Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Al 666 on May  1, 2021, 08:38:06 pm
Tell Klopp that.



I personally think Bruno is in sort of a purple patch with United with Penalties padding his numbers to such a brilliant level. At some point they will dry up and then we'll see if he maintains that same level of confidence. There's lots of players who need those numbers behind them to feel like they are the best in the world, and when those numbers take a dip, it affects performances far too adversely. Bruno is yet to see that kind of phase through. I like Bruno as a player, but I think we look for a different profile in our midfielders and our price range would be different as well. His cost would have been highly prohibitive to the deal even though it is said we were interested.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Is this the Bruno Fernandes thread now or something??
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May  1, 2021, 08:24:38 pm
Pressing on it's own doesn't mean all that much.  Keita's getting slaughtered here but is the best presser in the team.  He runs around a lot, great...




You think pressing is running around a lot?

(I could also add you think getting slaughtered on here is a knock on a player) 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Al 666 on May  1, 2021, 07:53:59 pm
Klopp has always spoken in glowing terms about Fernandes. He spoke about him when he played for Sporting Lisbon against us in 2019 pre-season. He told him he was top player after we played United in 2020 and has lauded him in the build up to this game.

Klopp would have him in a heartbeat. Unfortunately we failed to spend in summer 2019.

I think people let their opinion of Fernandes the cryarse, screamer, diver and cheat extrodinaire cloud the fact hes a really good player. If there is ever a one man team in the pl, its Man Utd, he carries them.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
The lad will get another chance here next season as others are in line to leave before him and we will need numbers to bolster the squad. Its sad to say this but we could be looking to let go the following for various reasons (end of contract, want to increase playing time etc) - Gini, Ox, Shaq, Minamino so that increases the chances of Naby staying unless Jurgen has a massive clearout. After this seasons form Jurgen could get rid of all of them but cant see us shuffling the pack that much.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on May  1, 2021, 01:05:57 pm
There are just some players who don't do it, they don't have the ability and energy to do that sort of play for 90 mins.

Plus Gotze and Kagawa did loads of pressing.


That's like saying defending doesn't win you games. It contributes massively and saying goals and assists win you games is such a stupid oversimplification.
You're missing the point. Point is we need a midfielder to provide high G+A/90, so as to add an extra dimension in our attack and break down low blocks. That is the primary criteria that would help boost our team. Other criteria is of secondary importance. Stuff like pressing can be coached or adapted to tactically.

Klopp obviously agrees that we need a midfielder that would help out our attack, that's why he brought in Thiago, although it was the right idea, wrong execution there.

Also as Al and JackWard has mentioned, Klopp has spoken about his admiration about Fernandes, so that negates your statement about "not a Klopp midfielder".
Re: Naby Keita Watch
To be fair Klopp is there a player or manager Klopp isn't nice about?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Chris~ on May  2, 2021, 08:51:45 pm
To be fair Klopp is there a player or manager Klopp isn't nice about?
Hmm, that's true. He's nice to all our players regardless of their form and ability. However I don't think I've heard him praising a lot of opposition players (that are not his ex players i.e. Gundogan, Aubamayang). Could be wrong about that tho.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on May  2, 2021, 09:00:01 pm
Hmm, that's true. He's nice to all our players regardless of their form and ability. However I don't think I've heard him praising a lot of opposition players (that are not his ex players i.e. Gundogan, Aubamayang). Could be wrong about that tho.
He's been very complimentary about Patrick Bamford and Ollie Watkins in recent times.

So maybe it's just ex-players and future players.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
I get the impression that Keita is great when given a free role to roam about and get involved when and where he likes. That's not to say he's a luxury player, he's incredibly hard-working, but maybe not disciplined/tactically minded enough to sit back and cover when he needs to.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Time will tell as his contract does expire in 2023 so will the club let him get within a year of free agent? Thats a bit of a risk in itself so something may come to a head this summer. If i was Naby I might even eye going back to the German league as time is short and he knows the chances of a successful career for himself could be enhanced by moving on as he will not be a starter here next season.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Just get rid ..
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:14:16 am
Just get rid ..

Why is it OK to talk about one of our players this way? Can we get rid of you instead?

He's not Diouf or Itanje, he's a footballer who's had injuries and a couple of bad performances. He's certainly not alone in that in our squad this season...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:53:28 am
Why is it OK to talk about one of our players this way? Can we get rid of you instead?

He's not Diouf or Itanje, he's a footballer who's had injuries and a couple of bad performances. He's certainly not alone in that in our squad this season...
Why isn't it ok? It's a forum. People will have opinions that differ.

He's had a load of injuries and more than a couple of bad performances. He's not up to the job, he's had three years to prove he is - more than most get.

Get rid...
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:53:28 am
Why is it OK to talk about one of our players this way? Can we get rid of you instead?

He's not Diouf or Itanje, he's a footballer who's had injuries and a couple of bad performances. He's certainly not alone in that in our squad this season...
I love that no one posted here for days before his comment, so there wasn't even a discussion. Just a random "get rid".

I don't like it either but seems like the norm this season. If fucking Alisson doesn't have enough credit, then Keita is definitely going to get it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:53:28 am
Why is it OK to talk about one of our players this way? Can we get rid of you instead?

He's not Diouf or Itanje, he's a footballer who's had injuries and a couple of bad performances. He's certainly not alone in that in our squad this season...
because he has been useless and a waste of space that's why .....
Re: Naby Keita Watch
He hasn't been useless at all, when he's actually made it on to the pitch he's been good to very good. He's had one or two, and it really is that few, bad games for us.

Here's a bold shout, he wasn't even that bad in the first half in Madrid. Went on 2 very good dribbles through their midfield actually providing a bit of penetration for the side. There was others out there a lot worse than him.

His problem is keeping fit, doesn't look like that's ever going to change so probably best for all parties involved to move on.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:35:50 pm
because he has been useless and a waste of space that's why .....

As are 1 liner posts on a forum. They tend to do nothing except wind people up and provoke a battle from the trenches. Maybe try writing something a bit more considered than get rid. Explain your reasons why we should? Back it up with some facts. Or maybe forums arent for you.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm
He hasn't been useless at all, when he's actually made it on to the pitch he's been good to very good. He's had one or two, and it really is that few, bad games for us.

Here's a bold shout, he wasn't even that bad in the first half in Madrid. Went on 2 very good dribbles through their midfield actually providing a bit of penetration for the side. There was others out there a lot worse than him.

His problem is keeping fit, doesn't look like that's ever going to change so probably best for all parties involved to move on.
well if can't stay fit and play not point being here ..
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm
As are 1 liner posts on a forum. They tend to do nothing except wind people up and provoke a battle from the trenches. Maybe try writing something a bit more considered than ‘get rid’. Explain your reasons why we should? Back it up with some facts. Or maybe forums aren’t for you.
so what is his situation now ? Fit or not fit ? If fit why not playing ? Klopps had enough .so have I ..
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:51:08 pm
well if can't stay fit and play not point being here ..


Yeah I agree with you, as much as it pains me to say it.

He's not been useless though, far from it.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: johnj147 on Yesterday at 10:53:07 pm
so what is his situation now ? Fit or not fit ? If fit why not playing ? Klopps had enough .so have I ..

Fit I believe. Not sure if Klopp has had enough or not. Praised him just before the United game. Could be genuine, I believe so anyway.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Wonder how much time he has had on the pitch playing since came here ?  ::)their comes a time . you just have to cut your loses and move on ..
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 12:04:23 pm
I love that no one posted here for days before his comment, so there wasn't even a discussion. Just a random "get rid".


I love lamp.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Can't help but think that locking this thread for a few days might be a good idea - at least until Naby next features, or there's anything newsworthy to discuss.  Doesn't seem as though conversations in here are going anywhere but round & round, and I'm sure some could do with a break.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm
He hasn't been useless at all, when he's actually made it on to the pitch he's been good to very good. He's had one or two, and it really is that few, bad games for us.

Here's a bold shout, he wasn't even that bad in the first half in Madrid. Went on 2 very good dribbles through their midfield actually providing a bit of penetration for the side. There was others out there a lot worse than him.

His problem is keeping fit, doesn't look like that's ever going to change so probably best for all parties involved to move on.

He's been average for the most part and doesn't turn up for big games. Hate to say it but he's a flop. Not worth £57m.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:53:28 am
Why is it OK to talk about one of our players this way? Can we get rid of you instead?

He's not Diouf or Itanje, he's a footballer who's had injuries and a couple of bad performances. He's certainly not alone in that in our squad this season...

I agree.  We need to support our players.  Unless it's Paul Konchesky... fuck me dark times.
