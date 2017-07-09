He's had atrocious luck with injuries but for me tonight summed up his overall performances on the pitch over his Liverpool career. Some really bright moments and some hustle and bustle and on an individual level you could argue that he was actually the least bad of that midfield three. But he just seems on a completely different wavelength to the rest of his teammates with and without the ball. There's been games where we've been able to mitigate our way around that and he's justified his place just through those individual contributions but in the end you are always going to get games like tonight where he becomes a liability.



To be honest he reminds me a little bit of Moreno - plenty of talent, apparently popular with his teammates, you never felt too disappointed to see him on the team-sheet but in the end his inability to fit into the teams patterns and positional indiscipline outweighed the good points. To continue that comparison I think we may have just seen Keita's equivalent of Moreno's performance in the Seville final where he really let us down in a massive game. Assuming we can get a decent offer for him in the summer it's difficult to see a way back for him.



If he does leave and makes the right decision in terms of destination I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him really prosper - if he can stay fit there is an exceptional player in there for a club at a slightly lower level that is willing to build a midfield around him and get other less talented players to cover for his weaknesses. But for me he's done nothing to suggest that he is good enough to justify us making those kinds of changes to try and get the best out of him.



On a personal level I really feel for him - as above he's had awful luck with injuries and tonight really took one for the team in being the one to get dragged off before HT when there were plenty of others who were as bad if not worse.