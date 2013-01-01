« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Naby Keita Watch  (Read 957550 times)

Offline number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8400 on: Today at 12:45:32 AM »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:06:24 PM
One thing that's surprised me about Keita is that he doesn't carry the ball as much as I thought he would when we signed him. When he receives the ball he has the tendency to hesitate, look for a killer pass, and when it's not on, pass it backwards. Sometimes I just want him to give us a bit of drive, take it forward himself, try and engineer a situation where he's in a better position for a pass.

Or maybe I'm talking shite, I really don't know.

Playing for Liverpool is completely different for him compared to playing for Leipzig. He is now up against 9/10 man close packed defences camped out blanketing their goal, there is not the open space he enjoyed in the Bundeslega.  He has the ability to meet this challenge and I am looking forward to seeing him paired with Taki who spends his time on the move always looking for space and angles.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:06 AM by number 168 »
Logged

Online deadsetred

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 02:09:51 AM »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 12:45:32 AM
Playing for Liverpool is completely different for him compared to playing for Leipzig. He is now up against 9/10 man close packed defences camped out blanketing their goal, there is not the open space he enjoyed in the Bundeslega.  He has the ability to meet this challenge and I am looking forward to seeing him paired with Taki who spends his time on the move always looking for space and angles.

Adama Traore is an absolute boss at this - check his successful dribbles per 90 this season. I guess the difference is Keita relies more on his acceleration with the ball at his feet whereas Adama can use his strength too. Either way, I'd agree that if we're gonna see Keita at his Bundesliga best, he'll have to find a way to produce this drive in the premier league. Not that he doesn't have other things in his locker that make him a valuable player.
Logged

Online him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 02:15:31 AM »
Very impressive performance last night.
Logged
Believer
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 