« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1245027 times)

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10600 on: Yesterday at 09:02:36 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm
So that says hes been available for selection for roughly two thirds of the games weve played. So is it as bad as you all expected? ;D

Virgil isnt far off that number at this stage by the way. ;)

Now that's being a bit naughty Roy  ;D

He's been imperiously available until he was assaulted last year.

Was it as bad as I expected? Actually no - but what it did highlight to me, was the pattern of unavailability and it's significantly increased as his time with us has developed......you might derive from that, he physically is not compatible with the demands of our training, league and fixture program.

Out of interest, how do we rate our medical department? I've no knowledge in this area.....
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:35 pm by A-Bomb »
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10601 on: Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm »
Re Keita, it includes a Rakitic assault, COVID, even angina.

The medical department until last season had phenomenal results on non-impact injuries. Last season was just mental because the impact injuries were so frequent we had no choice but to mismanage the load players bore.

Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10602 on: Yesterday at 09:28:15 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm


Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.

Do you believe that is in part due to where he is ordinarily selected (the left of our 3 midfielders) and the fact Gini was so consistent both performance and availability.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10603 on: Yesterday at 09:28:32 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm
Re Keita, it includes a Rakitic assault, COVID, even angina.

The medical department until last season had phenomenal results on non-impact injuries. Last season was just mental because the impact injuries were so frequent we had no choice but to mismanage the load players bore.

Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.

Klopp is huge in selecting players who are in ''rhythm'' and being injured like that prevents some players from being so.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10604 on: Yesterday at 09:40:39 pm »
Yeah, all of the above gents. He needs a run of games and luck I think. I don't think he's intrinsically injury prone to the extent people think he is.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,739
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10605 on: Yesterday at 10:36:42 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:58:52 pm
So that says hes been available for selection for roughly two thirds of the games weve played. So is it as bad as you all expected? ;D

Virgil isnt far off that number at this stage by the way. ;)

I think the worrying part is that his availability has only gotten worse as time has gone on.

In his first season here, 2018/2019, he was fit for 43 of our 53 games that season, or 81%.
In 2019/2020, he was fit for 38 of 57 games, or 66%.
In 2020/2021, he was fit for 25 of 53 games, or 47%.

Nothing is certain, obviously. And the Covid-induced break seemed to do him a world of good with staying fit through all of last summer's delayed fixtures. By my count he hasn't played in a fixture since March 15th of this year. Hopefully the time "off" and an actual pre-season will lead to a run of games where he can play and is healthy and available for selection but I'm not holding my breath.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10606 on: Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 09:24:09 pm
Re Keita, it includes a Rakitic assault, COVID, even angina.

The medical department until last season had phenomenal results on non-impact injuries. Last season was just mental because the impact injuries were so frequent we had no choice but to mismanage the load players bore.

Keita however is available more than he gets credit for. Hes not selected as often as the preferred midfield options. Its part fitness to play, part manager preference.

My impression is sort of confirmed by your graphs Roy. He was very much fancied by the coach when he first arrived (unlike Fabinho who took an age to establish himself). But the decline set in after about game 3 or 4. The Keita story since then has been one of injury of course, but also one of being increasingly marginalised by Klopp. The nadir came last season when he was available for the last ten games but not picked to play, and eventually not even chosen for the match-day squad, as Liverpool hauled themselves into an implausible chase for a CL spot.

Lovely player, mind.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 428
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10607 on: Today at 08:36:20 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:17:29 pm
My impression is sort of confirmed by your graphs Roy. He was very much fancied by the coach when he first arrived (unlike Fabinho who took an age to establish himself). But the decline set in after about game 3 or 4. The Keita story since then has been one of injury of course, but also one of being increasingly marginalised by Klopp. The nadir came last season when he was available for the last ten games but not picked to play, and eventually not even chosen for the match-day squad, as Liverpool hauled themselves into an implausible chase for a CL spot.

Lovely player, mind.

Lack of selection at the tail end of last season was odd. We know that Klopp likes his players 100% ready and fit, and is committed to a proper pre season for match readiness. The term 'available' can be a little grey though.

Does available mean no longer on the treatment table and back at training? Or maybe can make the bench and give 15 minutes as a sub? Available in my mind is Steven Gerrard back from injury, taking control and impacting the game. I agree with Yorky, in that it's almost as if Klopp has zero confidence in Keita. I'm not sure how many 90 minute games he's played, but his 80 games average out at 58 minutes each. This suggest he's not 90 minute game available.

How many players with bad injury history ever really get back to 90 minutes per week / 30 league game seasons? Gerrard had back issues, but was still a kid. Players in their prime like Kewell, Aurelio, Sturridge do they ever get back? Maybe there are some, and I'm being negative, but with Keita it's almost an expect the worst and be pleasantly surprised by the opposite situation.

Logged
It's all good.

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10608 on: Today at 09:01:05 am »
I think it's that simple - there's every chance he responds from here, but the injury stuff is possibly overplayed at this point. It's the Keita cliche. 
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10609 on: Today at 09:16:01 am »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Today at 08:36:20 am
Lack of selection at the tail end of last season was odd. We know that Klopp likes his players 100% ready and fit, and is committed to a proper pre season for match readiness. The term 'available' can be a little grey though.

Does available mean no longer on the treatment table and back at training? Or maybe can make the bench and give 15 minutes as a sub? Available in my mind is Steven Gerrard back from injury, taking control and impacting the game. I agree with Yorky, in that it's almost as if Klopp has zero confidence in Keita. I'm not sure how many 90 minute games he's played, but his 80 games average out at 58 minutes each. This suggest he's not 90 minute game available.

How many players with bad injury history ever really get back to 90 minutes per week / 30 league game seasons? Gerrard had back issues, but was still a kid. Players in their prime like Kewell, Aurelio, Sturridge do they ever get back? Maybe there are some, and I'm being negative, but with Keita it's almost an expect the worst and be pleasantly surprised by the opposite situation.



Liverpool have never really done 'luxury players'. The idea of Rodney Marsh, for example, playing for Liverpool would have been a joke. But at this point in his Liverpool career Keita looks exactly that. A luxury. He was fantastic last season after we went 5 up v Palace. The pace of the game dropped, along with the stakes, and Keita went through his repertoire. But he's never going to be Gini Wijnaldum entering the fray v Barcelona.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10610 on: Today at 09:38:51 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:16:01 am
Liverpool have never really done 'luxury players'. The idea of Rodney Marsh, for example, playing for Liverpool would have been a joke. But at this point in his Liverpool career Keita looks exactly that. A luxury. He was fantastic last season after we went 5 up v Palace. The pace of the game dropped, along with the stakes, and Keita went through his repertoire. But he's never going to be Gini Wijnaldum entering the fray v Barcelona.

That's a really, really high bar to set vs 'being a luxury player'. Not too sure how many examples in footy history there are of a player coming on at half time and scoring twice against teams of that caliber. Plus, as seen at International level and at Newcastle, Gini is actually quite a goal threat, yet was generally tempered by the teams needs. I don't think Keita's ever really been *that* much of a goal scoring midfielder. Sure - he can contribute, but not at the regularity that Gini's shown elsewhere.

I wouldn't really agree that Keita's a luxury player either. I think he's had some very, very good games in a red shirt and they've not always been once we're clear and winning. Think his problem is pretty clear in that injuries have either occurred at bad times (pre-season) or with a niggling frequency that prevent him getting regular/consistent runs in the team. I'd add to that that he's competing in one of, if not the most, heavily contested areas of our team. He's been up against Fab, Henderson, Gini, Milner & Chamberlain throughout his time here, with Jones and Thiago added to the mix last summer and potentially Elliott this. Add to that that it's pretty much the one area of the team that has seen regular rotation and it's not too much of a surprise that his ratio of selection vs availability is down a bit.

Personally I don't think there's any doubt that Klopp trusts him - he starts away vs Barca in the CL semi and away at Madrid in the CL quarters last season. There are few bigger games in a season. Maybe the result of hooking him in the Madrid game has damaged that trust - it's an argument for sure - but I tend to take Klopp at face value when he said he could have pulled any of the midfielders that night. It made sense for it to be Naby as he was the 'new' addition at that stage.

If he gets a full pre-season, starts the season in the team, as looks likely, and can remain fit - he may well take some shifting.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:26 am by wige »
Logged

Offline groove

  • eeeeee baby!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10611 on: Today at 09:52:17 am »
Injuries are a problem, but also I do think Klopp has gone with his reliable favourites in midfield a little too often. There have been games in the past where I think Keita has been inexplicably left on the bench. Games where the opposition has shown no interest in attacking us and we've lacked penetration from the likes of Henderson and Wijnaldum that Keita is much more adept at providing. We'll see if that changes this season with no Gini and, fingers crossed, a fitter, stronger Keita.

It's the only real negative I've had with Klopp. He really believes in our full-backs being our main creators, except I think Trent and Robertson getting 15 assists each is the top end of what's possible. If you're relying on that every season I just don't think you're going to create enough on average. And therefore having midfields like Henderson-Winaldum-Fabinho become too conservative. The attack gets starved of support. You really need that guy in midfield that goes and provides the extra number in the box and Keita is the best at that by far.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:42 am by groove »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,066
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10612 on: Today at 10:12:34 am »
Last season is really tricky to make judgements on with certain players. At full back he clearly wanted the experience of Trent and Robbo, which is why Tsimikas didn't get a look in. Whatever the reason he obviously felt the same with Naby, Ox and Shaq. I'm sure this season with the CBs back we'll see more of them (well Naby and Ox anyway).
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,806
  • The first five yards........
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10613 on: Today at 10:22:18 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:38:51 am
That's a really, really high bar to set vs 'being a luxury player'. Not too sure how many examples in footy history there are of a player coming on at half time and scoring twice against teams of that caliber. Plus, as seen at International level and at Newcastle, Gini is actually quite a goal threat, yet was generally tempered by the teams needs. I don't think Keita's ever really been *that* much of a goal scoring midfielder. Sure - he can contribute, but not at the regularity that Gini's shown elsewhere.

I wouldn't really agree that Keita's a luxury player either. I think he's had some very, very good games in a red shirt and they've not always been once we're clear and winning. Think his problem is pretty clear in that injuries have either occurred at bad times (pre-season) or with a niggling frequency that prevent him getting regular/consistent runs in the team. I'd add to that that he's competing in one of, if not the most, heavily contested areas of our team. He's been up against Fab, Henderson, Gini, Milner & Chamberlain throughout his time here, with Jones and Thiago added to the mix last summer and potentially Elliott this. Add to that that it's pretty much the one area of the team that has seen regular rotation and it's not too much of a surprise that his ratio of selection vs availability is down a bit.

Personally I don't think there's any doubt that Klopp trusts him - he starts away vs Barca in the CL semi and away at Madrid in the CL quarters last season. There are few bigger games in a season. Maybe the result of hooking him in the Madrid game has damaged that trust - it's an argument for sure - but I tend to take Klopp at face value when he said he could have pulled any of the midfielders that night. It made sense for it to be Naby as he was the 'new' addition at that stage.

If he gets a full pre-season, starts the season in the team, as looks likely, and can remain fit - he may well take some shifting.
 

It would be a very high bar, but I wasn't setting it there. I'm not even using goals as an index. I'm thinking attitude and belief. The Barcelona game was a good example of what Gini is about because it was a wounded player who entered the match. No self pity, just drive and the belief that he was the best player on the pitch. Gini also altered many games without ever scoring in them because he had the skills and the attitude. In some ways the turnaround at the Etihad in the quarter finals of the European Cup was more emblematic of Wijnaldum because it was he, initially, who took the responsibility to get on the ball in the second half and ensure that the next Liverpool player who touched it did so in a more promising position than him. He got us going.

Keita is a more skilful and inventive player than Gini, but I honestly can't remember a single performance where Liverpool have been up against it and he has stepped up a level. I agree with you that Klopp must have some faith in him. It's easy to see why. There are occasions when Keita opens doors that look impossibly padlocked. But they are brief moments. It's a torment watching him, knowing what he can do. More Rodney Marsh than Terry McDermott.   
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,803
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10614 on: Today at 10:35:32 am »
This is the big season for Keita, for me. He needs to stay fit and produce on the pitch otherwise I think it will be curtains at the end of it.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,257
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10615 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »
Quote from: groove on Today at 09:52:17 am
Injuries are a problem, but also I do think Klopp has gone with his reliable favourites in midfield a little too often. There have been games in the past where I think Keita has been inexplicably left on the bench. Games where the opposition has shown no interest in attacking us and we've lacked penetration from the likes of Henderson and Wijnaldum that Keita is much more adept at providing. We'll see if that changes this season with no Gini and, fingers crossed, a fitter, stronger Keita.

It's the only real negative I've had with Klopp. He really believes in our full-backs being our main creators, except I think Trent and Robertson getting 15 assists each is the top end of what's possible. If you're relying on that every season I just don't think you're going to create enough on average. And therefore having midfields like Henderson-Winaldum-Fabinho become too conservative. The attack gets starved of support. You really need that guy in midfield that goes and provides the extra number in the box and Keita is the best at that by far.


Hes pretty conservative is Klopp. Sticks with whats working, sticks with the way he sets us, trusts the system hes installed. And it basically works brilliantly but when its not working (the 6 losses in a row at home last season), the drab draws in 18-19 where we really needed to be winning, he is perhaps a little slow to change it. But then its his trust in the system that makes us so good so its probably just the other side of the coin.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10616 on: Today at 11:20:45 am »
Quote
I don't think Keita's ever really been *that* much of a goal scoring midfielder. Sure - he can contribute, but not at the regularity that Gini's shown elsewhere.


What's your definition of a goal scoring midfielder?

Keita in his last three seasons prior to signing for us, scored 9,8 and 14 goals. Gini has never scored more than 6 goals a season for us. Now for Holland and PSV [and the 1 season at Newcastle] he's done much more goal wise, but he's also played in a different role compared to us.

Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10617 on: Today at 11:25:59 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:20:45 am
What's your definition of a goal scoring midfielder?

Keita in his last three seasons prior to signing for us, scored 9,8 and 14 goals. Gini has never scored more than 6 goals a season for us. Now for Holland and PSV [and the 1 season at Newcastle] he's done much more goal wise, but he's also played in a different role compared to us.



Wasn't aware of that to be honest. So you can consider statement withdrawn :)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:31:26 am by wige »
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10618 on: Today at 11:29:30 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:22:18 am
It would be a very high bar, but I wasn't setting it there. I'm not even using goals as an index. I'm thinking attitude and belief. The Barcelona game was a good example of what Gini is about because it was a wounded player who entered the match. No self pity, just drive and the belief that he was the best player on the pitch. Gini also altered many games without ever scoring in them because he had the skills and the attitude. In some ways the turnaround at the Etihad in the quarter finals of the European Cup was more emblematic of Wijnaldum because it was he, initially, who took the responsibility to get on the ball in the second half and ensure that the next Liverpool player who touched it did so in a more promising position than him. He got us going.

Keita is a more skilful and inventive player than Gini, but I honestly can't remember a single performance where Liverpool have been up against it and he has stepped up a level. I agree with you that Klopp must have some faith in him. It's easy to see why. There are occasions when Keita opens doors that look impossibly padlocked. But they are brief moments. It's a torment watching him, knowing what he can do. More Rodney Marsh than Terry McDermott.   

Clearly misunderstood what you were getting at in terms of the Gini/Barca reference.

I'm still not convinced Keita fits what I perceive to be a luxury player though. I think he's brave on the ball, in challenges and tackles and contributes to really high levels in most phases of play IF he's fit and got some rhythm. It's that last part for me that would mean it's fair to class him as a luxury, and that's  more in a squad building and salary sense than his style, attitude or general output.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:32:03 am by wige »
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,707
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10619 on: Today at 11:31:58 am »
Quote from: wige on Today at 11:29:30 am
Clearly misunderstood what you were getting at in terms of the Gini/Barca reference.

I'm still not convinced Keita fits what I perceive to be a luxury player though. I think he's brave on the ball, in challenges and tackles and contributes to really high levels of most phases of play IF he's fit and got some rhythm. It's that last part for me that would mean it's fair to class him as a luxury, and that's  more in a squad building and salary sense than his style, attitude or general output.

I agree as well. He has all the talent and ability to succeed but that's never been the problem since he's been here. Hopefully this year is different, but you imagine this will be his last if things don't change.
Logged

Online wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10620 on: Today at 11:33:47 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 11:31:58 am
I agree as well. He has all the talent and ability to succeed but that's never been the problem since he's been here. Hopefully this year is different, but you imagine this will be his last if things don't change.

Yeah, I'd agree it's a make or break season for sure. To be honest even if he nails it this year it might be the same next season because of his track record so far. (without knowing or analysing his contract details which would obviously impact that decision)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 261 262 263 264 265 [266]   Go Up
« previous next »
 