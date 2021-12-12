Please don't patronize me with regard to what I should and should not understand! Of course I understand that the fight for equality is not over simply due to rights granted in law. In my house that battle is personal and not theoretical.



Gueye may well be a homophobe and a bigot. I would have liked to hear what he has to say on the matter. Bringing it closer to home, as a passionate Liverpool fan I would be even more interested in what Sadio Mane thinks, as both a Muslim and a Senegalese citizen. Religious Africans are very socially conservative on this sort of stuff, and I suspect Sadio's views might be closer to Gueye's than many would be comfortable with, but that is speculative on my part.



While I'm thinking of Mane, I wonder if he has spoken out against LGBT laws in his homeland? If not, why not? Is his silence on the matter to be interpreted as his support? Are we going to hold him to a standard that we expect him to play on the wing, play through the middle, AND speak up on laws in his homeland that are out of sync with the west? Are we OK with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, getting some very useful PR alongside Mane off the back of the recent AFCON victory, when at that point he was widely known to be in favor of criminalizing homosexuality?



We should be careful in demanding that our footballers be more than footballers. Yes, I want them all to be good people, and under Klopp I know they are, but we have to be aware that different parts of the world are coming at certain issues from various perspectives.



It's easy to stick the boot in on Idrissa Gueye. When we do that, we should at least be aware that he is a product of his environment. If the fruit is unacceptable, I can keep saying that until I am blue in the face, as though I am making a good point, or I can ask what can be done to produce better fruit.



I am hopeful that in time places like Senegal will change. It wasn't so long ago that the British government was criminalizing and chemically castrating one its own citizens, who as it happens made more of a contribution to this world than most others throughout history. It has barely been five minutes since we started to get our own house in order, so I'd like to allow other nations the opportunity to get there too. Bumping up against the mores and norms in the west will hopefully expedite that process.





