Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7560 on: December 28, 2019, 12:53:43 PM »
Quote from: groove on December 27, 2019, 01:03:13 PM
I'll stick my neck out here and say, if he stays fit, in a year's time he'll be widely looked at as KDB's best rival in midfield.

I really like that observation - and I totally agree with you!! Looking forward to our back-to-back titles!!!!!!!
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7561 on: December 28, 2019, 05:50:37 PM »
Feliz Naby Lad
Feliz Naby Lad
Feliz Naby Lad, Hendo, Fabinho and Gini Lad
I want Shaqiri, Lallana, Milner,
Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino,
I want nine fucking class midfielders
Playing for my club...

Feliz Naby Lad...

Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7562 on: December 28, 2019, 09:42:47 PM »
It seems that in this recent string of games he is making an effort to ride the challenges more often. You cant rely on Premier League referees to blow their whistle, safer bet is to ride it out until they commit and hack you down if they can.

Reminds of when Luka Modrić arrived at Spurs and he was quickly labeled as soft and weak for going down and asking for obvious fouls. Once he switched his approach there was no taking the ball from him without a borderline yellow.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7563 on: December 29, 2019, 08:40:13 PM »
Really good again when he came on. Looks to me like he's really got to grips now with what playing in a Klopp side entails, which is great news for us. The ref looked the other way for several free kick situations with him as well.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7564 on: December 29, 2019, 08:51:49 PM »
He will start the next game. And probably the next two games, even if he is substituted on the hour mark.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7565 on: December 29, 2019, 09:03:03 PM »
He was excellent in his stint today.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7566 on: December 29, 2019, 09:08:34 PM »
Thought he had tightened his defensive side, to his game today.
« Reply #7567 on: December 29, 2019, 09:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Bjornar on December 29, 2019, 08:40:13 PM
Really good again when he came on. Looks to me like he's really got to grips now with what playing in a Klopp side entails, which is great news for us. The ref looked the other way for several free kick situations with him as well.

There was one on the touchline that he was being manhandled and the ref waved play on.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7568 on: December 30, 2019, 01:23:08 PM »
Quote from: McMahon on December 29, 2019, 09:08:34 PM
Thought he had tightened his defensive side, to his game today.

Agreed, he did very well defensively, and carried the ball well to give them a breather whenever he could too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7569 on: Yesterday at 11:36:10 PM »
Any news on the groin?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7570 on: Yesterday at 11:50:37 PM »
Last shot of the warm up caused the injury. Wont play Sunday, needs a scan

Edit: such a shame for Naby just as he was really having an impact
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 12:11:20 AM »
Hopefully it is it too serious. Could be as little as 2 weeks recovery if he hasnt torn any muscles.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 01:34:16 AM »
Quote from: ۩ Imperator ۩ on December 28, 2019, 05:50:37 PM
Feliz Naby Lad
Feliz Naby Lad
Feliz Naby Lad, Hendo, Fabinho and Gini Lad
I want Shaqiri, Lallana, Milner,
Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino,
I want nine fucking class midfielders
Playing for my club...

Feliz Naby Lad...

Underrated post.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 02:19:43 AM »
Really disappointed he is regularly having these injury problems, as he never seemed to have any notable problems while playing for RB Leipzig. 
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7574 on: Today at 02:32:27 AM »
Hopefully its nothing serious like a tear and he is back next week.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7575 on: Today at 03:52:46 AM »
Hope its a quick fix as he was just getting going and pushing for a first team place.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7576 on: Today at 04:08:24 AM »
hope it's nothing serious :(
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7577 on: Today at 05:48:57 AM »
Hoping it's one of those little tweaks where its tight for a week and he's sound again, cannot be arsed seeing him out for another 2 months again. Becoming a joke now how everytime he gets into form he gets injured.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7578 on: Today at 08:08:10 AM »
Him and the Ox seem cursed  :(

Literally when it looks like either is ready to make that big step and turn some good form into genuinely nailing down a spot and becoming a key cog, they break.

I think Keita has the quality to be our best midfielder, and that's saying something with how good Hendo, Fabinho and Gini have been in the last 18 months. Just stop breaking plz thx.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7579 on: Today at 08:57:07 AM »
Love Naby to bits, but it's all starting to feel a little Sturridge 2.0.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7580 on: Today at 09:01:30 AM »
It's a bit difficult to rely on him if the injuries continue. Maybe Klopp will start playing him every other week or change his training schedule.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7581 on: Today at 09:06:05 AM »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 02:19:43 AM
Really disappointed he is regularly having these injury problems, as he never seemed to have any notable problems while playing for RB Leipzig.
He seems to regularly miss a couple of months a season according to TransferMarkt (https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/naby-keita/verletzungen/spieler/302215) although there's a full range of different reasons - including Malaria! - in there.

Season   Days Missed
15/16   53
16/17   31
17/18   71
18/19   89
19/20   43 (and counting)

I just hope the latest one isn't a recurrence of the groin injury he picked up in the Barcelona game.  That also looked innocuous at the time but put him out for eight weeks (not helped by the AFCON and the Guinea manager!).
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7582 on: Today at 09:26:00 AM »
Quote from: Zoomers on Today at 09:01:30 AM
It's a bit difficult to rely on him if the injuries continue. Maybe Klopp will start playing him every other week or change his training schedule.

Difficult to play him every other week if he's getting injured in the warm up. It's not like we've overplayed him, he recently had a game off. You can't legislate for stuff like that, if he can't get through a warm up nothing is going to help.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7583 on: Today at 09:27:07 AM »
Very frustrating, feels like the team went up another little level with him in there doing his thing which was ideal in our toughest month.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7584 on: Today at 09:39:24 AM »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:26:00 AM
Difficult to play him every other week if he's getting injured in the warm up. It's not like we've overplayed him, he recently had a game off. You can't legislate for stuff like that, if he can't get through a warm up nothing is going to help.

Lets wait and see.

Maybe a precaution.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7585 on: Today at 09:40:59 AM »
Gutted for him if he's picked up another niggle, he just can't seem to catch a break atm. Really could have done with him right now and he was looking good recently too.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7586 on: Today at 10:02:28 AM »
Hopefully its something small ... he's been posting incredible numbers... defensively he leads the team in possession regains and leads the team in pressures while putting up gaudy xG and xA numbers

He's been about as good as a CM can be when he's played - but part of being an elite player is availability so he/we has to get his fitness issues sorted out.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7587 on: Today at 10:15:07 AM »
He is becoming so frustrating, especially after showing really good signs in the past month or so.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7588 on: Today at 10:20:51 AM »
Sturridge left....so will Lallana
Keita has seen a position that he can make his own :P

Nah....gutted for him as he was again showing how well he could perform in our team before this happened. He can build back up and get stronger.
Hopefully the gap between time out vs time in the team will get shorter and shorter. Just has to keep his head up and doing the right things, its not his fault he is getting these injuries but all he can do is respond in the right way
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7589 on: Today at 10:58:33 AM »
Sick of the injuries, we paid a high price for this fucker. get your arse in gear ffs.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7590 on: Today at 11:01:12 AM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on Today at 10:58:33 AM
Sick of the injuries, we paid a high price for this fucker. get your arse in gear ffs.

It might be surprising but I don't think he's choosing to be injured, so I'm not sure him getting his arse in gear will make much difference.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7591 on: Today at 11:02:04 AM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on Today at 10:58:33 AM
Sick of the injuries, we paid a high price for this fucker. get your arse in gear ffs.

I mean, if you get injured you get injured. You cannot get your arse in gear to not get injured.

Ridiculous post.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7592 on: Today at 11:06:48 AM »
Why are we feeding the trolls?
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7593 on: Today at 11:22:45 AM »
Classic case of miss management by the national team Dickhead manager.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7594 on: Today at 11:26:12 AM »
Quote from: LFCobsessive on Today at 10:58:33 AM
Sick of the injuries, we paid a high price for this fucker. get your arse in gear ffs.

What a terrible post. Have some respect for our players.
Re: Naby Keita Watch
« Reply #7595 on: Today at 11:29:51 AM »
He was doing so well until he picked up that injury at RB Leipzig in his final season.  Just seems to have been dogged by problems since. :( I really hope this isn't too serious.
