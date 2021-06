Admittedly I have little understanding of football contracts. This time next year the pair will have only a year left on their contracts. Will their transfer value surely be less? They will also receive about 5 million each in wages (if they're on 100 / week), so another 10 m spent.



Putting it in purely financial terms is mercenary, but they have had 3 years to shine. Can we afford 2 very brittle midfielders going into year 4 of contracts?



This is a financial question.



...yeah, we probably can.Obviously ideally we wouldnt have to, but what are the options? If we sell them their value will be a lot less than they're actually 'worth' if they were playing regularly (big if obviously). If we did decide we wanted to sell them, we're also then reliant on both of them choosing to move to a much poorer club at a lower level AND most likely taking fairly significant wage cuts I'd imagine. We can keep them and hope that eventually we do get a decent amount of football out of them, but then we've had that hope for a while.Its not an easy situation for anyone. It'd be sods law that we sold Keita for a crazy low amount and then he gets over his injury record and someone else gets a top class CM still before his prime, for a song.