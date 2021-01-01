As football supporters we are constantly having religious bullshit forced down our throats. Players come on to the pitch praying to their gods, others celebrate goals by getting down on their knees and thanking deities, some even wear shirts underneath their jersey with religious messages. I wouldn't necessarily want to ban them for doing this, although I'd prefer it if they left god in the church and mosque and kept footy free of religion. However I'm none too keen on religious fanaticism being taken to a point where individual footballers feel it's ok to say that some people shouldn't have human rights because they're not fully human. That is Gueye's position as I understand it.



True, he's Senegalese and therefore is at a disadvantage. But the fact is we do not live in Senegal or Saudi Arabia. The Premier League is situated in England and there are certain civilised standards that we uphold. It shouldn't be too much of a stretch for guests in the country to uphold them either.