Cheers Harvey, you put a top, top shift in"

:lmao
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 06:40:07 am
I pointed this out to my dad immediately after Jota scored. "Watch how Keita attracts 2/3 Burnley players towards him to create space and time for Tsimikas". Tsimikas delivered a great ball, no doubt, but he also benefited from the additional second Naby created for him.

Absolutely. Under Klopp pace is about shaving seconds off what you're doing.

I'd add the exact nature of the pass that Keita made - an angled flick with the outside of the boot that invited Tsimikas to step forward into the ball (the full back then used his sole to quickly roll the ball forward a bit more). Had Keita made the safe pass - to Tsimikas's feet - the entire Burnley line would have stepped up a little and the defenders would have had an extra second or so to get tight to Jota and the others.
The lad could do with some Fray Bentos in side him to toughen him up and build him up. Hes very wee.
This guy has the ability to score from long range. Would love to see him have a go more from distance.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Today at 01:50:55 pm
The lad could do with some Fray Bentos in side him to toughen him up and build him up.
The Cuban leader that's been in power since the revolution in 1959?
I thought it was a little backheel that he gave to Tsimikas. Very clever player.

Hope he continues to play.
