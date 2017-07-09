« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9880 on: Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm
Was no worse than anyone else the first half. They all looked like they were playing the wrong sport or something. Surprised he started ahead of Thiago.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9881 on: Yesterday at 10:40:14 pm
Disappointing really. The fact Klopp didn't even acknowledge him when he was subbed off says it all.

Still hope he gets some game time till the end of the season to either be a squad option next year or move on with a respectable transfer fee.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9882 on: Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Yesterday at 10:21:52 pm
This is what happens when Jurgen reads the Internet - don't do it boss. He's a myth.

Shite, he'd probably been reading my posts bigging up Naby lad.

That was the chance to seize a big game by the scruff of its neck. Great talent, but that big game mentality probably isn't there sadly.

But if there's no rhythm and consistency to his play, simply because his career so far has been so stop/start, then it really isn't surprising when the arse falls out on games like these.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9883 on: Yesterday at 10:40:48 pm
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:37:56 pm
He was walking after 20mins pal. If you can't see that then i don't know what to tell you.
Correct..for a player who has been here 3 years and yet to establish himself in the team you would think he would be busting his balls to stay in it,but as you say he was just jogging about the pitch as the game passed him by...the fact Klopp didnt even look at him going off says it all.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9884 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm
He's just so slow which doesn't help when your main midfield options (young Jones aside) are rather pedestrian too. He had one good dribble where he beat a couple of players but physically the injuries have really halted him.

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9885 on: Yesterday at 10:42:35 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 10:39:46 pm
Was no worse than anyone else the first half. They all looked like they were playing the wrong sport or something. Surprised he started ahead of Thiago.

Agreed but in months and seasons to come if we don't overturn the deficit he will become the scapegoat because of the manner of his subbing. There was far worse than him in the first half. Feel for him.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9886 on: Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:40:29 pm
Shite, he'd probably been reading my posts bigging up Naby lad.

That was the chance to seize a big game by the scruff of its neck. Great talent, but that big game mentality probably isn't there sadly.

But if there's no rhythm and consistency to his play, simply because his career so far has been so stop/start, then it really isn't surprising when the arse falls out on games like these.

Hes played good in the big games Ive remember him having a chance to play.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9887 on: Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
He'll be great once he gets a run of games.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9888 on: Yesterday at 10:52:23 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
He'll be great once he gets a run of games.

2018: "He'll be great once he gets a run of games."
2019: "He'll be great once he gets a run of games."
2020: "He'll be great once he gets a run of games."
2021: "He'll be great once he gets a run of games."

That's been the issue with his entire Liverpool career.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9889 on: Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm
Quote from: Ratboy3G on Yesterday at 10:36:05 pm
Nah, you're alright.
You're obviously upset and will no doubt realise when you've calmed down that there was nothing disgraceful about his performance and you are overreacting.

Talking bollocks and smug to boot. Dream combo.

Others, like Wijnaldum, were just as bad in the first half, but that doesn't give Keita any mitigation. He was atrocious. And no matter how many crap performances someone like Wijnaldum gives before the end of the season, he'll leave with our best wishes as a legend. Keita on the other hand has specialised in flashes of ability surrounded by extended periods of being out, punctuated by flattering to deceive. I feel sorry for him as I'm sure he's a good guy and wishes it could work here, but it just hasn't. It can't be dressed up as anything other than a bit of a flop now.

And the biggest reason people are understandably and justifiably angry at him is because he never in a million years deseved to be starting that game. And when given that golden chance ahead of bona fide superstars like Thiago (or even Jones and Milner), he looked like he couldn't be arsed.

He'd be a goner if we could get any decent money for him, but we probably can't. If he stays, he should only be playing against the bottom 10 to save better players' legs. But then, he probably won't be available when we need him to do that anyway.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9890 on: Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm
Hasn't got what it takes unfortunately. Time to offload
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9891 on: Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 10:35:33 pm
Could have taken either him or Wijnaldum off at the point he went off. Neither had had any impact on the game up to that point and were equally as bad.

Simply though it was the wrong choice of midfield from the off.

Yup.  Wrong midfield and wrong tactics to start the game. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9892 on: Yesterday at 11:02:22 pm
One of the most overhyped player ever to play for Liverpool!
Terrible!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9893 on: Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 10:44:40 pm
He'll be great once he gets a run of games.
Defo fishing
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9894 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Quote from: smig on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
Defo fishing

Might be fishing but he may have been great if he had a run of games. But when you're saying that for a player for the best part of three years, then the chance of development is gone sadly.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9895 on: Yesterday at 11:05:54 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm
Talking bollocks and smug to boot. Dream combo.

Others, like Wijnaldum, were just as bad in the first half, but that doesn't give Keita any mitigation. He was atrocious. And no matter how many crap performances someone like Wijnaldum gives before the end of the season, he'll leave with our best wishes as a legend. Keita on the other hand has specialised in flashes of ability surrounded by extended periods of being out, punctuated by flattering to deceive. I feel sorry for him as I'm sure he's a good guy and wishes it could work here, but it just hasn't. It can't be dressed up as anything other than a bit of a flop now.

And the biggest reason people are understandably and justifiably angry at him is because he never in a million years deseved to be starting that game. And when given that golden chance ahead of bona fide superstars like Thiago (or even Jones and Milner), he looked like he couldn't be arsed.

He'd be a goner if we could get any decent money for him, but we probably can't. If he stays, he should only be playing against the bottom 10 to save better players' legs. But then, he probably won't be available when we need him to do that anyway.

Nope, not either. Just pointing out that it was an overreaction.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9896 on: Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm
problem is that when someone says "Others were also bad".... most of the others have been absolute warriors for the last 4 years as well. They have some credit in the bank (as was mentioned).

He was supposed to be a game changer for us...

(he was the chosen one)
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9897 on: Yesterday at 11:10:06 pm
He's had atrocious luck with injuries but for me tonight summed up his overall performances on the pitch over his Liverpool career. Some really bright moments and some hustle and bustle and on an individual level you could argue that he was actually the least bad of that midfield three. But he just seems on a completely different wavelength to the rest of his teammates with and without the ball. There's been games where we've been able to mitigate our way around that and he's justified his place just through those individual contributions but in the end you are always going to get games like tonight where he becomes a liability.

To be honest he reminds me a little bit of Moreno - plenty of talent, apparently popular with his teammates, you never felt too disappointed to see him on the team-sheet but in the end his inability to fit into the teams patterns and positional indiscipline outweighed the good points. To continue that comparison I think we may have just seen Keita's equivalent of Moreno's performance in the Seville final where he really let us down in a massive game. Assuming we can get a decent offer for him in the summer it's difficult to see a way back for him.

If he does leave and makes the right decision in terms of destination I wouldn't be at all surprised to see him really prosper - if he can stay fit there is an exceptional player in there for a club at a slightly lower level that is willing to build a midfield around him and get other less talented players to cover for his weaknesses. But for me he's done nothing to suggest that he is good enough to justify us making those kinds of changes to try and get the best out of him.

On a personal level I really feel for him - as above he's had awful luck with injuries and tonight really took one for the team in being the one to get dragged off before HT when there were plenty of others who were as bad if not worse. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9898 on: Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
After some flashes of brilliance blighted by early injuries, his run at the end of the 18-19 season (before another injury) was probably his best.  Great end product during that stretch too.  But just hasn't been able to stay fit since.

When our squad was fit and firing during 19-20, you didn't really feel the impact of Keita's lack of fitness or performances (and we didn't need it).  But unfortunately, during this season when we need our squad players to stake a claim for spots, both him and Ox and struggled badly for fitness and haven't really made an impact when they've played (nowhere near the amount that Jones has made, for example).

Keita's still only 26, but time is ticking on the window for him be a starting 11 player here going forward.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9899 on: Yesterday at 11:33:17 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:06:51 pm
He was supposed to be a game changer for us...


Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9900 on: Yesterday at 11:36:57 pm
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9901 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
 I dunno about all the 'he wasn't the worst ' comments...Gini had a very poor 1st half and Fab and Mane weren't great either but i was watching Naby with utter disbelief at how shocking he was

He had a single promising run at the defence. His positioning was terrible, failed to support TAA again and again, awful decision making, couldn't find a red shirt from more than 5 yards away, looked liked he couldn't care less to me

It's on Klopp for me mainly, bizarre decision to leave both Bobby and Thiago out. Having said that Naby let the team down in a big way. I've been 100% behind Keita but enough is enough now
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9902 on: Yesterday at 11:40:15 pm
Getting hooked before half time in a high profile game is never good.

Thought he was as good/ bad as everyone else to be fair
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9903 on: Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm
I was surprised he started on the right of midfield as opposed to the left side to be honest, seemed like a strange decision to start of with.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9904 on: Yesterday at 11:43:13 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:41:00 pm
I was surprised he started on the right of midfield as opposed to the left side to be honest, seemed like a strange decision to start of with.

Dont think we can use that excuse. He was a shite as the rest of the midfield. Truly awful.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9905 on: Today at 12:00:34 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:43:13 pm
Dont think we can use that excuse. He was a shite as the rest of the midfield. Truly awful.

Yeah but thought it would make sense for Wijinaldum to provide cover for Trent, no? Thats what happened when Thiago came on, plus I always feel Keita is more suited to the left side of central midfield also but thats just a hunch.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9906 on: Today at 01:21:36 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 11:05:13 pm
Might be fishing but he may have been great if he had a run of games. But when you're saying that for a player for the best part of three years, then the chance of development is gone sadly.
He hasn't had a run of games because he's a crock. When he has played he's done fuck all. He looks half decent when the game is already won.

Needs to be binned in the summer. He's a waste of time.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9907 on: Today at 01:22:20 am
Quote from: Big Dirk on Yesterday at 10:28:43 pm
Klopp confirming he was taken off for being shite

He was that good in your opinion?

I think he's just played his last game for us.
Didn't mark, didn't press and didn't show for the ball.
And they were his better attributes.
Get rid asap but who will buy him?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9908 on: Today at 01:27:39 am
I dont know.  Maybe Keita will never work out here at LFC.  No one has a 100% transfer record.  He wont be the first or last.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9909 on: Today at 01:34:51 am
Needs replacing. His time is up. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9910 on: Today at 01:34:55 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:27:39 am
I dont know.  Maybe Keita will never work out here at LFC.  No one has a 100% transfer record.  He wont be the first or last.

True, but we simply can't afford £50m flops like Keita.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9911 on: Today at 01:47:51 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm
Hasn't got what it takes unfortunately. Time to offload

This plain and simple.  Thought it was an absolute head scratcher that he started before Thiago.  Even if he was starting in a midfield three with Fabinho and Thiago Id rather have Jones in there ahead of him.  Time to move him on in the summer. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #9912 on: Today at 02:00:56 am
Quote from: HomesickRed on Today at 01:34:55 am
True, but we simply can't afford £50m flops like Keita.

Consistently, no.  As a one off?  He still improves the squad as a whole and is probably better than any bench option for midfield that I can remember as a fan.
