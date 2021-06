Heís still just 26. Thereís still time. He should look to Matipís champions league winning season for inspiration if he still has ambition to fulfil that huge potential he has



Inspiration isn't Naby's problem, it's the series of injuries that he isn't to blame for and can't do anything to stop. However frustrated people are with him, I'd bet it pales in comparison to how frustrated he is at every little setback.