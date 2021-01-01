"Average" means he's not really stood out.



I'll two simple questions



1. Do you think, based on his 3 years here, he's good enough for us(look at the total package- availability, consistency, turning up for big games, etc.)



2. Can we get another player that may not necessarily be more talented but will be more effective?



For the first two of his years he's been plagued by recurring injuries, and I put that to his former international coach, that c*nt Put. He almost sngle-handedly destroyed Naby's career. My view. He's been able to recover from that but very slowly, and this season he's been thrown at times in the deep end in a struggling team. Some expected him to be the Savior. Naby needs rhythm, and he won't get it in training, but he won't play because he has no rhythm; catch 22. I'm as frustrated with his showing as most here, but I'd want him to have a normal preseason and judge him on the next. If there is a next.As for selling him this summer, I don't think there is too much risk to lose team quality at this stage, but there will be a massive financial hit. And the same people who shout "let's cut our losses" would cry for money to buy player X, Y or Z. These things are intricately related. if you have a budget to strengthen the team, again in my view, I would prioritize Gini's replacement, CB, LB, and a striker before I even think of what to do with Naby. We have players like Ox, Divock, maybe Shaq, etc., who need to be moved on before we think what to do with Naby. We are not Abu Dhabi FC to just wave a magic £400m wand at a few players and get it covered for FFP by a sponsored shirt patch logo.Naby is not our biggest problem. He may be next season, but not now.