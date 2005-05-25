Well, hype really was the killer. Better said, that year of waiting, during which the hype went into overdrive as every possible midfield problem was solved with imagined Keita - this omnipotent midfield force that would come in and sort everything.



Then it flipped into slight annoyance when we got this shy kid, struggling with language and ruthless tackling. He did find his feet fast, but almost instantly it felt like he was on borrowed time - yknow, we waited a fucking year, wheres this mythical hero we were promissed?



Then injuries, always nicely distributed so he seldom got a good long run going. And yet, almost always when hes fully fit - Klopp selects him. Because he is actually very, very good. Not as good as the apparition we saw during The age of waiting, but very good.



However, his fitness will determine how the story evolves and ends. And theres nothing we can do about that but hope he stays fit.