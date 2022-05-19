« previous next »
Author Topic: Gay Footballers

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #440 on: May 19, 2022, 11:54:01 pm »
Yes, thanks to moderators for allowing conversation.

Ive probably said enough so I will back out of this one now! Just didnt want to do the usual, Ooh, that Gueye. What a bigot and homophobe. It is a straightforward point and all, but doesnt really advance any understanding or delve into the issue.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 12:45:15 am »
^ Appreciate your contributions - they have prompted some better discussion than you often find online.

I agree that we need to be careful with the ethical standards we demand of professional footballers, and would be fascinated to see what shape this discussion took were it one of ours who was in the firing line - Mane, or possibly one of our Brazilian with close connections to conservative Christian churches and their bs. 

Having said that, I am of the view that Gueye has been shown to be hypocritical at best (thanks Rhi) and his stance is being used by the Senegalese government to double down on some horrible attitudes and policies.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 08:49:03 am »
His refusal was a statement. Therefore he is open to criticism. He made it a point. No-one else did. He did.

Certainly, we need to be careful with ethical standards RE players, but if you make a statement however that statement was made, then you are rightly open to debate and maybe criticism.

He is a hypocrit and a bigot. Let him look my neice and nephew in the eye and tell them they have no right to exist. Let him tell the victims of the nail bomber they have no right to exist. No fuck him, fuck the understanding and fuck his religion.

If it was one of ours, I'd say the same.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #443 on: Yesterday at 09:20:30 am »
Quote from: G Richards on May 19, 2022, 11:50:57 pm
I have some sympathy with this viewpoint, especially given the sums of money he is paid. It would be interesting to know if the contract he signed included a specific clause saying that he had to promote and support LGBT rights. My best guess is it didnt.

If it did, then he is breaking his contract and at that point he is not such an important employee to them so I would imagine they would sack him. So presumably he is not in breach of contract.

He doesn't have to support and promote LGBT rights. He had to wear his normal football shirt with an ever so slightly different design, say nothing, promote nothing, praise nothing, just play football exactly as he usually does and then if he really wanted to he could have a ceremony in his own house burning the shirt and dancing around it wearing his sisters skin. There were another 399 players involved in having a rainbow number on the back of his shirt that weekend (heaven forbid) and he's the only one who felt like he needed to make that statement. So fuck him.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #444 on: Yesterday at 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: G Richards on May 19, 2022, 11:50:57 pm
I have some sympathy with this viewpoint, especially given the sums of money he is paid. It would be interesting to know if the contract he signed included a specific clause saying that he had to promote and support LGBT rights. My best guess is it didnt.

If it did, then he is breaking his contract and at that point he is not such an important employee to them so I would imagine they would sack him. So presumably he is not in breach of contract.

Heres where you are wrong again.  The day isnt about promoting homosexuality, its Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.  Look it up.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #445 on: Yesterday at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:54:35 am
Heres where you are wrong again.  The day isnt about promoting homosexuality, its Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.  Look it up.

He didn't actually say it was about "promoting homosexuality". That's your own spin. He said, quite clearly, it was about "promoting...LGBT rights". That's a very different thing - often deliberately confused by conservatives and reactionaries who want to imply that schools etc are turning children into homosexuals. 

I have little to no sympathy with Gueye. I don't care whether he's motivated by religion or not. He is effectively making a stand against the human rights of a minority group. That his own country has a backward penal code that makes their sexuality a capital crime is not an excuse for his own stand. In my view it makes it worse. 

But I think you should read what the poster G Richards is actually saying before you pile in like that. 

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #446 on: Yesterday at 11:24:12 am »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 08:49:03 am
He is a hypocrit and a bigot. Let him look my neice and nephew in the eye and tell them they have no right to exist. Let him tell the victims of the nail bomber they have no right to exist. No fuck him, fuck the understanding and fuck his religion.
Think you're making a bit of a leap here, boots.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:00:47 am
He didn't actually say it was about "promoting homosexuality". That's your own spin. He said, quite clearly, it was about "promoting...LGBT rights". That's a very different thing - often deliberately confused by conservatives and reactionaries who want to imply that schools etc are turning children into homosexuals. 

I have little to no sympathy with Gueye. I don't care whether he's motivated by religion or not. He is effectively making a stand against the human rights of a minority group. That his own country has a backward penal code that makes their sexuality a capital crime is not an excuse for his own stand. In my view it makes it worse. 

But I think you should read what the poster G Richards is actually saying before you pile in like that.
Like I said hes not being asked to celebrate/promote homosexuality, just take a stand against bigotry.

Quote
I also believe he is allowed to hold it! (If his view is simply not wanting to support or celebrate the LGBT community).

Quote
is religion and the law of the land of his home country appear to be at odds with what he is being forced to promote and celebrate in France. 

Quote
As far as I can tell he just doesnt want to be forced into celebrating or promoting something he disagrees with. 

So Richards did effectively say that. 
Sorry Yorkie, maybe you are the one who needs to go through his posts

he is also at odds with the religion card too

Quote
in his country of origin, as well as his religion, and presumably the culture he comes from too, so as such is hardly shocking. He straddles two worlds, and the one hasnt caught up with the other yet, but in time it will.
 
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 11:37:32 am »
The phrase "promoting homosexuality" just makes me laugh so much (am not having a go at you Kenny or Yorkie). I finally came out to my mates as bisexual last year and I'm still terrified to tell my parents, I often wish I was straight as an arrow but sadly for people like Gueye I haven't been since I was 11 years old. 31 years old and I'm still not able to be open with the people who brought me up, but sure, let's discuss the nuances of "promoting homosexuality".
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 11:52:32 am »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:37:32 am
The phrase "promoting homosexuality" just makes me laugh so much (am not having a go at you Kenny or Yorkie). I finally came out to my mates as bisexual last year and I'm still terrified to tell my parents, I often wish I was straight as an arrow but sadly for people like Gueye I haven't been since I was 11 years old. 31 years old and I'm still not able to be open with the people who brought me up, but sure, let's discuss the nuances of "promoting homosexuality".

I know what you mean - there is no way I'd be open and honest with family (and some friends) up north about my sexuality.

I have to say though that it has been nice with the people I have met since moving down south last year that I have been able to be more open with them and not have to hide it.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 12:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:24:12 am
Think you're making a bit of a leap here, boots.

I dont think so. He refused to play wearing the LGBGT+ rainbow on his team shirt. Why? His religious beliefs prevent him from acknowledging their human rights. So in essense he does not think they have rights or consequently they are sub humans. Thats what that stance says to me.

Sorry but it makes my blood boil. I may get a tad het up about this sort of thing.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 12:06:30 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 12:01:44 pm
I dont think so. He refused to play wearing the LGBGT+ rainbow on his team shirt. Why? His religious beliefs prevent him from acknowledging their human rights. So in essense he does not think they have rights or consequently they are sub humans. Thats what that stance says to me.

Sorry but it makes my blood boil. I may get a tad het up about this sort of thing.

I wouldn't be surprised if it was not a conscious thing, thinking as you say that the LGBT community do not/should not have rights, but certainly unconscious or you could argue complicit with those pushing the agenda against LGBT people.

It is very easy to pick out those who overtly attack and hurt LGBT people but my thoughts on it are that we are almost wasting our time with them and the focus needs to be on those demonstrating unconscious bias towards people and how they can recognise what they are doing and try to effect change there.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 12:11:36 pm »
He hasn't said why, you're making a leap and ascribing beliefs to him you have no idea he has based on your own attitude. And if he does disapprove of homosexuality and/or the surrounding culture (which the evidence suggests is likely) that's a long, long way away from thinking people shouldn't exist or that they're subhuman. I find the behaviour of the sportswashing clubs and their fans disgraceful but I don't think they should be extinguished out of existence.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 12:23:07 pm »
Fucking hell now we're comparing homosexuality to supporting a football club :duh

Sheer, you do understand that sexuality isn't a choice?
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 12:23:16 pm »
Come on Sheer, you're not that niaive. I am fully aware of religious beliefs, as you are too. I'd give your proposal a 1% chance of being correct. I am also aware of the laws regarding Homosexuality in Senegal. Whilst I may be making some assumptions, would you be surprised if they were correct?

There is no comparison between City sportswashing and the rights of humans in this instance other than homosexuality is also punishable by death in Abu Dhabi. No one is going to torture and behead Pep for sportswashing. Your comparison is without merit.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 12:34:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:23:07 pm
Fucking hell now we're comparing homosexuality to supporting a football club :duh

Sheer, you do understand that sexuality isn't a choice?

He has fucking lost the plot on this one.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 12:36:44 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 12:11:36 pm
And if he does disapprove of homosexuality and/or the surrounding culture (which the evidence suggests is likely) that's a long, long way away from thinking people shouldn't exist or that they're subhuman. I find the behaviour of the sportswashing clubs and their fans disgraceful but I don't think they should be extinguished out of existence.

Blimey.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 12:38:34 pm »
Gueye may well be a bigot, but it'd be nice if the media would call out the rest of the Hypocritical PSG players for promoting gay rights whilst working for a country where homosexuality is an offense that can get you jailed.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 01:00:15 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 11:37:32 am
The phrase "promoting homosexuality" just makes me laugh so much (am not having a go at you Kenny or Yorkie). I finally came out to my mates as bisexual last year and I'm still terrified to tell my parents, I often wish I was straight as an arrow but sadly for people like Gueye I haven't been since I was 11 years old. 31 years old and I'm still not able to be open with the people who brought me up, but sure, let's discuss the nuances of "promoting homosexuality".
The 'promoting homosexuality' notion has always both made me laugh and filled me with frustration. You simply cannot promote a sexuality. It's as though some believe it's somehow possible to recruit new members to the gay community just by there being greater awareness and understanding.

This gives the impression that far too many still don't understand sexuality. They still seem to think it's something you choose or change on a whim. A lifestyle choice, if you will.

I hope, at some point, you will be able to be yourself around your family as well as your friends.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 01:12:42 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on May 19, 2022, 11:24:04 pm
No you are completely wrong. I have a gay daughter.

But to be honest its irrelevant to me what you believe.

Edit:
And you are being deliberately antagonistic, so I can only assume you are a cock. Or at least, not able to follow the discussion.

Not a cock  A lesbian with a Dad who would fight to the death for me and would be comfortable using the word lesbian. Whats antagonistic is being on a thread about the first openly gay footballer who is only 17 and reading someone defending a homophobic bigot. I get the subtleties but my sympathy is with your daughter and her partner who I am sure would love to sit around the dinner table listening to your philosophical meanderings on someones right to stir up hatred against them.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 01:20:28 pm »
I'm not religious in any way, but from what I gather from religion, God is infallible and we are all made in his image right? So therefore, if you are gay, then God made you that way and seeing as God is infallible, then it was a deliberate act and thus there is nothing wrong with being gay, as God isn't straight? Of course, the religious books were actually written by men, not some mythical being and carry their own vile prejudices.

It really is shite that people still have to deal with this crap in this day and age. As a parent, I don't care about my kids sexuality, all I care about is their happiness and that whoever their partner is, that person loves and takes care of them.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 02:23:04 pm »
Religion is shite.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 02:23:04 pm
Religion is shite.

It's about time we had that logo on the back of Premier league football shirts.

Do you think it would cause any problems?
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 02:51:10 pm »
Here's some stuff about our club, Klopp, and inclusivity to move things to a positive place:

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/jake-daniels-blackpool-gay-jurgen-klopp-b2081946.html

Klopp on Jake Daniels:

Quote
I dont know him, but Im really proud of him. Its an important step. We live in 2022, that we have to make such a big thing of it is crazy, but were getting there.

Its a good start and now I hope others will follow and can do that as well. It would be absolutely outstanding. Im really happy for him, he said what he said, and hes exactly where he wants to be. Absolutely top class.

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-players-gay-teammate-b963969.html

Klopp on Josh Cavallo:

Quote
The Liverpool manager praised Cavallo, but expressed his disappointment that a player announcing their sexuality was such a big story.

Of course I think it should not be like this, Klopp said.

Its a big story but thats actually the problem we have: that it is not normal, or that he has to make an announcement about it instead of living his private life and nobody being bothered about that.

The problem is not the inner circle, the problem is the wider thing: crowds in the stadium, they use things to try and give you some stick, and that will happen for sure.

Thats very disappointing, but we all have to work on it, to make sure that this kind of news is not necessary, that nobody has to make an announcement to open up.

I saw his speech and he looks like a really strong, smart young man. I wish him really all the best.

Im thankful he did it because now we talk about the subject again, and thats obviously a good start for changes.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-lgbt-liverpool-awards-26234744

Quote
Jurgen Klopp nominated in 2022 British LGBT Awards alongside Lady Gaga and Olly Alexander

The Liverpool manager has been recognised for his efforts while the club as a whole have also been nominated for an award thanks to their recent 'Red Together' campaign

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jordan-henderson-voices-support-rainbow-laces-campaign

Hendo's excellent Match Programme notes on the Rainbow campaign.

-----

Lucky to support such a decent club with such decent people staffing it.

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 03:05:52 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:23:07 pm
Fucking hell now we're comparing homosexuality to supporting a football club :duh

Sheer, you do understand that sexuality isn't a choice?
I was pointing out that Gueye probably being homophobic doesn't mean he wishes death on anyone on the LBTQA+ spectrum. Surely you can stop stirring the pot long enough to understand that.

In a wider sense I think homophobia is probably closest to anti-semitism in outlook. In my experience there are people who hate Jews because they think what they do is sinister but believe they could be saved if they abandoned their beliefs in favour of different ones. This is generally the view of religious homophobes who also think gays or lesbians could be saved from their 'sinful compulsions' if they accept a specific deity into their life. Then there are the people who believe Jews are genetically deficient monsters from birth - they tend to be the kinds of people who post on Stormfront.

EDIT: I should also reiterate I think homophobia is wrong and that the rainbow shirt initiative is a good idea, just in case anyone thinks I'm suggesting people should be attacked or discriminated against because of their sexuality.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 03:27:41 pm »
Being homophobic does mean that though. Not directly maybe. But he is indirectly condoning it. Therefore he is complicit. Whether he has thought his views through to the logical conclusion or not. That is the problem with views or beliefs that essentially hate upon another for some percieved difference. You need to think them through to the logical conclusion or nth degree. Because others will and move it in that direction.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 03:27:41 pm
Being homophobic does mean that though. Not directly maybe. But he is indirectly condoning it. Therefore he is complicit. Whether he has thought his views through to the logical conclusion or not. That is the problem with views or beliefs that essentially hate upon another for some percieved difference. You need to think them through to the logical conclusion or nth degree. Because others will and move it in that direction.

Uh huh. What do you think the logical conclusion or nth degree of this statement is? How complicit do you think the speaker is in anti-semitic violence?
Quote
In my thoughts I am going to play in Palestine and not Israel, and I am also going to score and win there. The Zionist flag won't be shown in the Champions League.

As far as I'm aware Gueye hasn't physically or verbally attacked anyone for homophobic reasons, denied anyone opportunities because of their sexuality or publicly said anything homophobic. He didn't want to wear a shirt. Should he have? Yes. Does that automatically mean he wants everyone gay to die? I think anyone who thinks that through to the logical conclusion will realise it's idiotic. There are many, many, many degrees besides the nth one.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 04:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm
Uh huh. What do you think the logical conclusion or nth degree of this statement is? How complicit do you think the speaker is in anti-semitic violence?
As far as I'm aware Gueye hasn't physically or verbally attacked anyone for homophobic reasons, denied anyone opportunities because of their sexuality or publicly said anything homophobic. He didn't want to wear a shirt. Should he have? Yes. Does that automatically mean he wants everyone gay to die? I think anyone who thinks that through to the logical conclusion will realise it's idiotic. There are many, many, many degrees besides the nth one.

The thing is that as much as we shouldn't use footballers as examples of how to live they are high profile and society is goddamn stupid enough for bigoted people to see him balk at simply wearing a shirt with a rainbow on it and take that as meaning that their views are acceptable and so it creates a vicious cycle that results in people feeling almost empowered to express homophobic views.

The pathway to that conclusions probably isn't as direct as my statement makes it seem but it is a rough guide to how these idiots think
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 05:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm
Uh huh. What do you think the logical conclusion or nth degree of this statement is? How complicit do you think the speaker is in anti-semitic violence?

I've not 'hated' upon anyone in my statement. I merely pull him up on his bigotry. A bigotry you think does not exist because he did not explicitly say so, but that his actions infer. The logical conclusion or nth degree of my statement is that someone needs an education and needs to lose that hole in their heart that thinks homosexuality is a crime. Two people who love each other is a beautiful thing, it is not a crime. What is a crime is condoning the actions of your religion which classify homosexuals as some kind of moral outrage that needs to be stopped. Now you can sit on the fence and explain away his actions as incidental and minor, but all the little incidentals add up.

I have no idea where anti semitism cropped up but I detest that too for what it is worth. I hate no-one in this world.

Except Illinois Nazi's...
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 06:06:54 pm »
Thank you Wilmo for your positive and uplifting post. What a club and what a manager.

All this ruminating about potentially valid reasons he may have for not supporting the rainbow campaign reminds me of the debate around taking the knee. Everyone has a right not to but there is a good reason Liverpool fans cheer the gesture and England fans boo it. We all know why that is and what we think of those (like Boris)who choose to defend them.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 06:06:58 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 05:15:56 pm
I have no idea where anti semitism cropped up but I detest that too for what it is worth. I hate no-one in this world.
I thought it was an interesting comparison to the topic at hand. Why don't you look up who said that and tell me whether you think they're complicit in these attacks, which happened just a few months later. I don't think they are, do you? And I didn't say you hated anyone - just that Gueye hasn't said he hates anyone either.

Ultimately, I think he should have worn the shirt. It's sad he probably is homophobic, or that he has things going on in his personal life that makes it a problem for him to wear it. But I hate it when people construct specific paranoid narratives based on the flimsiest of evidence and their own preconceptions and then use them as the basis for bashing people or groups of people. It's something I see on social media all the time and it drives me crazy.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #471 on: Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm »
Have to say the weakest of weakest of appeals to nuance in this thread are sickening. This is not a subject to play devil's advocate or be a contrarian. People are abused and killed the world over because of their sexuality. There is no intellectual purity in siding or supporting the dog whistles and shields of bigots.

Should LGBT+ have the same rights and freedoms that non-LGBT+ people have? Its as complicated as you want it to be.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 10:56:55 pm »
He doesnt have to say he hates anyone. He doesnt have to physically or verbally attack anyone. By his action, he has asserted that he cannot support a campaign to help end homophobia. Ergo, he doesnt want homophobia to go away. The logical conclusion is that hes a homophobic bigot and there is no justification nor excuse for that. His silence - his lack of explanation or clarification - further corroborates that conclusion.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Have to say the weakest of weakest of appeals to nuance in this thread are sickening. This is not a subject to play devil's advocate or be a contrarian. People are abused and killed the world over because of their sexuality. There is no intellectual purity in siding or supporting the dog whistles and shields of bigots.

Should LGBT+ have the same rights and freedoms that non-LGBT+ people have? Its as complicated as you want it to be.

That's the bottom line, isn't it. He either agrees with equal rights or he doesn't. His stance makes it clear he's selective on who he believes should be afforded equality.

We can all dance around the issue, but that's the bottom line.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #474 on: Yesterday at 11:35:22 pm »
I judge people as I find them. Personally, the things that matter to me the most are things like honesty, understanding and kindness. Strangely enough. The people who seem to want to label people and then attack them seem to be completely lacking in honesty, understanding and kindness.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #475 on: Today at 12:44:01 am »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Have to say the weakest of weakest of appeals to nuance in this thread are sickening. This is not a subject to play devil's advocate or be a contrarian. People are abused and killed the world over because of their sexuality. There is no intellectual purity in siding or supporting the dog whistles and shields of bigots.

Should LGBT+ have the same rights and freedoms that non-LGBT+ people have? Its as complicated as you want it to be.

Fantastic post.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #476 on: Today at 08:00:14 am »
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Have to say the weakest of weakest of appeals to nuance in this thread are sickening. This is not a subject to play devil's advocate or be a contrarian. People are abused and killed the world over because of their sexuality. There is no intellectual purity in siding or supporting the dog whistles and shields of bigots.

Should LGBT+ have the same rights and freedoms that non-LGBT+ people have? Its as complicated as you want it to be.

Exactly

