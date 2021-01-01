Think the difference between the two is that while Gomez gets injured a lot too, there have been long stretches of seasons where he's been a crucial part of our first 11.



You can't say the same for Keita, he's just never been a key component.



No argument about Keita, time to try and get him out the door. I am more than done with him.Its the obsession here with a few with getting rid of our 2nd best centre back in Joel Matip that annoys me.He deserves this next season to see if all the issues he had last year are cleared up. They may not be, but he deserves that shot, and is such a top class player, itd be mad to get rid now.