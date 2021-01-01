I'm not religious in any way, but from what I gather from religion, God is infallible and we are all made in his image right? So therefore, if you are gay, then God made you that way and seeing as God is infallible, then it was a deliberate act and thus there is nothing wrong with being gay, as God isn't straight? Of course, the religious books were actually written by men, not some mythical being and carry their own vile prejudices.
It really is shite that people still have to deal with this crap in this day and age. As a parent, I don't care about my kids sexuality, all I care about is their happiness and that whoever their partner is, that person loves and takes care of them.