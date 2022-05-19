Fucking hell now we're comparing homosexuality to supporting a football club



Sheer, you do understand that sexuality isn't a choice?

I was pointing out that Gueye probably being homophobic doesn't mean he wishes death on anyone on the LBTQA+ spectrum. Surely you can stop stirring the pot long enough to understand that.In a wider sense I think homophobia is probably closest to anti-semitism in outlook. In my experience there are people who hate Jews because they think what they do is sinister but believe they could be saved if they abandoned their beliefs in favour of different ones. This is generally the view of religious homophobes who also think gays or lesbians could be saved from their 'sinful compulsions' if they accept a specific deity into their life. Then there are the people who believe Jews are genetically deficient monsters from birth - they tend to be the kinds of people who post on Stormfront.EDIT: I should also reiterate I think homophobia is wrong and that the rainbow shirt initiative is a good idea, just in case anyone thinks I'm suggesting people should be attacked or discriminated against because of their sexuality.