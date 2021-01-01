Average is a word that I would never use to describe him, it has no meaning in any context descibin him. It's like the term "average" in statistics, gives you an idea, but has no real meaning. Like in the '70s in the US the average children per family were 2.3, but no one has seen a 0.3 kid (I hope). Naby has been great at times, awful at others, but I can't remember him being average.
"Average" means he's not really stood out.
I'll two simple questions
1. Do you think, based on his 3 years here, he's good enough for us(look at the total package- availability, consistency, turning up for big games, etc.)
2. Can we get another player that may not necessarily be more talented but will be more effective?