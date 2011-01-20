« previous next »
Naby Keita Watch

na fir dearg

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8360
Quote from: SMASHerano on Today at 11:06:27 AM
Assuming he stays fit and continues in this fine form.

Who does he replace in our strongest XI?

I don't think it's like that with Klopp, we know he likes to rotate the midfield, plus we will have the odd injury - the challenge for him is to be ready when called upon, he could knock Gini out of there if kept his level up, it's a nice problem for Klopp
Asam

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8361

Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm

Classycara

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8362
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:46:53 PM
Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm



I think it's a coincidence. Keita was our best player while on the pitch against Everton (with Fabinho), against City (Fabinho was at centre back), and against Villa (with Fabinho).

Also the Gent away game in the champions league, remembered for Chamberlain's great goals, was absolutely dominated by Keita. Like yesterday absolutely ran the game, looking effective popping up to help out in left back areas as effectively as he would playmake from the inside right. Fabinho was playing that game too
The Test

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8363
So languid and then he explodes into life, incredibly press resistant, glides past players, pin point through balls and always looking for the cheeky one two through a packed defence.

Absolutely love watching him play football.
Stubby!

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8364
What's his contract situation?
Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8365
Hello opposition centre mid. good day for it. Yep not doing anything with the ball really, just chilling in centre mid, probably about to pass it back to a defender.

A second later hes glided past 3 players.
Craig

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8366
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 02:12:03 PM
What's his contract situation?

3 years left.
fucking appalled

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8367
Thats ideal, hell be 28 by then so we can fuck him off without allowing him to grow old on our pitch
fredfrop

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8368
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:18:53 PM
Thats ideal, hell be 28 by then so we can fuck him off without allowing him to grow old on our pitch
What an odd thing to say ;)
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8369
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:46:53 PM
Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm

Don't think they're related at all.

He was excellent because Brighton play out from the back. That's when Keita thrives because it's what he's used to from Germany, and it's what suits his skill-set in terms of winning the ball back and dribbling past engaging midfielders.

Against a bus-parking team playing on the counter like Villa, he still looks a bit lost at times, but crucially he still found a way to influence the game which hasn't really happened much in the past. That's what he needs to do more often in games like that otherwise he'll continue to be in and out of the team.

I also think the lack of crowd is helping him settle down a bit.
markmywords

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8370
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:46:53 PM
Brilliant performance from Keita-

Is it a co-incidence that Fabinho wasn't playing? by that I mean; did Keita take up more responsibility because there was no Fabinho to mop up behind him or is he just getting back his rhythm



I have always thought he plays best as a inside right no.8.  This position becomes available when fab is out and hendo can move to no.6
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8371
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 03:21:24 PM
I have always thought he plays best as a inside right no.8.  This position becomes available when fab is out and hendo can move to no.6

That's a fair point actually. His best performances for us have often come from that side. Him and Salah's natural movements and skill-set suit each other well, whereas him and Mané tend to get in each other's way a bit.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8372
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 03:23:56 PM
That's a fair point actually. His best performances for us have often come from that side. Him and Salah's natural movements and skill-set suit each other well, whereas him and Mané tend to get in each other's way a bit.

I've also noticed him and Mane getting in each other's way.

His dribbling takes a bit of getting used to as well. Not often we sea play take up those positions and make it look so deceptively easy.
Sangria

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8373
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:29:21 PM
I've also noticed him and Mane getting in each other's way.

His dribbling takes a bit of getting used to as well. Not often we sea play take up those positions and make it look so deceptively easy.

It really is impressive how he manages to maritime and space to best effect.
newterp

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8374
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:31:38 PM
It really is impressive how he manages to maritime and space to best effect.

Youve set this thread adrift for sure.
The Test

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8375
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 03:31:38 PM
It really is impressive how he manages to maritime and space to best effect.

Navy Keita
RedSince86

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8376
Brilliant last night.

Do we really need Thiago, if he stays fit (touch wood) he can be our midfield maestro.
Knight

Re: Naby Keita Watch
Reply #8377
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 02:56:22 PM
Don't think they're related at all.

He was excellent because Brighton play out from the back. That's when Keita thrives because it's what he's used to from Germany, and it's what suits his skill-set in terms of winning the ball back and dribbling past engaging midfielders.

Against a bus-parking team playing on the counter like Villa, he still looks a bit lost at times, but crucially he still found a way to influence the game which hasn't really happened much in the past. That's what he needs to do more often in games like that otherwise he'll continue to be in and out of the team.

I also think the lack of crowd is helping him settle down a bit.

Our CMs rarely make stuff happen against bus parking teams and Naby often looks the most likely when he plays.
