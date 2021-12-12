« previous next »
Gay Footballers

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #400 on: Today at 08:34:25 am
Its simply hiding behind religion to justify bigotry. Gueye is a coward. I'd lay odds that there are articles within religion that he does not follow. He chooses to follow this. Gueye is a fraud, a coward and a bigot.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #401 on: Today at 08:47:35 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm
Apparently (not that Ive talked with him!) he just doesnt want to celebrate and promote something he disagrees with.

Idrissa Gueye with a gambling sponsor on his shirt:


Idrissa Gueye with an alcohol sponsor on his shirt:


But a rainbow?! Oh no, that will not do... ::)

The respecting someone's religion thing doesn't stack up if they pick and choose which bits to take a stand on, and in choosing to take a stand on this and only this, he is showing himself to be a homophobe and a bigot.

It beggars belief that someone who claims to have a LGBTQ+ child would argue otherwise.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #402 on: Today at 08:49:34 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:47:35 am
Idrissa Gueye with a gambling sponsor on his shirt:
https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/bdbc469ed0968bb6abb39c730156c987e61a9809/290_241_2264_1358/master/2264.jpg

Idrissa Gueye with an alcohol sponsor on his shirt:
https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/5c12801655207cffa2f6ccebfbd13ed678f1e61a/0_349_5568_3342/master/5568.jpg

But a rainbow?! Oh no, that will not do... ::)

The respecting someone's religion thing doesn't stack up if they pick and choose which bits to take a stand on, and in choosing to take a stand on this and only this, he is showing himself to be a homophobe and a bigot.

It beggars belief that someone who claims to have a LGBTQ+ child would argue otherwise.
100% with this.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #403 on: Today at 09:37:25 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:11:01 am
Couldnt disagree more. Hate the sin and not the sinner is a bullshit way for Christians to get out of accusations of bigotry. It was the modern church trying to skip around the fact theyre preaching homophobia. Saying its ok to be gay but you cant have the relationship you feel inclined towards is  frustratingly obtuse and as homophobic as saying you hate homosexuals.

I really think we need to drop the alcohol thing. If the government banned alcohol it would punish everyone equally. It would especially affect those who choose to drink or profit from alcohol. If the government banned homosexuality it would only discriminate against gay people. Its not about how society would react - its a matter of human rights.

And, again, drinking alcohol is a choice. Being gay is not. You can no more expect someone to stop being gay as you can expect them to stop being black.

Hating homosexuality is a choice, whatever the reason, and is unequivocally bigotry.
Being able to drink alcohol is a human right, even if it's not one you personally believe is important. Being able to express yourself sexually is something people should be able to do however they want as long as it isn't impinging on the rights of others - the same as religion. Both are hugely important parts of people's lives and as a society we should be open to both and not permit discrimination against either.

And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:48:56 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:25 am
Being able to drink alcohol is a human right, even if it's not one you personally believe is important. Being able to express yourself sexually is something people should be able to do however they want as long as it isn't impinging on the rights of others - the same as religion. Both are hugely important parts of people's lives and as a society we should be open to both and not permit discrimination against either.

And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.

Wow.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #405 on: Today at 10:05:15 am
As football supporters we are constantly having religious bullshit forced down our throats. Players come on to the pitch praying to their gods, others celebrate goals by getting down on their knees and thanking deities, some even wear shirts underneath their jersey with religious messages. I wouldn't necessarily want to ban them for doing this, although I'd prefer it if they left god in the church and mosque and kept footy free of religion. However I'm none too keen on religious fanaticism being taken to a point where individual footballers feel it's ok to say that some people shouldn't have human rights because they're not fully human. That is Gueye's position as I understand it.

True, he's Senegalese and therefore is at a disadvantage. But the fact is we do not live in Senegal or Saudi Arabia. The Premier League is situated in England and there are certain civilised standards that we uphold. It shouldn't be too much of a stretch for guests in the country to uphold them either.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #406 on: Today at 10:17:28 am
Drinking alcohol is a human right? Does that mean banning drink drivers impinges their human rights? Utter nonsense.

Being is gay is also what you are. Not just what you feel. You can no more change your sexuality than you can change your race.

Religion is a choice. I choose not to believe. Choice is the right here. Religion impinges on teh human rights of just about everything it touches unless you happen to be right in the middle of the bell curve. But thats just an opinion, mine. It may be wrong and I will choose to adjust that opinion as and when a convincing argument proves compelling.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #407 on: Today at 10:23:07 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:47:35 am
Idrissa Gueye with a gambling sponsor on his shirt:


Idrissa Gueye with an alcohol sponsor on his shirt:


But a rainbow?! Oh no, that will not do... ::)

The respecting someone's religion thing doesn't stack up if they pick and choose which bits to take a stand on, and in choosing to take a stand on this and only this, he is showing himself to be a homophobe and a bigot.

It beggars belief that someone who claims to have a LGBTQ+ child would argue otherwise.

Is right, Rhi. Sad that this thread has gone exactly the way I thought it would.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #408 on: Today at 10:24:17 am
Quote from: Snail on Today at 10:23:07 am
Is right, Rhi. Sad that this thread has gone exactly the way I thought it would.

Odd comment. Most people seem to be critical of Gueye's actions and are supporting gay rights.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #409 on: Today at 10:27:22 am
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:24:17 am
Odd comment. Most people seem to be critical of Gueye's actions and are supporting gay rights.

And obviously I wasn't referring to those people :wave
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #410 on: Today at 10:32:04 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:25 am
Being able to drink alcohol is a human right, even if it's not one you personally believe is important. Being able to express yourself sexually is something people should be able to do however they want as long as it isn't impinging on the rights of others - the same as religion. Both are hugely important parts of people's lives and as a society we should be open to both and not permit discrimination against either.

And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #411 on: Today at 10:34:43 am
Still trying to get my head around drinking alcohol being a human right.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #412 on: Today at 10:35:19 am
That is a pretty wild one by Sheer I must say.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #413 on: Today at 10:54:00 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:25 am
Being able to drink alcohol is a human right, even if it's not one you personally believe is important. Being able to express yourself sexually is something people should be able to do however they want as long as it isn't impinging on the rights of others - the same as religion. Both are hugely important parts of people's lives and as a society we should be open to both and not permit discrimination against either.

And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.

Holy shit?!?

I mean really.....
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #414 on: Today at 10:59:35 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:25 am
Being able to drink alcohol is a human right, even if it's not one you personally believe is important. Being able to express yourself sexually is something people should be able to do however they want as long as it isn't impinging on the rights of others - the same as religion. Both are hugely important parts of people's lives and as a society we should be open to both and not permit discrimination against either.

And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.

Holy fuck  :lmao
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #415 on: Today at 11:17:28 am
Reads like Sheer thinks gay people can just choose not to "feel" gay, can ignore those "feelings"?
All those people killed, persecuted and jailed for being gay should just have chosen not to "feel" gay and they would have been ok.
All the gay people I know, including my sibling, didn't choose to "feel" gay. They didn't just decide to be gay. They are gay. They always were.

I'll tell you what is a choice though.
Choosing to believe in the ramblings of iron age goat herders, wizards and warlords and choosing to support or turn a blind eye to the barbarism, discrimination and intolerance performed in name of what amounts to nothing more than myths and legends.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #416 on: Today at 11:20:23 am
Sad how the subject of this thread has changed in less than a week. Lets hope going forward we are discussing more Jake's than Gueye's.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #417 on: Today at 11:22:40 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:20:23 am
Sad how the subject of this thread has changed in less than a week. Lets hope going forward we are discussing more Jake's than Gueye's.

Just shows how widespread and ingrained the discrimination over sexuality remains.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #418 on: Today at 11:29:19 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:47:35 am
Idrissa Gueye with a gambling sponsor on his shirt:


Idrissa Gueye with an alcohol sponsor on his shirt:


But a rainbow?! Oh no, that will not do... ::)

The respecting someone's religion thing doesn't stack up if they pick and choose which bits to take a stand on, and in choosing to take a stand on this and only this, he is showing himself to be a homophobe and a bigot.

Absolutely.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #419 on: Today at 11:33:22 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:47:35 am


It beggars belief that someone who claims to have a LGBTQ+ child would argue otherwise.

To be fair I don't think he is arguing otherwise just pointing out we don't know for definite the motives. Even if it does seem pretty obvious.

However I don't see why we focus on the likes of Gueye that much. It's unlikely their opinions will be changed, we need to focus on the positive stories like this young Blackpool player and the next generation of kids. If this stance keeps improving each generation we get to where we need to be.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #420 on: Today at 12:21:41 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:17:28 am
Reads like Sheer thinks gay people can just choose not to "feel" gay, can ignore those "feelings"?
All those people killed, persecuted and jailed for being gay should just have chosen not to "feel" gay and they would have been ok.
All the gay people I know, including my sibling, didn't choose to "feel" gay. They didn't just decide to be gay. They are gay. They always were.

I'll tell you what is a choice though.
Choosing to believe in the ramblings of iron age goat herders, wizards and warlords and choosing to support or turn a blind eye to the barbarism, discrimination and intolerance performed in name of what amounts to nothing more than myths and legends.

Thats certainly how it comes across, really not great for an 'established' Rawkite.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #421 on: Today at 01:52:04 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:25 am
...And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.

Both are something you are.

Assuming you are heterosexual, is your heterosexuality something you are, or just something you feel?

I know my own sexuality is absolutely me. It's who and what I am. It's not just something I feel.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #422 on: Today at 01:57:11 pm
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 11:33:22 am
To be fair I don't think he is arguing otherwise just pointing out we don't know for definite the motives. Even if it does seem pretty obvious.

However I don't see why we focus on the likes of Gueye that much. It's unlikely their opinions will be changed, we need to focus on the positive stories like this young Blackpool player and the next generation of kids. If this stance keeps improving each generation we get to where we need to be.

I'd say the reason for that is it's because of people like Gueye that people like Jake Daniels have felt compelled to hide away. It's people like Gueye who are the problem. It's they who need addressing.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #423 on: Today at 02:00:18 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:47:35 am
Idrissa Gueye with a gambling sponsor on his shirt:


Idrissa Gueye with an alcohol sponsor on his shirt:


But a rainbow?! Oh no, that will not do... ::)

The respecting someone's religion thing doesn't stack up if they pick and choose which bits to take a stand on, and in choosing to take a stand on this and only this, he is showing himself to be a homophobe and a bigot.

It beggars belief that someone who claims to have a LGBTQ+ child would argue otherwise.

Im not sure what you think I am arguing.

For the sake of clarity:

1. I support LGBT rights
2. The Qatar government is abhorrent on this issue
3. Its support for PSG is a massive disconnect - sort your shit out at home instead of doling out, in comparison to what happens in Qatar, empty platitudes around Europe on LGBT rights
4. The Senegalese government is abhorrent on this issue
5. The British government has been abhorrent on this issue, with some disgraceful things happening in living memory e.g. Alan Turing
6. Other countries in the world will continue to evolve their laws on LGBT rights, just as the UK has

Observing everyone piling in on Gueyes motive and rationale - when to my knowledge he has not said anything? - seemed to me like like we are filling in the blanks too easily, and it violates my sense of fair play and desire to want to understand someone.

Maybe he is a bigot and a homophobe, and thats all that needs to be said about him. Or maybe there are family, cultural, and religious issues in play for him. 

On the religious part, if he is objecting on religious grounds - has he said that? - then at that point, yes, you have identified some inconsistencies between what he has been willing to wear over the years, and what his religion teaches. 

One final comment, and it is the claims to stuff with regard to having an LGBTQ child. An issue is being discussed and you are veering into ad hominem territory. Im not sure on the forum rules on that, but please play the ball and not the man.

It would be easy to have a discussion where everyone said the same thing. Boo. Twat. Bigot. Hateful. Grrrr. Idrissa Gueye. That adds nothing to discussion, and at that point I havent tried to understand the man either.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #424 on: Today at 02:09:20 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:00:18 pm
Im not sure what you think I am arguing.

For the sake of clarity:

1. I support LGBT rights
2. The Qatar government is abhorrent on this issue
3. Its support for PSG is a massive disconnect - sort your shit out at home instead of doling out, in comparison to what happens in Qatar, empty platitudes around Europe on LGBT rights
4. The Senegalese government is abhorrent on this issue
5. The British government has been abhorrent on this issue, with some disgraceful things happening in living memory e.g. Alan Turing
6. Other countries in the world will continue to evolve their laws on LGBT rights, just as the UK has

Observing everyone piling in on Gueyes motive and rationale - when to my knowledge he has not said anything? - seemed to me like like we are filling in the blanks too easily, and it violates my sense of fair play and desire to want to understand someone.

Maybe he is a bigot and a homophobe, and thats all that needs to be said about him. Or maybe there are family, cultural, and religious issues in play for him. 

On the religious part, if he is objecting on religious grounds - has he said that? - then at that point, yes, you have identified some inconsistencies between what he has been willing to wear over the years, and what his religion teaches. 

One final comment, and it is the claims to stuff with regard to having an LGBTQ child. An issue is being discussed and you are veering into ad hominem territory. Im not sure on the forum rules on that, but please play the ball and not the man.

It would be easy to have a discussion where everyone said the same thing. Boo. Twat. Bigot. Hateful. Grrrr. Idrissa Gueye. That adds nothing to discussion, and at that point I havent tried to understand the man either.

There are instances when actions speak louder than words. For me, this is one of them.

If Gueye should be afforded the right to hold his view, then I should be afforded the right to believe he is a c*nt.

Whenever a gay footballer is talked about, there are always people saying about them getting dogs abuse from the Neanderthals in the stands. Maybe we should be looking at the Neanderthals in the dressing room first.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #425 on: Today at 03:18:02 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:57:11 pm
I'd say the reason for that is it's because of people like Gueye that people like Jake Daniels have felt compelled to hide away. It's people like Gueye who are the problem. It's they who need addressing.
That's why I feel they no longer need attention/platform. If we praise those young players coming out then the environment will encourage more no doubt. Anyway we are moving the right way, ignore those that would rather remain in history
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #426 on: Today at 03:25:48 pm
For years gay male professional footballers have been fearful and not confident to speak openly, matter of factually, about who they are, their sexuality, something straight people talk about all the time with absolutely no fear,  every time someone talks about the wife, who someone is going out with, they have to hide, make excuses, they wonder what it will mean for their career, what papers like the Sun will do with the story, do they want all the attention of being an openly gay footballer, what about potential abuse from crowds, can they take that, what will it mean for their careers, will it effect their friendships, their relationships within the dressing room, do they always want to be the person who is seen as different and after making that calculation in a society that has improved but still has a long way to go, they have decided on balance it's not worth it, better to hide who they are, have to tell lies, not being themselves and that has a massive effect and comes at an enormous cost to how they feel their self worth, their mental health. They are the ones suffering in all this not the likes of Gueye.


I believe in fairness and spent many hours arguing with a Nigerian friend who genuinely thought there were no gay people in Africa because he'd never met any in all his life, it was a far harder argument than, that might be because in Northern Nigeria you can be executed for being gay but taking into account all the religious and cultural norms he'd been brought up with, like Gueye, pointing out he was wrong doesn't make him by any stretch of the imagination the victims of the situation.


Society is changing for the better on this issue, I watched two gay lads in my school in Liverpool in the seventies lives being made hell, they couldn't go out in the yard or eat at dinnertime, they'd be encircled by a mob and drowned in spit and then kicked and beaten up by the people who'd caught them, things have changed to the point young Jake feels confident enough to not have to hide, to be himself but there is also a long way to go before your sexual orientation is accepted without prejudice and footballl still has a long way to go.
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #427 on: Today at 03:47:05 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:00:18 pm
Observing everyone piling in on Gueyes motive and rationale - when to my knowledge he has not said anything? - seemed to me like like we are filling in the blanks too easily, and it violates my sense of fair play and desire to want to understand someone.

Maybe he is a bigot and a homophobe, and thats all that needs to be said about him. Or maybe there are family, cultural, and religious issues in play for him. 

For two years in a row he has made himself unavailable to wear a rainbow shirt which promotes ending homophobia. What blanks are left to fill in? What are we missing here? 

And even if there are family, cultural or religious issues in play, he is still a bigot and homophobe. None of those things excuse homophobia or a belief that gay people do not deserve equality.

And as I said before, as a parent of a gay child, you should understand that the fight against homophobia and for equality is not over when a country grants equal rights to gay people. The french campaign (just like UK equivalents) is about getting rid of homophobia rather than granting them any particular rights under law (as in law, they are equal).
Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #428 on: Today at 08:42:22 pm
Please don't patronize me with regard to what I should and should not understand! Of course I understand that the fight for equality is not over simply due to rights granted in law. In my house that battle is personal and not theoretical.

Gueye may well be a homophobe and a bigot. I would have liked to hear what he has to say on the matter. Bringing it closer to home, as a passionate Liverpool fan I would be even more interested in what Sadio Mane thinks, as both a Muslim and a Senegalese citizen. Religious Africans are very socially conservative on this sort of stuff, and I suspect Sadio's views might be closer to Gueye's than many would be comfortable with, but that is speculative on my part.

While I'm thinking of Mane, I wonder if he has spoken out against LGBT laws in his homeland? If not, why not? Is his silence on the matter to be interpreted as his support? Are we going to hold him to a standard that we expect him to play on the wing, play through the middle, AND speak up on laws in his homeland that are out of sync with the west? Are we OK with the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, getting some very useful PR alongside Mane off the back of the recent AFCON victory, when at that point he was widely known to be in favor of criminalizing homosexuality? 

We should be careful in demanding that our footballers be more than footballers. Yes, I want them all to be good people, and under Klopp I know they are, but we have to be aware that different parts of the world are coming at certain issues from various perspectives.

It's easy to stick the boot in on Idrissa Gueye. When we do that, we should at least be aware that he is a product of his environment. If the fruit is unacceptable, I can keep saying that until I am blue in the face, as though I am making a good point, or I can ask what can be done to produce better fruit.

I am hopeful that in time places like Senegal will change. It wasn't so long ago that the British government was criminalizing and chemically castrating one its own citizens, who as it happens made more of a contribution to this world than most others throughout history. It has barely been five minutes since we started to get our own house in order, so I'd like to allow other nations the opportunity to get there too. Bumping up against the mores and norms in the west will hopefully expedite that process.


Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #429 on: Today at 08:54:47 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 08:42:22 pm


I think you make some fair points.
