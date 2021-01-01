« previous next »
Topic: Gay Footballers

boots

Re: Gay Footballers
Reply #400 on: Today at 08:34:09 am
Its simply hiding behind religion to justify bigotry. Gueye is a coward. I'd lay odds that there are articles within religion that he does not follow. He chooses to follow this. Gueye is a fraud, a coward and a bigot.
