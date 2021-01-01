« previous next »
Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 1179749 times)

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10160 on: Today at 10:53:12 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 10:48:25 pm
Amazing how he is written off after 1 poor half. The likes of Firmino and Gini can have 10 poor games in a row and especially in the case of Gini, will still be first choice.

Sady it's not one poor half, it's a tepid 3 seasons.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10161 on: Today at 10:54:11 pm »
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 06:56:25 pm
Think he' is a goner ..

Can't see Arsenal buying him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10162 on: Today at 10:55:03 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:50:52 pm
Fixed it for you.

He has not been poor though for 3 season though. The problem was his on/off fitness issue. It seems the medical team have solved the problem as he has been on the bench even before the Madrid game.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10163 on: Today at 10:58:11 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 10:55:03 pm
He has not been poor though for 3 season though. The problem was his on/off fitness issue. It seems the medical team have solved the problem as he has been on the bench even before the Madrid game.
No, you're right, he's had a few decent moments, but nothing that makes you think he's a £50m player. I just think he's overwhelmed by the size of the club, rabbit in the headlights style.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10164 on: Today at 11:05:02 pm »
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 10:48:25 pm
Amazing how he is written off after 1 poor half. The likes of Firmino and Gini can have 10 poor games in a row and especially in the case of Gini, will still be first choice.
Haven't we sold this prick yet?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10165 on: Today at 11:21:06 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:58:11 pm
No, you're right, he's had a few decent moments, but nothing that makes you think he's a £50m player. I just think he's overwhelmed by the size of the club, rabbit in the headlights style.

Not really hes just had a bad time with injuries, Madrid is the only truly bad game i can remember from him during his time here.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10166 on: Today at 11:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:21:06 pm
Not really hes just had a bad time with injuries, Madrid is the only truly bad game i can remember from him during his time here.

He's been average since he joined. Hasn't lived up to his price tag. Let's cut our losses and try to get someone better.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10167 on: Today at 11:43:21 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:35:23 pm
Naby plus a bit of cash for Konate wouldn't be the worst idea.
Straight swap for Bissouma. :D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10168 on: Today at 11:46:47 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:25:56 pm
He's been average since he joined. Hasn't lived up to his price tag. Let's cut our losses and try to get someone better.
Average is a word that I would never use to describe him, it has no meaning in any context descibin him. It's like the term "average" in statistics, gives you an idea, but has no real meaning. Like in the '70s in the US the average children per family were 2.3, but no one has seen a 0.3 kid (I hope). Naby has been great at times, awful at others, but I can't remember him being average.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #10169 on: Today at 11:51:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 11:46:47 pm
Average is a word that I would never use to describe him, it has no meaning in any context descibin him. It's like the term "average" in statistics, gives you an idea, but has no real meaning. Like in the '70s in the US the average children per family were 2.3, but no one has seen a 0.3 kid (I hope). Naby has been great at times, awful at others, but I can't remember him being average.

"Average" means he's not really stood out.

I'll two simple questions

1. Do you think, based on his 3 years here, he's good enough for us(look at the total package- availability, consistency, turning up for big games, etc.)

2. Can we get another player that may not necessarily be more talented but will be more effective?
