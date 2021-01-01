« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1185677 times)

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10240 on: Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:42:23 pm
The last point isnt true Is it? Maybe youre seeing more because one is a 20 year old from the youth team and the other is a big money signing but no way you could argue your last point being true, Jones best performance till date is still his showing in the League Cup 2 seasons ago.

Nonsense. Spurs at home he was majestic. He's got more natural ability in his little toe than Keita.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,085
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10241 on: Yesterday at 03:42:13 pm »
This is what happens when some people want a player moved on, the entire period the player has been at the club is labelled rubbish.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10242 on: Yesterday at 03:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 02:42:23 pm
The last point isnt true Is it? Maybe youre seeing more because one is a 20 year old from the youth team and the other is a big money signing but no way you could argue your last point being true, Jones best performance till date is still his showing in the League Cup 2 seasons ago.

Curtis Jones should take Keita's place in the squad. He is a coming force. Jones has had quite a number of good games this season. Keita has had a handful of games. Same as last season. Almost always injured. Time to cut our losses and thank him for his time.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10243 on: Yesterday at 03:57:27 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm
Nonsense. Spurs at home he was majestic. He's got more natural ability in his little toe than Keita.

Forgot about that one youre right, but to say hes shown more in one year than Keita in 3 is equally nonsense, if we go back into the archives well be able to come up with more than a handful of top class Keita performances.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10244 on: Yesterday at 03:58:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:42:13 pm
This is what happens when some people want a player moved on, the entire period the player has been at the club is labelled rubbish.

Yep.
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,329
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10245 on: Yesterday at 04:01:19 pm »
Bit like trying to chat someone up, getting turned down and then calling her an ugly dog
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,734
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10246 on: Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:57:27 pm
Forgot about that one youre right, but to say hes shown more in one year than Keita in 3 is equally nonsense, if we go back into the archives well be able to come up with more than a handful of top class Keita performances.

I wouldn't disagree with that but it's also disingenuous to compare one season for a 19/20-year-old academy graduate to three for a £60m signing supposedly in his prime playing in a stronger team. Give Jones another two and I'm pretty confident he'll show a fuck ton more than Keita. The lad plays with drive and purpose, which Keita never really has for us unless he's got some bum like Dan Burn or Terence Kongolo playing out from the back who he can press.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:05:06 pm by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10247 on: Yesterday at 04:15:43 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 04:02:03 pm
I wouldn't disagree with that but it's also disingenuous to compare one season for a 19/20-year-old academy graduate to three for a £60m signing supposedly in his prime playing in a stronger team. Give Jones another two and I'm pretty confident he'll show a fuck ton more than Keita. The lad plays with drive and purpose, which Keita never really has for us unless he's got some bum like Dan Burn or Terence Kongolo playing out from the back who he can press.

He just appears far better suited to the Premier League.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,229
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10248 on: Yesterday at 04:20:44 pm »
I keep hoping that hell turn into the player who we all expected. He does have a lot of capability but hes never been able to show it for long enough.

I want to give him one last season but I fear that he has been given enough chances. Its not his fault that hes been injury prone but we cannot have high paid players who are seldom fit.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10249 on: Yesterday at 05:08:48 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 03:42:13 pm
This is what happens when some people want a player moved on, the entire period the player has been at the club is labelled rubbish.

Which wouldn't be a big deal on it's own but then those people need to go around trying to convince everyone else as well. 

In totality it looks like the club made an expensive mistake.  Shit happens.  Nobody gets 100% of transfers spot on.  You'd hope at worst he would be a rotational piece but it doesn't seem like that's even possible though Klopp has brought players back from the cold before so who knows.  Biggest problem is there's only 24 months left on his contract and this summer looks like a bad transfer market.  Only option might be a loan and then what's the point?  You'll end up either having to sell for peanuts since there will only be 12 months left or re-sign him to save some value but then getting right back into the issue of not playing him again.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,221
  • JFT96.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10250 on: Yesterday at 06:13:45 pm »
Wijnaldum, Henderson, Fabinho and Milner have a hell of a lot of credit in the bank with us. Naby Keita doesn't. So when it comes to not getting minutes or being hauled off early like he was in Madrid, it really isn't that much of a surprise. With the situation in Madrid, it was more likely that Wijnaldum or Fabinho would adjust because they know the system better and also because Klopp trusted them more due to experience.

Naby Keita unfortunately isn't going to become the player he was in Germany next season for us. I would like to be wrong of course, but it just isn't going to happen. I don't think he's even close to that player physically any more, so the caveat of 'if he can stay injury free' doesn't work because the injuries that he has suffered have impacted his game quite badly. He's painfully slow, not dynamic enough it seems and although his dribbling skills still look great at times I don't think he's got the energy or legs to give us what he could do in Germany.

With Wijnaldum leaving, with Milner another year older (and Henderson who is picking up injuries with worrying regularity), we're left with a perma-crock in Ketia who fits the age profile but not much else. Then what, Fabinho and a still raw but exciting Jones. You could easily make an argument that we need two starting midfielders for next season.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,855
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10251 on: Yesterday at 06:16:17 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Yesterday at 03:56:37 pm
Curtis Jones should take Keita's place in the squad. He is a coming force. Jones has had quite a number of good games this season. Keita has had a handful of games. Same as last season. Almost always injured. Time to cut our losses and thank him for his time.
Keiras or Wijnaldums.

Basically his numbers have looked really good this season, especially when compared to those two,  he deserves more time in the team next season.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10252 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 03:13:23 pm
Nonsense. Spurs at home he was majestic. He's got more natural ability in his little toe than Keita.
That's what makes fotball so great, people having opinions that are, in their eyes, facts. I like Curtis and think he is talented but in my opinion I think Naby is one hell of a footballer. I would like to more of both of them next season.
Logged

Offline Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,969
  • Meow
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10253 on: Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
That's what makes fotball so great, people having opinions that are, in their eyes, facts. I like Curtis and think he is talented but in my opinion I think Naby is one hell of a footballer. I would like to more of both of them next season.

He's been with us for almost 3 seasons and has only started 32 games.

That's 32 games started and 21 games subbed on, 53 games in total for almost 3 seasons with us. Just not good enough.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10254 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm »
This reminds me of the Bruno Cheyrou debate. Will he wont he come good. Injured, lack of playing time, looks good at times, etc. After 2 seasons you have an idea if the player is going to make it here and he doesnt look like he will. Thing is he wasnt cheap!!! He was injured for most of last season and given Hendo and Fab have been out you would of thought this would be his opportunity. Unfortunately it has not happened. Is it likely to happen? No!
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10255 on: Yesterday at 08:28:27 pm »
Quote from: Zoomers on Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm
He's been with us for almost 3 seasons and has only started 32 games.

That's 32 games started and 21 games subbed on, 53 games in total for almost 3 seasons with us. Just not good enough.

Out of 47 games started for us, he has been substituted 34 times. So he has finished only 13 games. That is a damning stat for someone we spent 60 million to be our midfield lynchpin. Source: https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1324

We should take 30 million or whatever Leicester are apparently willing to offer. His value will only go down from here.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline fiveways

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10256 on: Yesterday at 08:37:24 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 08:28:27 pm
Out of 47 games started for us, he has been substituted 34 times. So he has finished only 13 games. That is a damning stat for someone we spent 60 million to be our midfield lynchpin. Source: https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/1324

We should take 30 million or whatever Leicester are apparently willing to offer. His value will only go down from here.

Yep - time to cut our losses and move on, sadly...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10257 on: Yesterday at 08:42:08 pm »
Quote from: fiveways on Yesterday at 08:37:24 pm
Yep - time to cut our losses and move on, sadly...

I don't think he'll be sold or loaned out this summer but if he is then I can only see us doing business if it involves a swap.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online cdav

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10258 on: Yesterday at 08:44:37 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:42:08 pm
I don't think he'll be sold or loaned out this summer but if he is then I can only see us doing business if it involves a swap.

Him plus money for Sancho please
Logged

Offline G a r y

  • Sexist Pig. Wants to mate with Dan Bilzerian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,537
  • Kop 306
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10259 on: Yesterday at 09:19:23 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm
I like Curtis and think he is talented but in my opinion I think Naby is one hell of a footballer.
What you been smoking over there?
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10260 on: Yesterday at 10:11:57 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Yesterday at 09:19:23 pm
What you been smoking over there?
Nothing, I was commenting on his talent. Yes he has been injured and missed far too many games but that does not detract from his ability.
Logged

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10261 on: Yesterday at 10:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Zoomers on Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm
He's been with us for almost 3 seasons and has only started 32 games.

That's 32 games started and 21 games subbed on, 53 games in total for almost 3 seasons with us. Just not good enough.

I am not saying it is good enough, I was referring to the lad's footballing talent not his appearance record.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,722
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10262 on: Yesterday at 10:20:02 pm »
Straight swap for Konate please. Could work for all parties. 
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10263 on: Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm »
Just saw Bruno Fernandes has 26 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season, which works out to be 0.8 G+A per game. Should have got Fernandes in 19/20 to be honest. His stats in 18/19 were 32 goals and 18 assists in 50, which works out to be 1.0 G+A per game. Our midfield recruitment has been poor, with Keita, Ox, Shaq, all having negligible impact.

Keita's stats in 17/18 were 9 goals and 7 assists in 39 games, which works out to be 0.41 G+A per game. His last full season with us in 19/20 he got 4 goals and 3 assists in 27 games, which works out to be 0.26 G+A per game. Overall players from foreign leagues seem to drop their G+A by 0.15 - 0.2. I guess the harder the league they're coming from, the lesser the drop.

Overall I think we should aim for midfielders with a high G+A per game in the future.

Comparatively, with Thiago, his stats are like:
19/20: 3 goals 2 assists in 40 games = 0.12 G+A per game
18/19: 3 goals 8 assists in 42 games = 0.26 G+A per game
17/18: 7 goals 4 assists in 32 games = 0.34 G+A per game

Which averages to be 0.25 G+A per game before he came to us. To predict his performance with us, we subtract say 0.15 for transferring from the Bundesliga. Which results in 0.1 G+A per game. He currently is at 0 G+A per game with us, which is pretty close to the 0.1 G+A prediction. In that sense I think Thiago might have been a sort of wrong fit for us, in that he's not a high G+A per game midfielder (which we need), but a more dictate tempo type of player. He could still be useful in dictating midfield play for us, however I think we should really go for a high G+A per game midfielder in the summer.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10264 on: Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Just saw Bruno Fernandes has 26 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season, which works out to be 0.8 G+A per game. Should have got Fernandes in 19/20 to be honest. His stats in 18/19 were 32 goals and 18 assists in 50, which works out to be 1.0 G+A per game. Our midfield recruitment has been poor, with Keita, Ox, Shaq, all having negligible impact.

Keita's stats in 17/18 were 9 goals and 7 assists in 39 games, which works out to be 0.41 G+A per game. His last full season with us in 19/20 he got 4 goals and 3 assists in 27 games, which works out to be 0.26 G+A per game. Overall players from foreign leagues seem to drop their G+A by 0.15 - 0.2. I guess the harder the league they're coming from, the lesser the drop.

Overall I think we should aim for midfielders with a high G+A per game in the future.

Comparatively, with Thiago, his stats are like:
19/20: 3 goals 2 assists in 40 games = 0.12 G+A per game
18/19: 3 goals 8 assists in 42 games = 0.26 G+A per game
17/18: 7 goals 4 assists in 32 games = 0.34 G+A per game

Which averages to be 0.25 G+A per game before he came to us. To predict his performance with us, we subtract say 0.15 for transferring from the Bundesliga. Which results in 0.1 G+A per game. He currently is at 0 G+A per game with us, which is pretty close to the 0.1 G+A prediction. In that sense I think Thiago might have been a sort of wrong fit for us, in that he's not a high G+A per game midfielder (which we need), but a more dictate tempo type of player. He could still be useful in dictating midfield play for us, however I think we should really go for a high G+A per game midfielder in the summer.

Bruno isn't a midfielder, neither is Shaq.  Kind of tweeners I guess and Shaq's usage makes me question if we did buy Bruno if he would have ever played as well.  He certainly doesn't have the attributes of a Klopp midfielder but maybe he's so much of a better attacker than Shaq that it wouldn't have mattered?  We just need the midfield to chip in here and there, not put up attacking stats with the best forwards in the world.
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10265 on: Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:42:42 pm
Bruno isn't a midfielder, neither is Shaq.  Kind of tweeners I guess and Shaq's usage makes me question if we did buy Bruno if he would have ever played as well.  He certainly doesn't have the attributes of a Klopp midfielder but maybe he's so much of a better attacker than Shaq that it wouldn't have mattered?  We just need the midfield to chip in here and there, not put up attacking stats with the best forwards in the world.
Fernandes is a midfielder, that's literally what it says in his Wiki. He's like an attacking midfielder. Kinda agree that Shaq isn't, tho Klopp has played him in the attacking midfielder role.

We need more attacking output from the midfield. Can't rely just on wingbacks for creativity and forwards for goals. We've seen this season what has happened, when our attack has become 1 dimensional, and reliant on only Salah as a source of goals.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10266 on: Today at 08:51:04 am »
For a multitude of reasons that have been widely discussed, Naby just hasn't been able to make his mark on the team.

Some players don't have the mental or physical fortitude to perform week in, week out, at a club like Liverpool. The standards and consistency we demand is not easy to fulfil.

If he stays, I'm afraid we'll be having this same discussion for the next few years.

There's no shame in saying that it hasn't worked out and that it's best for both parties to move on. He's our version of Veron. Good player but wrong club, wrong time.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • We are Jurgen's believers!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10267 on: Today at 11:20:04 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm
Fernandes is a midfielder, that's literally what it says in his Wiki. He's like an attacking midfielder. Kinda agree that Shaq isn't, tho Klopp has played him in the attacking midfielder role.

We need more attacking output from the midfield. Can't rely just on wingbacks for creativity and forwards for goals. We've seen this season what has happened, when our attack has become 1 dimensional, and reliant on only Salah as a source of goals.

Was Gerrard a midfielder in 2008/2009?
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,164
  • YNWA
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10268 on: Today at 11:30:12 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Just saw Bruno Fernandes has 26 goals and 16 assists in 52 games this season, which works out to be 0.8 G+A per game. Should have got Fernandes in 19/20 to be honest.

I couldn't think of a midfielder who would less fit into a Klopp midfield.

Sure he pops up with the odd assist or goal (these are padded by penalties), but he's also totally missing for huge parts of (and entire) games, and his pressing is shite.
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10269 on: Today at 12:59:27 pm »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 11:20:04 am
Was Gerrard a midfielder in 2008/2009?
Yes, an attacking midfielder behind Torres.
Logged

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......
  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10270 on: Today at 01:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:30:12 am
I couldn't think of a midfielder who would less fit into a Klopp midfield.

Sure he pops up with the odd assist or goal (these are padded by penalties), but he's also totally missing for huge parts of (and entire) games, and his pressing is shite.
What even is a Klopp midfield? Back in Dortmund Klopp played a 4-2-3-1 with Gotze or Kagawa as the attacking midfielder, both of whom are more known for their attacking output rather than their pressing.

Also it's easier to teach a player to press, than to teach a player to produce goals and assists. All pressing is is just running, it's not that tough to learn. Even a golden retriever could press. I'm pretty sure Klopp could teach Fernandes how to press.   

Pressing doesn't win you games or break down low blocks, goals and assists does, hence goals and assists (high attacking output) are more important criteria than pressing.

We have all these pressing midfielders in our squad currently like Gini, Milner, and yet none of them can help us break down a low block. Hence why having a midfielder with high attacking output is important. It contributes to our attack and breaks down low blocks, which are like 90% of the teams we face.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 252 253 254 255 256 [257]   Go Up
« previous next »
 