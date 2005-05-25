« previous next »
Offline Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8880 on: November 2, 2020, 06:10:15 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  2, 2020, 05:47:57 PM
Plus, as I have said before, he was bought (the deal agreed) before our functional midfield became a thing and the ''creativity from the fullbacks'' really took off. By the time he arrived, and by the time he was past his early injury issues the complexion of the team had changed and it was understandably difficult for him to break back in, even if he was fit. Not because he was a bad player, but because the incumbents were doing so well.

Which of that highly successful ball-breaker midfield, which was working so well, would be dropped to let a more tricksy ball carrying midfielder do his thing on a regular basis? That's not his fault, nor anyone's fault. Timing is always important in football and these things happen.

Now, however, with the coming of Thiago, and the potential exit of Gini, it seems like the style and tactics of the team are being tweaked again and there will be more of a role for him.

Have some patience; he may yet go on to have an excellent LFC career, though no thanks to those who just want to discard him.

The classic back 4 contains one offensive FB and one defensive FB, with the wide attacker ahead of them similarly staggered. Our current system is unusual in that it's symmetrical with the midfield providing shape.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8881 on: November 2, 2020, 07:37:04 PM »
Disagree that he hasn't lived up to expectations performance wise - well actually I guess he has failed because most fans' expectations were far too high. But I have been generally happy with that. The injury record is sickening though. That game at the weekend and tomorrow night we could have really used him. Him and Matip not only have many injuries but they always seem to be at in-opportune times.
Offline JimmyRust

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8882 on: November 2, 2020, 08:43:56 PM »
Been here a few years and hasn't really kicked on either due to injuries or form. He's had some decent games, but he has never been mindblowing for us or had a good run of form. Disappointing signing; considering the hype.
Offline Zlen

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8883 on: November 2, 2020, 08:59:01 PM »
Well, hype really was the killer. Better said, that year of waiting, during which the hype went into overdrive as every possible midfield problem was solved with imagined Keita - this omnipotent midfield force that would come in and sort everything.

Then it flipped into slight annoyance when we got this shy kid, struggling with language and ruthless tackling. He did find his feet fast, but almost instantly it felt like he was on borrowed time - yknow, we waited a fucking year, wheres this mythical hero we were promissed?

Then injuries, always nicely distributed so he seldom got a good long run going. And yet, almost always when hes fully fit - Klopp selects him. Because he is actually very, very good. Not as good as the apparition we saw during The age of waiting, but very good.

However, his fitness will determine how the story evolves and ends. And theres nothing we can do about that but hope he stays fit.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8884 on: November 2, 2020, 10:54:16 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on November  2, 2020, 06:10:15 PM
The classic back 4 contains one offensive FB and one defensive FB, with the wide attacker ahead of them similarly staggered. Our current system is unusual in that it's symmetrical with the midfield providing shape.
Well, yes, but my point was that it wasn't really like that when we first went for Keita; when we made the initial ''buy now, arrive later'' deal. At that point we still had Coutinho and Lallana and Can as part of a more creative midfield and Trent and Robbo had not been established. It made sense to think that Keita would come straight in as a more creative and running midfielder.

And he did come in, straight after joining. Played a silky part in Mo's goal in the opening match, made that fantastic pass from the left back position which Mo just failed to convert, in the Palace game. And then soon after injuries struck, and by the time he was fully fit and available for a protracted period, the shape of the team had changed and a settled set of midfield choices were starting most games. These things happen.
Offline Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8885 on: November 2, 2020, 11:01:43 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on November  2, 2020, 10:54:16 PM
Well, yes, but my point was that it wasn't really like that when we first went for Keita; when we made the initial ''buy now, arrive later'' deal. At that point we still had Coutinho and Lallana and Can as part of a more creative midfield and Trent and Robbo had not been established. It made sense to think that Keita would come straight in as a more creative and running midfielder.

And he did come in, straight after joining. Played a silky part in Mo's goal in the opening match, made that fantastic pass from the left back position which Mo just failed to convert, in the Palace game. And then soon after injuries struck, and by the time he was fully fit and available for a protracted period, the shape of the team had changed and a settled set of midfield choices were starting most games. These things happen.

I was supporting your point. The classic back 4 set up has 3 defensively minded defenders, so the number 8 is properly a box to box player. Our set up only has 2 defensive defenders, so we rely on all our CMs to provide cover. Rather than rely on Keita and formerly Ox to progress the ball, the principle role of our CMs on the ball is to circulate it until our FBs can find space. The ball progression which Keita and Ox have isn't called on as much.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8886 on: November 2, 2020, 11:05:10 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on November  2, 2020, 11:01:43 PM
I was supporting your point. The classic back 4 set up has 3 defensively minded defenders, so the number 8 is properly a box to box player. Our set up only has 2 defensive defenders, so we rely on all our CMs to provide cover. Rather than rely on Keita and formerly Ox to progress the ball, the principle role of our CMs on the ball is to circulate it until our FBs can find space. The ball progression which Keita and Ox have isn't called on as much.

Exactly. A point that plenty have ignored or not understood when constantly calling for creative 8s or 10s in our midfield.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8887 on: November 2, 2020, 11:09:01 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on November  2, 2020, 11:01:43 PM
I was supporting your point. The classic back 4 set up has 3 defensively minded defenders, so the number 8 is properly a box to box player. Our set up only has 2 defensive defenders, so we rely on all our CMs to provide cover. Rather than rely on Keita and formerly Ox to progress the ball, the principle role of our CMs on the ball is to circulate it until our FBs can find space. The ball progression which Keita and Ox have isn't called on as much.
Ah right, fair enough. I'm an idiot :)
Online bornandbRED

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8888 on: November 2, 2020, 11:41:09 PM »
Weve won everything since hes been in the squad and started a sizeable chunk of the games involved. Cant see how people find the energy to moan. Not every player can be Zidane reincarnate.
Offline Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8889 on: November 2, 2020, 11:47:42 PM »
Funnily enough, despite Keita being friends with Mane, it's Salah whom he combines almost telepathically well with.
Offline Larse

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8890 on: November 4, 2020, 06:36:15 AM »
I liked his cameo, looked smooth on the ball. Maybe this time it doesn't take him so long coming back from injury (was he even injured or did he have covid, i dont really know).
Offline number 168

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8891 on: November 4, 2020, 10:16:42 AM »
Quote from: Larse on November  4, 2020, 06:36:15 AM
I liked his cameo, looked smooth on the ball. Maybe this time it doesn't take him so long coming back from injury (was he even injured or did he have covid, i dont really know).

Looking forward to see him in tandem with Thiago at some point, both very talented lads.
Offline The Test

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8892 on: November 4, 2020, 03:58:15 PM »
Did anyone think he looked much bigger? Looked to me like hes put on at least a stone of muscle. Didn't look like Naby from a distance...

Offline christofu

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8893 on: November 4, 2020, 07:46:44 PM »
Quote from: The Test on November  4, 2020, 03:58:15 PM
Did anyone think he looked much bigger? Looked to me like hes put on at least a stone of muscle. Didn't look like Naby from a distance...

apparently he was last in the changerooms and the XS kit was the only one left. and he had to borrow Hendo's spare shinnies...
Offline stockdam

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8894 on: November 4, 2020, 08:10:50 PM »
I still think he has a lot to show and will develop into a really good player. He can drift past players and is very direct. Give him a run of games and hell be fine.
Offline T.Mills

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8895 on: November 4, 2020, 08:35:06 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on November  4, 2020, 08:10:50 PM
I still think he has a lot to show and will develop into a really good player. He can drift past players and is very direct. Give him a run of games and hell be fine.

Weve been saying that for the last 2 and a bit years  ;D
Offline stockdam

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8896 on: November 4, 2020, 08:39:35 PM »
Quote from: T.Mills on November  4, 2020, 08:35:06 PM
Weve been saying that for the last 2 and a bit years  ;D

Yes I know but the poor lad has been ravaged by injuries. I think if he doesnt do it this season then he may not do it at all.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8897 on: November 4, 2020, 08:42:33 PM »
Yeah, was only thinking that myself earlier. Can't see how he gets into the first xi as things stand.
Offline T.Mills

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8898 on: November 4, 2020, 08:50:21 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on November  4, 2020, 08:39:35 PM
Yes I know but the poor lad has been ravaged by injuries. I think if he doesnt do it this season then he may not do it at all.

As much as I hate to admit it because I expected him to tear this league up, i think youre right.

Whens his contract up?
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8899 on: November 4, 2020, 10:34:26 PM »
Quote from: The Test on November  4, 2020, 03:58:15 PM
Did anyone think he looked much bigger? Looked to me like hes put on at least a stone of muscle. Didn't look like Naby from a distance...
Yeah, I said the same. He's certainly hit the weights. Maybe he's been hanging out with Shaqiri?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8900 on: November 4, 2020, 10:38:47 PM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November  4, 2020, 08:42:33 PM
Yeah, was only thinking that myself earlier. Can't see how he gets into the first xi as things stand.

We have a game every 3 days for the foreseeable future and we have injuries in midfield, so him getting into the midfield is not that difficult given that we're going to rotate.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8901 on: November 4, 2020, 10:42:16 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on November  4, 2020, 08:39:35 PM
Yes I know but the poor lad has been ravaged by injuries. I think if he doesnt do it this season then he may not do it at all.

Quote from: DangerScouse on November  4, 2020, 08:42:33 PM
Yeah, was only thinking that myself earlier. Can't see how he gets into the first xi as things stand.

Quote from: T.Mills on November  4, 2020, 08:50:21 PM
As much as I hate to admit it because I expected him to tear this league up, i think youre right.

Whens his contract up?
smh in wonder  ::)

Offline DangerScouse

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8902 on: November 4, 2020, 10:50:33 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on November  4, 2020, 10:38:47 PM
We have a game every 3 days for the foreseeable future and we have injuries in midfield, so him getting into the midfield is not that difficult given that we're going to rotate.

I'm specifically talking about our best xi which I had hoped not too long ago he'd be a key part of but it just hasn't happened for him for a variety of reasons.

Of course he'll get games as long as he stays fit.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8903 on: November 4, 2020, 10:52:59 PM »
Quote from: DangerScouse on November  4, 2020, 10:50:33 PM
I'm specifically talking about our best xi which I had hoped not too long ago he'd be a key part of but it just hasn't happened for him for a variety of reasons.

Of course he'll get games as long as he stays fit.


There is no such thing imo as our best XI when it comes to midfield on a consistent basis. It's the most demanding aspect of the side, we often play as often as we do, and this year is even worse than before. Henderson is probably the only one who is nailed on to start if he's fit.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8904 on: November 4, 2020, 10:53:41 PM »
There's no best XI; there's been a best VIII plus three varying midfielders. Klopp has always rotated his midfielders and selected players for the job at hand. Keita will have his role to play as will the others.
Offline Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8905 on: November 5, 2020, 09:40:04 AM »
Was part of the midfields that did an absolute number on Chelsea and Arsenal just a few weeks ago. People have got to chill when it comes to Naby. He's not the final piece of the jigsaw to provide much needed penetration from midfield, but that's because it turned out we didn't need that. What he is is a very good player who's learnt to do the job Klopp asks him to do and also has another gear in his locker which is a joy to see when it does come out.
Offline The Test

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8906 on: November 5, 2020, 10:10:52 AM »
Quote from: Knight on November  5, 2020, 09:40:04 AM
Was part of the midfields that did an absolute number on Chelsea and Arsenal just a few weeks ago. People have got to chill when it comes to Naby. He's not the final piece of the jigsaw to provide much needed penetration from midfield, but that's because it turned out we didn't need that. What he is is a very good player who's learnt to do the job Klopp asks him to do and also has another gear in his locker which is a joy to see when it does come out.

Completely agree. People are clamouring for the crazy Mascherano / Iniesta hybrid we all built him up to be but instead he's quietly becoming much more disciplined and doing the job Klopp wants. he'll drop a shoulder and break the lines here and there when he sees the opportunity because he still has the skills but not at the expense of team shape. 
Offline Abin465

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8907 on: November 5, 2020, 11:40:28 AM »
Quote from: Knight on November  5, 2020, 09:40:04 AM
Was part of the midfields that did an absolute number on Chelsea and Arsenal just a few weeks ago. People have got to chill when it comes to Naby. He's not the final piece of the jigsaw to provide much needed penetration from midfield, but that's because it turned out we didn't need that. What he is is a very good player who's learnt to do the job Klopp asks him to do and also has another gear in his locker which is a joy to see when it does come out.

Nail on head
Offline Medellin

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8908 on: Today at 05:25:48 PM »
Naby lad!

https://streamja.com/noP1A

Great goal..It does show what a fucking shit state we are in if you are concerned about players celebrating goals.  ::)
Online Hazell

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8909 on: Today at 05:28:18 PM »
Hell of a strike! Desperate for him to have a consistent run in the side.
Online dudleyred

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8910 on: Today at 05:28:42 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 05:25:48 PM
Naby lad!

https://streamja.com/noP1A

Great goal..It does show what a fucking shit state we are in if you are concerned about players celebrating goals.  ::)

More concerned by the pitch!!
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8911 on: Today at 06:17:29 PM »
A player sent off late on for a poor tackle from behind on him.
Offline Anfield Kopite

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8912 on: Today at 06:35:51 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 06:17:29 PM
A player sent off late on for a poor tackle from behind on him.
Anyone watch a stream of this ? Did Nabby seem ok ?
Online smurfinaus

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8913 on: Today at 10:45:23 PM »
Aside from all the injuries he has been picking up since he got here , how has his performance matched/or not matched peoples expectations?... Imho he was labelled as a DM/CM/AMC type of player who could be switched around in any of the roles in game and perform pretty well.....hasnt been more forward running with the ball type (i have watched very few matches in which he has played though).
