For years gay male professional footballers have been fearful and not confident to speak openly, matter of factually, about who they are, their sexuality, something straight people talk about all the time with absolutely no fear, every time someone talks about the wife, who someone is going out with, they have to hide, make excuses, they wonder what it will mean for their career, what papers like the Sun will do with the story, do they want all the attention of being an openly gay footballer, what about potential abuse from crowds, can they take that, what will it mean for their careers, will it effect their friendships, their relationships within the dressing room, do they always want to be the person who is seen as different and after making that calculation in a society that has improved but still has a long way to go, they have decided on balance it's not worth it, better to hide who they are, have to tell lies, not being themselves and that has a massive effect and comes at an enormous cost to how they feel their self worth, their mental health. They are the ones suffering in all this not the likes of Gueye.
I believe in fairness and spent many hours arguing with a Nigerian friend who genuinely thought there were no gay people in Africa because he'd never met any in all his life, it was a far harder argument than, that might be because in Northern Nigeria you can be executed for being gay but taking into account all the religious and cultural norms he'd been brought up with, like Gueye, pointing out he was wrong doesn't make him by any stretch of the imagination the victims of the situation.
Society is changing for the better on this issue, I watched two gay lads in my school in Liverpool in the seventies lives being made hell, they couldn't go out in the yard or eat at dinnertime, they'd be encircled by a mob and drowned in spit and then kicked and beaten up by the people who'd caught them, things have changed to the point young Jake feels confident enough to not have to hide, to be himself but there is also a long way to go before your sexual orientation is accepted without prejudice and footballl still has a long way to go.