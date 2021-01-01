Liverpool have never really done 'luxury players'. The idea of Rodney Marsh, for example, playing for Liverpool would have been a joke. But at this point in his Liverpool career Keita looks exactly that. A luxury. He was fantastic last season after we went 5 up v Palace. The pace of the game dropped, along with the stakes, and Keita went through his repertoire. But he's never going to be Gini Wijnaldum entering the fray v Barcelona.



That's a really, really high bar to set vs 'being a luxury player'. Not too sure how many examples in footy history there are of a player coming on at half time and scoring twice against teams of that caliber. Plus, as seen at International level and at Newcastle, Gini is actually quite a goal threat, yet was generally tempered by the teams needs. I don't think Keita's ever really been *that* much of a goal scoring midfielder. Sure - he can contribute, but not at the regularity that Gini's shown elsewhere.I wouldn't really agree that Keita's a luxury player either. I think he's had some very, very good games in a red shirt and they've not always been once we're clear and winning. Think his problem is pretty clear in that injuries have either occurred at bad times (pre-season) or with a niggling frequency that prevent him getting regular/consistent runs in the team. I'd add to that that he's competing in one of, if not the most, heavily contested areas of our team. He's been up against Fab, Henderson, Gini, Milner & Chamberlain throughout his time here, with Jones and Thiago added to the mix last summer and potentially Elliott this. Add to that that it's pretty much the one area of the team that has seen regular rotation and it's not too much of a surprise that his ratio of selection vs availability is down a bit.Personally I don't think there's any doubt that Klopp trusts him - he starts away vs Barca in the CL semi and away at Madrid in the CL quarters last season. There are few bigger games in a season. Maybe the result of hooking him in the Madrid game has damaged that trust - it's an argument for sure - but I tend to take Klopp at face value when he said he could have pulled any of the midfielders that night. It made sense for it to be Naby as he was the 'new' addition at that stage.If he gets a full pre-season, starts the season in the team, as looks likely, and can remain fit - he may well take some shifting.