Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch

Offline JasonF

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10320 on: Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm »
"a knock"

But enough to delight the usual suspects in here.


Offline Simplexity

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10321 on: Yesterday at 09:18:54 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm
"a knock"

But enough to delight the usual suspects in here.

"a knock" for keita usually means he is out for 3 months.


Offline Mister men

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10322 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 08:01:02 pm
People just need to be patient with him. He'll be great once he gets a run of games.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

The only run of games he'll be getting is playing FIFA

Get rid.


Offline Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10323 on: Yesterday at 10:11:06 pm »
Yeah, I don't think it's worth persisting with him anymore. Free up a place in the squad and wages for someone who won't be perennially injured.


Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10324 on: Yesterday at 10:11:29 pm »
Games on,I know I'll go and give a bit of snide about a lad who isn't even playing  ::)



Offline mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10325 on: Yesterday at 10:22:38 pm »
Quote from: 88_RED on Yesterday at 09:05:18 pm
Actually he's anything but..

You can always rely on Naby lad to get injured..  :butt

Such a shame that he won't live up to they hype. Time to accept reality and look to move him on.



Online newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10326 on: Today at 12:08:28 am »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 09:17:41 pm
"a knock"

But enough to delight the usual suspects in here.

no one is delighted - we are absolutely frustrated beyond words at this point because we only have seen glimpses of what kind of dynamic player he could have been. the problem is that at the level of cost we paid - we couldn't really afford for him to be an average player let alone pretty much a big miss.

and the never ending injuries are just perplexing as well.


Offline scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10327 on: Today at 12:31:28 am »
same 'fans' who moan about the ESL in here during a game shitting on a player that isnt playing. watch the damn game.





Offline Kopout

  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10328 on: Today at 09:28:09 am »
Been wanting him sold long time ago. now number of people still believe in him must be less then 10. get rid of sicknotes him and matip. sign players we can rely upon.


Online aw1991

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10329 on: Today at 10:19:51 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:08:28 am
no one is delighted - we are absolutely frustrated beyond words at this point because we only have seen glimpses of what kind of dynamic player he could have been. the problem is that at the level of cost we paid - we couldn't really afford for him to be an average player let alone pretty much a big miss.

and the never ending injuries are just perplexing as well.
Sorry, but that's not true.


Offline ljycb

  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10330 on: Today at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: Kopout on Today at 09:28:09 am
Been wanting him sold long time ago. now number of people still believe in him must be less then 10. get rid of sicknotes him and matip. sign players we can rely upon.

I think both will end up going but it should be noted that their injury problems both only started in the last few years, so Im hoping that they still have long and successful careers ahead of them.


Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10331 on: Today at 03:51:08 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:21:58 am
I think both will end up going but it should be noted that their injury problems both only started in the last few years, so Im hoping that they still have long and successful careers ahead of them.

so worth noting their injury troubles started at Liverpool then.

If were getting rid of sicknotes, better throw Gomez on the pile.



Online tubby pls.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10332 on: Today at 03:57:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:51:08 pm
so worth noting their injury troubles started at Liverpool then.

If were getting rid of sicknotes, better throw Gomez on the pile.

Think the difference between the two is that while Gomez gets injured a lot too, there have been long stretches of seasons where he's been a crucial part of our first 11.

You can't say the same for Keita, he's just never been a key component.



Online Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10333 on: Today at 04:26:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:57:41 pm
Think the difference between the two is that while Gomez gets injured a lot too, there have been long stretches of seasons where he's been a crucial part of our first 11.

You can't say the same for Keita, he's just never been a key component.

No argument about Keita, time to try and get him out the door. I am more than done with him.

Its the obsession here with a few with getting rid of our 2nd best centre back in Joel Matip that annoys me.

He deserves this next season to see if all the issues he had last year are cleared up. They may not be, but he deserves that shot, and is such a top class player, itd be mad to get rid now.   



Online jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10334 on: Today at 04:30:37 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:26:41 pm
No argument about Keita, time to try and get him out the door. I am more than done with him.

Its the obsession here with a few with getting rid of our 2nd best centre back in Joel Matip that annoys me.

He deserves this next season to see if all the issues he had last year are cleared up. They may not be, but he deserves that shot, and is such a top class player, itd be mad to get rid now.

It's amazing how both of us were watching Keita back in the Bundesliga and not being able to curtail our excitement for him joining Liverpool. It just goes to prove there are no guarantees even if the player looks to suit our team. A shame its not worked out for him as he showed plenty of potential before.



Offline scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10335 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:26:41 pm
No argument about Keita, time to try and get him out the door. I am more than done with him.

Its the obsession here with a few with getting rid of our 2nd best centre back in Joel Matip that annoys me.

He deserves this next season to see if all the issues he had last year are cleared up. They may not be, but he deserves that shot, and is such a top class player, itd be mad to get rid now.   

Aye he was a key part of that amazing run in at the end of the 2019 season and the CL win but he's a sicknote and we should get rid. Neither of these players had these issues at their previous clubs.





Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10336 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm »
Guinea coach ruined his career. We can't carry him any longer.



Online Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10337 on: Today at 04:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:26:41 pm
No argument about Keita, time to try and get him out the door. I am more than done with him.

Its the obsession here with a few with getting rid of our 2nd best centre back in Joel Matip that annoys me.

He deserves this next season to see if all the issues he had last year are cleared up. They may not be, but he deserves that shot, and is such a top class player, itd be mad to get rid now.

Matip is a top class defender who is great for us when fit, so stands to reason we'd have patience there.

Keita has never really convinced Klopp even when he has been fit, he's been in and out the team. Keita hasn't kept Fab, Hendo or Gini on the bench for periods of time, for example, and Milner often used over him (and Jones this season). Then Thiago was signed last summer.



Online RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10338 on: Today at 04:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:43:45 pm
Guinea coach ruined his career. We can't carry him any longer.
Paul Put, absolute Dinosaur.
 


