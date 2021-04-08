Klopp taking him off before half time really means nothing regarding his future. We made a mistake, 50m investment on a player who is physically not good enough. The club is trying to make it work even gave him so much time off and this will continue until his contract ends because I can't see the money guys happy with selling him for 5m or so.



This basically.He's not a bad footballer and he clearly wants to do well, but it's hard to argue he's been anything other than a flop at this point, considering the money paid and what he was brought in to be. He's a bit like Sturridge without the amazing 18 months to start with.And I don't think it's only fitness that's cost him either. A run of games would indeed do him the world of good, but I also think he's a player who won't ever lift or prevent a bad team performance. He's certainly shown he can contribute to a good team performance, but I don't think he's got much ability to lift the team when the chips are down. It's not a coincidence that three of his only starts are three of our absolute worst and most wide-open performances of the season - Villa (a), Fulham (h), Madrid (a).I agree that his career almost certainly isn't over at Liverpool - we'll try to make the most of having him, purely because we're not selling him for buttons and I'd imagine he's on fairly big wages. I wouldn't even be surprised if he starts today. But I just can't see the manager throwing him in for a game as big as Madrid ever again, unless he's had a long run of games and good form leading up to it. And I don't see that part happening as it frankly hasn't happened in three years.