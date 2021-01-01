He's been average since he joined. Hasn't lived up to his price tag. Let's cut our losses and try to get someone better.



Average is a word that I would never use to describe him, it has no meaning in any context descibin him. It's like the term "average" in statistics, gives you an idea, but has no real meaning. Like in the '70s in the US the average children per family were 2.3, but no one has seen a 0.3 kid (I hope). Naby has been great at times, awful at others, but I can't remember him being average.