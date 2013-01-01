« previous next »
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8760 on: Yesterday at 07:54:58 AM »
Quote from: Red1976 on October  7, 2020, 09:26:51 PM
It seems you cannot have an opinion on this board without abuse. I stated players we have been linked with - not necessarily direct replacements for! Also, you do not have to sell a player and then buy someone for the same position! Especially when you have a squad full of midfielders to start with. Only time will tell if I am right about selling Keita - but if I am, then I will remind people on here of my post.
Oh dear - that doesn't tend to go down well under most circumstances.
Just relax, no one is abusing you  ;D
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8761 on: Yesterday at 10:30:06 AM »
yeah leave ag-gran-dising to Wayne Rooney
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8762 on: Yesterday at 07:08:39 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  7, 2020, 08:29:53 PM
Not sure it's worrying at all. He generally plays higher up the pitch where it's more crowded, in tighter spaces, and runs with the ball more - he's in a lot more situations where he's likely to be dispossessed.


According to who scored average positions, he was dispossessed more playing further back against leeds than further forward against Villa, make of that what you please
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8763 on: Yesterday at 07:19:30 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:08:39 PM
According to who scored average positions, he was dispossessed more playing further back against leeds than further forward against Villa, make of that what you please

You got a link mate?

Are you just assuming average position means that's where he was dispossessed? Or does it actually show where on the field he was dispossessed?

Either way, he advances the ball by running with it, way more than any other midfielder we have, so it still makes sense.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8764 on: Yesterday at 07:34:31 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:19:30 PM
You got a link mate?

Are you just assuming average position means that's where he was dispossessed? Or does it actually show where on the field he was dispossessed?

Either way, he advances the ball by running with it, way more than any other midfielder we have, so it still makes sense.
Average playing position, not where he was dispossessed, although if you go in match centre you can see where possession was lost, for any player, he was disposed in the first minute against Villa just past the half way line in their half
https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1485188/MatchReport/England-Premier-League-2020-2021-Liverpool-Leeds
https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1485215/MatchReport/England-Premier-League-2020-2021-Aston-Villa-Liverpool
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8765 on: Yesterday at 07:41:47 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:34:31 PM
Average playing position, not where he was dispossessed, although if you go in match centre you can see where possession was lost, for any player, he was disposed in the first minute against Villa just past the half way line in their half
https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1485188/MatchReport/England-Premier-League-2020-2021-Liverpool-Leeds
https://www.whoscored.com/Matches/1485215/MatchReport/England-Premier-League-2020-2021-Aston-Villa-Liverpool

So in the Villa game he was dispossessed once (as were Fab and Wij), and vs Leeds 3 times (same as Mane and Firmino, 3 less than Salah - Wij was twice, as was Jones).

Really don't see an issue.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8766 on: Yesterday at 08:11:16 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:41:47 PM
So in the Villa game he was dispossessed once (as were Fab and Wij), and vs Leeds 3 times (same as Mane and Firmino, 3 less than Salah - Wij was twice, as was Jones).

Really don't see an issue.
mane,firminho and salah are "forwards" so of course they are going to get dispossessed more, but you said naby plays further forward so it's expected from him too, i said he was dispossessed more playing further back so that doesn't go with what you said that is all, for something that i said "might" be an issue 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8767 on: Yesterday at 08:40:26 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  7, 2020, 09:07:43 PM
Yes but the expectations youre saying he hasnt lived up to are as hyperbole in their positivity as some of the negative reactions after the last game.

He is a good player, he has shown it in glimpses but due to injury really hasnt got a run in the team. He now needs to get that run (he seems to be) and show his ability (he seems to be). One bad game, especially one where everyone plays utter shite, doesnt change that.

I agree. I wasn't judging him off the last game, the whole team had a bad day against villa. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8768 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:11:16 PM
mane,firminho and salah are "forwards" so of course they are going to get dispossessed more, but you said naby plays further forward so it's expected from him too, i said he was dispossessed more playing further back so that doesn't go with what you said that is all, for something that i said "might" be an issue

I couldnt find where it showed where he was dispossessed on WhoScored so cant comment on the positioning according to them, however, I did show in the 1 game you mention the position (Villa) that the other two midfielders were both dispossessed the same amount of times. So its not really an issue from what I can see.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 01:43:14 AM »
https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1240616479600586754/photo/1

He's a high risk, high reward player.

That's why we have him, and that's why we don't play him in games when we want to keep it a bit tighter (ref: "Brexit midfield").

I don't have a problem with people being uneasy about him playing, but I don't want to hear the same people complaining about a lack of penetration from the middle if he's not. The point of the "Brexit midfield" is that we keep things tight in the middle while sacrificing threat from those areas. If you want some more penetration from the midfield, you need to be prepared for losing the ball some of the time.

I actually think with the players we have now, that there will be games when we will ask one of Trent or Robbo to be a bit more cautious going forward, and instead have Thiago and Keita operating from the middle. It's good to have 'possibilities', as Rafa used to say.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 07:04:50 AM »
The eyes tell me Trent is already sitting further back and Robertson further forward this season, I'm sure heat maps will back this up i suspect.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 09:34:06 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 01:43:14 AM
https://twitter.com/StatsBomb/status/1240616479600586754/photo/1

He's a high risk, high reward player.

That's why we have him, and that's why we don't play him in games when we want to keep it a bit tighter (ref: "Brexit midfield").

I don't have a problem with people being uneasy about him playing, but I don't want to hear the same people complaining about a lack of penetration from the middle if he's not. The point of the "Brexit midfield" is that we keep things tight in the middle while sacrificing threat from those areas. If you want some more penetration from the midfield, you need to be prepared for losing the ball some of the time.

I actually think with the players we have now, that there will be games when we will ask one of Trent or Robbo to be a bit more cautious going forward, and instead have Thiago and Keita operating from the middle. It's good to have 'possibilities', as Rafa used to say.

I'm not even sure that narrative about Keita bears up given the midfield against Chelsea and Arsenal. Games we'd want to keep it a bit tighter but super functional, super effective, not massively creative.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 06:16:54 PM »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 07:04:50 AM
The eyes tell me Trent is already sitting further back and Robertson further forward this season, I'm sure heat maps will back this up i suspect.
Looks that way to me too. Think the opposition are targeting our right hand side more with lots of long diagonal balls into the space between Trent and Mo, and quite a few chances created against us so far seem to have come down that side of the pitch. It's probably to stop Trent getting forward so much and also because we're perceived to be weaker defensively on the right, with Virg being the left sided centre back.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 09:07:11 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:18:39 AM
to be honest I wasnt on about you.

However I do now have that opinion on you.

Youre on an Internet forum. No one cares if youre right or wrong and bringing up old posts if you do happen to be proven so makes you look like a bit of a tit.


 Of course they care otherwise why respond? But it is nice to be proven right to point it out to those who call me a "fool" or a "tit"  :)
 I hope Keita does up his game to the level at Leipzig, but like many on here I am not sure he can.   


Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 09:09:17 PM »
Quote from: Red1976 on Today at 09:07:11 PM
Of course they care otherwise why respond? But it is nice to be proven right to point it out to those who call me a "fool" or a "tit"  :)

No. No one cares if you're right mate. They offer an opinion now but they have no interest if you're ultimately proved right, and have even less interest in a smug twat bringing up said posts months or years later to scream "Look at me, I was right on an internet forum, I'm so fucking amazing".
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 09:10:14 PM »
Craig you were right?  :o
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 09:13:08 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:10:14 PM
Craig you were right?  :o

Not yet. I've got loads of my posts saved up ready to be requoted when the day comes.
