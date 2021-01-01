« previous next »
Topic: Gay Footballers

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 11:54:01 pm »
Yes, thanks to moderators for allowing conversation.

Ive probably said enough so I will back out of this one now! Just didnt want to do the usual, Ooh, that Gueye. What a bigot and homophobe. It is a straightforward point and all, but doesnt really advance any understanding or delve into the issue.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #441 on: Today at 12:45:15 am »
^ Appreciate your contributions - they have prompted some better discussion than you often find online.

I agree that we need to be careful with the ethical standards we demand of professional footballers, and would be fascinated to see what shape this discussion took were it one of ours who was in the firing line - Mane, or possibly one of our Brazilian with close connections to conservative Christian churches and their bs. 

Having said that, I am of the view that Gueye has been shown to be hypocritical at best (thanks Rhi) and his stance is being used by the Senegalese government to double down on some horrible attitudes and policies.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #442 on: Today at 08:49:03 am »
His refusal was a statement. Therefore he is open to criticism. He made it a point. No-one else did. He did.

Certainly, we need to be careful with ethical standards RE players, but if you make a statement however that statement was made, then you are rightly open to debate and maybe criticism.

He is a hypocrit and a bigot. Let him look my neice and nephew in the eye and tell them they have no right to exist. Let him tell the victims of the nail bomber they have no right to exist. No fuck him, fuck the understanding and fuck his religion.

If it was one of ours, I'd say the same.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #443 on: Today at 09:20:30 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
I have some sympathy with this viewpoint, especially given the sums of money he is paid. It would be interesting to know if the contract he signed included a specific clause saying that he had to promote and support LGBT rights. My best guess is it didnt.

If it did, then he is breaking his contract and at that point he is not such an important employee to them so I would imagine they would sack him. So presumably he is not in breach of contract.

He doesn't have to support and promote LGBT rights. He had to wear his normal football shirt with an ever so slightly different design, say nothing, promote nothing, praise nothing, just play football exactly as he usually does and then if he really wanted to he could have a ceremony in his own house burning the shirt and dancing around it wearing his sisters skin. There were another 399 players involved in having a rainbow number on the back of his shirt that weekend (heaven forbid) and he's the only one who felt like he needed to make that statement. So fuck him.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #444 on: Today at 09:54:35 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 11:50:57 pm
I have some sympathy with this viewpoint, especially given the sums of money he is paid. It would be interesting to know if the contract he signed included a specific clause saying that he had to promote and support LGBT rights. My best guess is it didnt.

If it did, then he is breaking his contract and at that point he is not such an important employee to them so I would imagine they would sack him. So presumably he is not in breach of contract.

Heres where you are wrong again.  The day isnt about promoting homosexuality, its Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.  Look it up.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #445 on: Today at 11:00:47 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:54:35 am
Heres where you are wrong again.  The day isnt about promoting homosexuality, its Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.  Look it up.

He didn't actually say it was about "promoting homosexuality". That's your own spin. He said, quite clearly, it was about "promoting...LGBT rights". That's a very different thing - often deliberately confused by conservatives and reactionaries who want to imply that schools etc are turning children into homosexuals. 

I have little to no sympathy with Gueye. I don't care whether he's motivated by religion or not. He is effectively making a stand against the human rights of a minority group. That his own country has a backward penal code that makes their sexuality a capital crime is not an excuse for his own stand. In my view it makes it worse. 

But I think you should read what the poster G Richards is actually saying before you pile in like that. 

Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #446 on: Today at 11:24:12 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:49:03 am
He is a hypocrit and a bigot. Let him look my neice and nephew in the eye and tell them they have no right to exist. Let him tell the victims of the nail bomber they have no right to exist. No fuck him, fuck the understanding and fuck his religion.
Think you're making a bit of a leap here, boots.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #447 on: Today at 11:30:07 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:47 am
He didn't actually say it was about "promoting homosexuality". That's your own spin. He said, quite clearly, it was about "promoting...LGBT rights". That's a very different thing - often deliberately confused by conservatives and reactionaries who want to imply that schools etc are turning children into homosexuals. 

I have little to no sympathy with Gueye. I don't care whether he's motivated by religion or not. He is effectively making a stand against the human rights of a minority group. That his own country has a backward penal code that makes their sexuality a capital crime is not an excuse for his own stand. In my view it makes it worse. 

But I think you should read what the poster G Richards is actually saying before you pile in like that.
Like I said hes not being asked to celebrate/promote homosexuality, just take a stand against bigotry.

Quote
I also believe he is allowed to hold it! (If his view is simply not wanting to support or celebrate the LGBT community).

Quote
is religion and the law of the land of his home country appear to be at odds with what he is being forced to promote and celebrate in France. 

Quote
As far as I can tell he just doesnt want to be forced into celebrating or promoting something he disagrees with. 

So Richards did effectively say that. 
Sorry Yorkie, maybe you are the one who needs to go through his posts

he is also at odds with the religion card too

Quote
in his country of origin, as well as his religion, and presumably the culture he comes from too, so as such is hardly shocking. He straddles two worlds, and the one hasnt caught up with the other yet, but in time it will.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 11:33:04 am by Kenny's Jacket »
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #448 on: Today at 11:37:32 am »
The phrase "promoting homosexuality" just makes me laugh so much (am not having a go at you Kenny or Yorkie). I finally came out to my mates as bisexual last year and I'm still terrified to tell my parents, I often wish I was straight as an arrow but sadly for people like Gueye I haven't been since I was 11 years old. 31 years old and I'm still not able to be open with the people who brought me up, but sure, let's discuss the nuances of "promoting homosexuality".
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #449 on: Today at 11:52:32 am »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 11:37:32 am
The phrase "promoting homosexuality" just makes me laugh so much (am not having a go at you Kenny or Yorkie). I finally came out to my mates as bisexual last year and I'm still terrified to tell my parents, I often wish I was straight as an arrow but sadly for people like Gueye I haven't been since I was 11 years old. 31 years old and I'm still not able to be open with the people who brought me up, but sure, let's discuss the nuances of "promoting homosexuality".

I know what you mean - there is no way I'd be open and honest with family (and some friends) up north about my sexuality.

I have to say though that it has been nice with the people I have met since moving down south last year that I have been able to be more open with them and not have to hide it.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #450 on: Today at 12:01:44 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:24:12 am
Think you're making a bit of a leap here, boots.

I dont think so. He refused to play wearing the LGBGT+ rainbow on his team shirt. Why? His religious beliefs prevent him from acknowledging their human rights. So in essense he does not think they have rights or consequently they are sub humans. Thats what that stance says to me.

Sorry but it makes my blood boil. I may get a tad het up about this sort of thing.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #451 on: Today at 12:06:30 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 12:01:44 pm
I dont think so. He refused to play wearing the LGBGT+ rainbow on his team shirt. Why? His religious beliefs prevent him from acknowledging their human rights. So in essense he does not think they have rights or consequently they are sub humans. Thats what that stance says to me.

Sorry but it makes my blood boil. I may get a tad het up about this sort of thing.

I wouldn't be surprised if it was not a conscious thing, thinking as you say that the LGBT community do not/should not have rights, but certainly unconscious or you could argue complicit with those pushing the agenda against LGBT people.

It is very easy to pick out those who overtly attack and hurt LGBT people but my thoughts on it are that we are almost wasting our time with them and the focus needs to be on those demonstrating unconscious bias towards people and how they can recognise what they are doing and try to effect change there.
Re: Gay Footballers
« Reply #452 on: Today at 12:11:36 pm »
He hasn't said why, you're making a leap and ascribing beliefs to him you have no idea he has based on your own attitude. And if he does disapprove of homosexuality and/or the surrounding culture (which the evidence suggests is likely) that's a long, long way away from thinking people shouldn't exist or that they're subhuman. I find the behaviour of the sportswashing clubs and their fans disgraceful but I don't think they should be extinguished out of existence.
