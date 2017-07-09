Nah, you're alright.
You're obviously upset and will no doubt realise when you've calmed down that there was nothing disgraceful about his performance and you are overreacting.
Talking bollocks and smug to boot. Dream combo.
Others, like Wijnaldum, were just as bad in the first half, but that doesn't give Keita any mitigation. He was atrocious. And no matter how many crap performances someone like Wijnaldum gives before the end of the season, he'll leave with our best wishes as a legend. Keita on the other hand has specialised in flashes of ability surrounded by extended periods of being out, punctuated by flattering to deceive. I feel sorry for him as I'm sure he's a good guy and wishes it could work here, but it just hasn't. It can't be dressed up as anything other than a bit of a flop now.
And the biggest reason people are understandably and justifiably angry at him is because he never in a million years deseved to be starting that game. And when given that golden chance ahead of bona fide superstars like Thiago (or even Jones and Milner), he looked like he couldn't be arsed.
He'd be a goner if we could get any decent money for him, but we probably can't. If he stays, he should only be playing against the bottom 10 to save better players' legs. But then, he probably won't be available when we need him to do that anyway.