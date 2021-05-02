He hasn't been useless at all, when he's actually made it on to the pitch he's been good to very good. He's had one or two, and it really is that few, bad games for us.
Here's a bold shout, he wasn't even that bad in the first half in Madrid. Went on 2 very good dribbles through their midfield actually providing a bit of penetration for the side. There was others out there a lot worse than him.
His problem is keeping fit, doesn't look like that's ever going to change so probably best for all parties involved to move on.