I pointed this out to my dad immediately after Jota scored. "Watch how Keita attracts 2/3 Burnley players towards him to create space and time for Tsimikas". Tsimikas delivered a great ball, no doubt, but he also benefited from the additional second Naby created for him.



Absolutely. Under Klopp pace is about shaving seconds off what you're doing.I'd add the exact nature of the pass that Keita made - an angled flick with the outside of the boot that invited Tsimikas to step forward into the ball (the full back then used his sole to quickly roll the ball forward a bit more). Had Keita made the safe pass - to Tsimikas's feet - the entire Burnley line would have stepped up a little and the defenders would have had an extra second or so to get tight to Jota and the others.