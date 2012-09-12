Surely Klopp would have used the luxury of rotation, given the number of games? Is undroppable really a thing in modern football? .

Your post is a bit of an indictment, in suggesting he either isn't fit enough or isn't good enough when fit. At 59 million plus the wages that go with that, a player at prime age with his skill set should be owning the midfield

I'm neither for nor against selling Naby, and this is the first time I've bothered to post in a player thread. My frustration is that given the injury crisis at present, neither of our big star midfielders are available when really needed. Broken Ferrari's.



Not really. We've covered this before. You're kind of grafting your own views onto Klopp and then drawing conclusions that don't really follow. Klopp has his own way of doing things; he has explained these things often, albeit in bits. He tends to keep a successful deployment going unless rotation is called for. We have had extended periods where the same bunch of players were a) fit b) durable and c) hugely successful in what they were doing.In that case Klopp tended to stick with the team that was working, the only occasional changes being in midfield but being a mini rotation between Hendo, Gini, Fab and Milner. But more importantly, the midfielders he deployed were the much vaunted 'functional midfield', which Keita is less geared towards - you know, the players whose job it is to press (which Keita is very good at) but also to break and smash and patrol and give help to the fullbacks, rather than Keita's strengths which are to be more creative and carry the ball - why he was probably bought.I've discussed before about how Keita was deployed as soon as he arrived and looked good as well, giving a creative dimension as well as his energy and pressing. He played a key and tricksy roll in Mo's goal against West Ham, first game of the season. He wowed us with that amazing pass from the left back position to Mo which, if the latter had converted it, would have been a goal of the season contender...and then he got injured, and had fresh injuy issues when he came back (and played).By the time he was fully recovered the 'functional midfield' was in its ascendency. It was probably not what Klopp had intended for the season - otherwise he would not have bought Keita - but it was working amazingly well: this was the point, remember, when people stopped moaning about Hendo and Gini and 'backwards/sideways passing' and began to truly appreciate them (a trawl back through the forum would show that some of their biggest fans today were probably slating them in the past).So Klopp was right not to break what was working just to introduce a player into the mix, even when fit, however much he cost. It's only fans who whinge and moan about cost and that kind of thing, not the manager.Don't mistake constant calls on here in pre-match threads for rotation and resting as anything to do with what the manager and his team were actually doing, as evinced by the wannabe medics and coaches on here constantly getting team line ups wrong.Not at all. As I have said if anything Keita has been a victim of timing and an unexpected change in the way the midfield works. Nothing to do with not being 'good enough'. A fair comment to make would be that perhaps he is no longer fit for purpose at Liverpool, having been brough to inject some creativity and vertical ball carrying, into a midfield that suddenly became about power and dropping back and covering every blade and assisting the fullbacks. Yet strangely no Keita critics seem to be saying that, all the endless moaning and criticism seems to be about his injuries and transfer fee, neither of which he can help, and which are both evergreen preoccupations of a certain type of moaning fan, and thus of little value.So you could have said maybe Keita, as fine a player as he is, is no longer the type of player we need...except that the purchase of Thiago, and comments by Klopp and Pep, suggest that a change in the way the midfield is used is being planned in the medium term and Keita may well therefore come back into his own and be just what we need. Hence there's not a single shred of evidence that the manager wants rid of him or is getting ''tired'' of his injuries. This manager, above all, doesn't blame players for gettng injured, and is prepared to wait for them.How about showing some sympathy for them? How do you think they feel? There's so much self-absorbed entitelment in the fanbase it's unreal.