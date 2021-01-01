« previous next »
Gay Footballers

boots

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #400 on: Today at 08:34:25 am
Its simply hiding behind religion to justify bigotry. Gueye is a coward. I'd lay odds that there are articles within religion that he does not follow. He chooses to follow this. Gueye is a fraud, a coward and a bigot.
Rhi

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #401 on: Today at 08:47:35 am
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm
Apparently (not that Ive talked with him!) he just doesnt want to celebrate and promote something he disagrees with.

Idrissa Gueye with a gambling sponsor on his shirt:


Idrissa Gueye with an alcohol sponsor on his shirt:


But a rainbow?! Oh no, that will not do... ::)

The respecting someone's religion thing doesn't stack up if they pick and choose which bits to take a stand on, and in choosing to take a stand on this and only this, he is showing himself to be a homophobe and a bigot.

It beggars belief that someone who claims to have a LGBTQ+ child would argue otherwise.
Terry de Niro

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #402 on: Today at 08:49:34 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 08:47:35 am
Idrissa Gueye with a gambling sponsor on his shirt:
Idrissa Gueye with an alcohol sponsor on his shirt:
But a rainbow?! Oh no, that will not do... ::)

The respecting someone's religion thing doesn't stack up if they pick and choose which bits to take a stand on, and in choosing to take a stand on this and only this, he is showing himself to be a homophobe and a bigot.

It beggars belief that someone who claims to have a LGBTQ+ child would argue otherwise.
100% with this.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #403 on: Today at 09:37:25 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:11:01 am
Couldnt disagree more. Hate the sin and not the sinner is a bullshit way for Christians to get out of accusations of bigotry. It was the modern church trying to skip around the fact theyre preaching homophobia. Saying its ok to be gay but you cant have the relationship you feel inclined towards is  frustratingly obtuse and as homophobic as saying you hate homosexuals.

I really think we need to drop the alcohol thing. If the government banned alcohol it would punish everyone equally. It would especially affect those who choose to drink or profit from alcohol. If the government banned homosexuality it would only discriminate against gay people. Its not about how society would react - its a matter of human rights.

And, again, drinking alcohol is a choice. Being gay is not. You can no more expect someone to stop being gay as you can expect them to stop being black.

Hating homosexuality is a choice, whatever the reason, and is unequivocally bigotry.
Being able to drink alcohol is a human right, even if it's not one you personally believe is important. Being able to express yourself sexually is something people should be able to do however they want as long as it isn't impinging on the rights of others - the same as religion. Both are hugely important parts of people's lives and as a society we should be open to both and not permit discrimination against either.

And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.
thejbs

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #404 on: Today at 09:48:56 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:37:25 am
Being able to drink alcohol is a human right, even if it's not one you personally believe is important. Being able to express yourself sexually is something people should be able to do however they want as long as it isn't impinging on the rights of others - the same as religion. Both are hugely important parts of people's lives and as a society we should be open to both and not permit discrimination against either.

And sexuality is completely different to race by the way. One is something you are, the other is something you feel. Unless you've discovered the gay gene and haven't told anyone.

Wow.
Yorkykopite

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #405 on: Today at 10:05:15 am
As football supporters we are constantly having religious bullshit forced down our throats. Players come on to the pitch praying to their gods, others celebrate goals by getting down on their knees and thanking deities, some even wear shirts underneath their jersey with religious messages. I wouldn't necessarily want to ban them for doing this, although I'd prefer it if they left god in the church and mosque and kept footy free of religion. However I'm none too keen on religious fanaticism being taken to a point where individual footballers feel it's ok to say that some people shouldn't have human rights because they're not fully human. That is Gueye's position as I understand it.

True, he's Senegalese and therefore is at a disadvantage. But the fact is we do not live in Senegal or Saudi Arabia. The Premier League is situated in England and there are certain civilised standards that we uphold. It shouldn't be too much of a stretch for guests in the country to uphold them either.
