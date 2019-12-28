I'll stick my neck out here and say, if he stays fit, in a year's time he'll be widely looked at as KDB's best rival in midfield.
Really good again when he came on. Looks to me like he's really got to grips now with what playing in a Klopp side entails, which is great news for us. The ref looked the other way for several free kick situations with him as well.
Thought he had tightened his defensive side, to his game today.
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Feliz Naby LadFeliz Naby LadFeliz Naby Lad, Hendo, Fabinho and Gini LadI want Shaqiri, Lallana, Milner,Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino,I want nine fucking class midfieldersPlaying for my club...Feliz Naby Lad...
Really disappointed he is regularly having these injury problems, as he never seemed to have any notable problems while playing for RB Leipzig.
It's a bit difficult to rely on him if the injuries continue. Maybe Klopp will start playing him every other week or change his training schedule.
Difficult to play him every other week if he's getting injured in the warm up. It's not like we've overplayed him, he recently had a game off. You can't legislate for stuff like that, if he can't get through a warm up nothing is going to help.
