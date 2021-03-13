« previous next »
Offline jedimaster

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9800 on: March 13, 2021, 09:40:03 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on March 13, 2021, 09:27:17 am
The reason I say 10 starts in the league is due to rotation rather than unavailability.  You'd expect the captain to start the majority of league games he is available for (leadership). I'd expect Fabinho to start the majority of league game he is available for because it is inarguable he is our best (only) out and out holding midfielder. That would leave one position which potentially will be heavily rotated.

Absolutely, 10 league starts is what I meant. If we could get him starting 1/3 of the games and being involved in another 1/3, I would take that, although obviously you want all your players available as much as possible. Naby has a skillset that nobody else in the squad has and that is hard to find. He is the type of player who could miss a couple of months and then come back and turn a CL quarter final on it's head.

Fabinho for me is the only midfielder I would have starting every game he is available for. All our other midfielders I would rotate depending upon the type of game.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9801 on: March 13, 2021, 09:44:51 am »
Quote from: jedimaster on March 13, 2021, 09:40:03 am
Absolutely, 10 league starts is what I meant. If we could get him starting 1/3 of the games and being involved in another 1/3, I would take that, although obviously you want all your players available as much as possible. Naby has a skillset that nobody else in the squad has and that is hard to find. He is the type of player who could miss a couple of months and then come back and turn a CL quarter final on it's head.

Fabinho for me is the only midfielder I would have starting every game he is available for. All our other midfielders I would rotate depending upon the type of game.

A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.
Offline jedimaster

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9802 on: March 13, 2021, 09:53:41 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on March 13, 2021, 09:44:51 am
A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.

Keita and Thiago both seem more suited to Europe than the PL. If and when we get back in the CL I would love to see us start a big CL knockout game with Fabinho/Keita/Thiago in midfield, I would fancy our chances against anyone.
Offline Fromola

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9803 on: March 13, 2021, 11:06:51 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on March 13, 2021, 09:44:51 am
A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.

We should ideally have used that approach this season with Henderson. We were managing his minutes well early season but once Fabinho had to be used at the back it meant we needed Henderson more in midfield (and then at the back after more injuries). In a condensed schedule a muscle injury was inevitable.
Online The Test

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9804 on: March 13, 2021, 12:25:57 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on March 13, 2021, 09:44:51 am
A fitness expert said in a podcast that given his age and accumulation of injuries we shouldn't be looking to play Henderson more than one game a week and if we make Europe (likely UEFA) I'd want that one game a week to be in the league. So you may see more Keita in Europe (if we qualify) than the league.

That would make sense. Especially after he decided to take take a leaf out of Woys book and test his own resolve immediately after picking up the injury.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9805 on: March 13, 2021, 03:15:50 pm »
Keita has the potential to be the best midfielder at this club, would certainly want him st eating more than 10 games in the league in an ideal world, even if those games come at the cost of our captain or another midfielder.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9806 on: Yesterday at 10:57:33 pm »
Another fantastic performance. Turns on a six pence.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9807 on: Yesterday at 11:04:14 pm »
Thought he should have started today.  Hopefully he comes back from the break in one piece and we can see more of him in the run in.
Offline number 168

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9808 on: Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm »
This guy needs to play. He offers so much,I hope Jurgen is simply easing him back as he offers so much.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9809 on: Yesterday at 11:46:27 pm »
Our best midfielder if were not considering the number 6 position.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9810 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm »
Always tries the forward pass. Very direct. Something we've missed during our dismal run.
Online newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9811 on: Today at 12:30:06 am »
he needs to start.
Offline farawayred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9812 on: Today at 03:52:17 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm
Always tries the forward pass. Very direct. Something we've missed during our dismal run.
Yep.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:30:06 am
he needs to start.
Yep.

I'd really like to see him grow into the player we all expected. He's got the quality, he needs the game and luck with (or rather without) injuries.
Offline spider-neil

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9813 on: Today at 08:31:14 am »
I'm glad it sounds like Keita is going to be held back from joining his international team. I think a lot of Keita's injury problems can be attributed to his international team disregarding Keita just returning from injury to overplay him making the injury worse.
Online The Test

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9814 on: Today at 09:15:07 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:31:14 am
I'm glad it sounds like Keita is going to be held back from joining his international team. I think a lot of Keita's injury problems can be attributed to his international team disregarding Keita just returning from injury to overplay him making the injury worse.

Where did you hear that mate? Great if true.
Online RedSince86

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9815 on: Today at 09:35:23 am »
Fantastic news if true.

His current and previous national team managers are from the Hodgson "I'm going to test his resolve" coaching school.
Online Simplexity

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9816 on: Today at 11:17:44 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:35:23 am
Fantastic news if true.

His current and previous national team managers are from the Hodgson "I'm going to test his resolve" coaching school.

I picture the Guinean setup like a scene from one of the SAW movies. I am almost shocked he returns back alive after a international break. Complete psychopaths.
Offline HomesickRed

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9817 on: Today at 12:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on March 13, 2021, 03:15:50 pm
Keita has the potential to be the best midfielder at this club, would certainly want him st eating more than 10 games in the league in an ideal world, even if those games come at the cost of our captain or another midfielder.

He's always had potential but so far he's never turn that into match-winning performances.
I'd love him to succeed but first and foremost he needs to stay injury free. Even if available, I would be pleasantly surprised if he becomes more than a squad player. At over £50 million, he's a player we can ill afford.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9818 on: Today at 04:19:43 pm »
It's one thing to say Naby hasn't been healthy enough in his LFC career and I think we can all agree on that.  It's a completely different thing to act like in the times he did play that he didn't on the whole play well and already show that he would have been worth the money if he could have stayed healthy.  He's been part of some pretty amazing team performances over the last 2 years and he wasn't being hid out on the pitch while they were happening.
Online IgorBobbins

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9819 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:52:17 am
Yep.

Yep.

Thanks Macca.

Now lets bring in Peter Walton...
Online Ratboy3G

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9820 on: Today at 04:46:10 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:35:23 am
Fantastic news if true.

His current and previous national team managers are from the Hodgson "I'm going to test his resolve" coaching school.

The Echo are reporting he is going away to play in the first match, but then coming back and not playing in the second match.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-take-major-decision-over-20184830
Offline thekitkatshuffler

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9821 on: Today at 05:40:56 pm »
So he's going for just long enough to get injured.  Tremendous news.
Online Brissyred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #9822 on: Today at 11:09:25 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 05:40:56 pm
So he's going for just long enough to get injured.  Tremendous news.
So what's it to be, an injury or covid?
Can't believe they're still staging internationals during the current pandemic, it's fucking mental.
