Two good games in a row from him. He has often done it before and then has gotten injured just when he was getting his rhythm. Hopefully he stays fit and starts becoming a mainstay - that would lift the burdens of Hendo and Gini of all. I think they deserve a bit of rest after being the main midfielders in Klopp's first 4 years.



Looking forward to seeing more such games from Keita, he's a delight when he plays like this.